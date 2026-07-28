Join us for an evening honoring the work and legacy of renowned performance artist James Luna (Payómkawichum/Luiseño/Mexicano, 1950–2018).

The Noise of Being Seen: Performance Art of James Luna celebrates Luna’s groundbreaking contributions to contemporary performance and Indigenous art.

The event unfolds with rare screenings, live readings, interactive experiences, and discussion. Audiences will engage with Luna’s work as both performance and record, exploring themes of representation and identity. The evening concludes with a panel discussion connecting Luna’s archival legacy to contemporary Native art, research, and storytelling, illuminating the ongoing resonance of his practice in shaping how Indigenous experiences are seen, understood, and shared.

This program is presented as part of the dynamic public programming for Indian Theater: Native Performance, Art, and Self-Determination since 1969, curated by Candice Hopkins and on view at SITE SANTA FE from June 5 through September 7, 2026 and has been organized and presented in collaboration with the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA), the Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA), and SITE SANTA FE.