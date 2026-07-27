The Larger Universe presents You Can Map, Too!

The Larger Universe is hosting You Can Map, Too! at FUSION | 708 on Saturday, August 8, from 1–4 PM. You Can Map, Too! is a workshop in TransDimensional Mapping (Remote Viewing).

Join internationally known consciousness researcher and TransDimensional Mapping founder Birdie Jaworski for an immersive three-hour introduction to the fascinating world of Remote Viewing and TransDimensional Mapping (TDM).

Originally developed within the U.S. government’s highly classified Stargate Program during the Cold War, Remote Viewing was researched for its potential to access information beyond the limits of ordinary perception. Over decades of experimentation, military and civilian viewers explored whether consciousness could transcend time and space to perceive people, places, events, and even non-human intelligences.

Building on these foundations, Birdie Jaworski developed TransDimensional Mapping (TDM), an innovative and experiential approach that expands traditional remote viewing into the exploration of consciousness, intuition, timelines, creativity, and human potential. With more than thirty years of experience and tens of thousands of sessions conducted, Birdie is considered one of the most experienced practitioners and teachers in the field today. A former Vice President of the Farsight Institute and founder of TransDimensional Systems, she has taught thousands of students worldwide and is known for making these extraordinary skills approachable, practical, and deeply transformative.

In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn the core principles of TDM and discover that intuitive perception is not a rare gift, but a natural human ability. Through guided exercises and live demonstrations, attendees will explore how to quiet analytical noise, access deeper levels of awareness, and begin gathering information beyond ordinary sensory perception.

No prior experience is necessary. Whether you are curious about consciousness, creativity, intuition, or the mysteries of human perception, this workshop offers an engaging and accessible introduction to one of the most intriguing subjects of our time.

Come explore the larger universe—and discover that you can map, too.

Please join The Larger Universe for this welcoming, respectful, and expansive event.

This event is free and open to the public. ABQ UFOs is a non-profit organization, and The Larger Universe is their public outreach arm under which they hold all of their in-person and online events.

DATE: Saturday, August 8

TIME: 1–4 PM

LOCATION: FUSION | 708 at 708 1st Street NW, Albuquerque, NM