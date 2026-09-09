The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration
The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration
Celebrate the iconic brother-sister duo’s music in an all-new production. With a full band and heartfelt storytelling, this concert captures the warmth, emotion, and musical brilliance of The Carpenters. Relive all your favorites, including “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Close to You,” and “Rainy Days and Mondays” with this heartfelt love letter to the magic of Karen and Richard Carpenter.
Popejoy Hall
$34-$99
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Popejoy Presents
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-8010
customerservice@popejoypresents.com