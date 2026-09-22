Kelli Baker brings the live show turning heads across the country to FUSION | The Cell in Albuquerque on Sunday, September 27.

Fresh off the road with ZZ Top and George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Baker rolls into New Mexico with her powerhouse band and a live show built on blues, rock, soul and the kind of raw, commanding vocals that have quickly made her one of the genre’s names to watch.

The night also marks a long-overdue Albuquerque homecoming for bassist PJ LaMariana, bringing him back to his old stomping grounds for a special night with the Kelli Baker Band.

Tickets are $25 in advance & $27.50 day of show.

Free parking is available in FUSION’s main lot, in our lot next to Burger King on Lomas, and is also free along 1st Street after 6 PM (more parking info + map available here).