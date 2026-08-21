The Fred Hersch Trio
The Fred Hersch Trio
Taos Jazz Bebop Society presents
A Taos concert of the New Mexico Jazz Festival
Fred Hersch holds a high place among the masters of living jazz pianists. He has been nominated 17 times for Grammys and voted Jazz Pianist of the Year many times in numerous polls. He has recorded over 20 solo albums as well as 60 more as leader or co-leader of a group. His early influences came from playing with many of the greats like Joe Henderson, Art Farmer and Bill Frissell. It’s also revealing to note the list of leading pianists who have trained with him and consider him their mentor. These include Ethan Iverson, Brad Mehldau and Sullivan Fortner.
Harwood Museum of Art
$29, $34
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux StreetTaos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com