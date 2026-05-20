Tab Benoit 2026 'Soul of the Swamp' Tour

(ARENAS VALLEY NM) - The 'Soul of the Swamp' is not just the catchy name of blues guitarist Tab Benoit's new tour. For the Houma, Louisiana-born, Grammy-nominated lifelong musician, it's home. Come find out why Benoit is affectiontely called "Louisiana's Living Legend" when he performs locally at Whiskey Creek Zocalo, 11786 US 180 East, Friday, May 29. Show: 6:00PM. Tickets: $35 (adv), $40. (door). Info: (575) 388-1266 or visit whiskeycreekzocalo.com/event-details-registration/tab-benoit-w-ghalia-volt-band.

Opening for Benoit on this leg of the tour, through mid-June: Ghalia Volt Band, fronted by dynamic, "One Woman Band" guitarist-vocalist Ghalia Volt, whose new album, Burn The House Down, drops May 15 on Ruf Records.