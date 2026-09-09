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The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration

The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration

Celebrate the iconic brother-sister duo’s music in an all-new production. With a full band and heartfelt storytelling, this concert captures the warmth, emotion, and musical brilliance of The Carpenters. Relive all your favorites, including “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Close to You,” and “Rainy Days and Mondays” with this heartfelt love letter to the magic of Karen and Richard Carpenter.

Popejoy Hall
$34-$99
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Popejoy Presents
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
http://popejoypresents.com/
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-8010
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
http://www.popejoypresents.com/