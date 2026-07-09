The Art of Ronald Rael Overnight Excursion

Join Artist Ronald Rael and Harwood Curator of Exhibitions + Collections, Nicole Dial-Kay, for an exclusive, cross-border exploration of historic and contemporary adobe structures. The group will stay together at Frontier Drive-Inn, San Luis Valley’s restored drive-in movie theater turned motel and experience several installations of Rael’s work with 3D printed adobe across the Borderlands. This trip coincides with the 150th celebration of Colorado Day at Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center, the second major location for Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros. Make your reservation by July15 to take advantage of the Harwood room block at Frontier Drive-Inn!

Reserve Your Spot

Ticket includes museum admission fees, lunch on both days, a three-course dinner at the Historic Windsor Hotel, and all guide fees. Proceeds support the Harwood Collections Care Fund. Guests are responsible for their own transportation and hotel accommodations at Frontier Drive-Inn using the exclusive Harwood Museum booking link available at check out. Final itinerary will be shared closer to departure.

Sites and Works

Ronald Rael, LIMINAL, 2026, 3D printed adobe, Harwood Museum of Art, Taos, NM

Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center, Fort Garland, CO

Ronald Rael, SKYLOS, 2022, 3D printed adobe, Frontier Drive-Inn, Center, CO

Historic Windsor Hotel, Del Norte, CO

Conejos Ute Indian Agency and Lafayette Head Home, Conejos, CO

La Isla School, Conejos, CO

El Santuario de los Pobladores Labyrinth, Conejos, CO

Cancellation Policy

You may cancel without penalty before July 15. Any payments taken before the registration deadline will be refunded in full. Cancellations after the registration deadline are non-refundable. If Harwood Museum must cancel, all ticket holders will be notified via email and will be fully refunded.

Ronald Rael, SKLYOS, 2022, 3D printed adobe. San Luis Valley, CO. Photo by the artist.