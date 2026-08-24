The Genius of Dogs: Being with Humans

Are you a dog lover? Then please join us for an evening with renowned evolutionary anthropologists Brian Hare and Vanessa Woods, authors of the New York Times bestseller The Genius of Dogs. Their groundbreaking research at Duke University reveals that dogs have a unique gift for getting along with people—one that has shaped their evolution and allowed them to build extraordinary relationships with humans. Joining Hare and Woods in conversation will be the legendary author David Quammen, who The New York Times has called “our greatest living chronicler of the natural world.” Together they will discuss new insights into dogs’ cognitive abilities, their deep feelings for the humans in their lives, and how we might better understand and care for these beloved canine