The Legend of Korra Live in Concert
The Legend of Korra Live in Concert
From the creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert comes the next chapter – The Legend of Korra in Concert. A live orchestra performs Jeremy Zuckerman’s legendary score in perfect sync with the series on the big screen. Celebrate 15 years of the iconic series with this thrilling two-hour concert event.
Popejoy Hall
$33-$102
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 29 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Popejoy Presents
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-8010
customerservice@popejoypresents.com