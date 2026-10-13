THE POWER OF LOVE
THE POWER OF LOVE
An AMAZING evening to celebrate love and music for Valentine's Day weekend
featuring GLOBAL SAX MAN MICHAEL LINGTON with a special tribute to SAX LEGEND
DAVID SANBORN. Katy Cole former midday host with The Oasis will present YACHT JAZZ 505 featuring Jazz versions of great songs from the 70s & 80s. The Bosque School Jazz band will open the show. There will be a Platinum VIP 3 course dinner served before the show. We will also have dancing on 2 dance floors. THIS WILL BE A NIGHT TO REMEMBER
Crowne Plaza Albuquerque
$58 to $120
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Feb 2027
Crowne Plaza Albuquerque
1901 University Boulevard NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505-884-2500
info@cpabq.com