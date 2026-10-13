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THE POWER OF LOVE

THE POWER OF LOVE

An AMAZING evening to celebrate love and music for Valentine's Day weekend 
featuring GLOBAL SAX MAN MICHAEL LINGTON  with a special tribute to SAX LEGEND
DAVID SANBORN. Katy Cole former midday host with The Oasis will present YACHT JAZZ 505 featuring Jazz versions of great songs from the 70s & 80s. The Bosque School Jazz band will open the show. There will be a Platinum VIP 3 course dinner served before the show. We will also have dancing on 2 dance floors. THIS WILL BE A NIGHT TO REMEMBER

Crowne Plaza Albuquerque
$58 to $120
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Feb 2027
Crowne Plaza Albuquerque
1901 University Boulevard NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505-884-2500
info@cpabq.com
https://www.ihg.com/crowneplaza/hotels/us/en/albuquerque/abqcp/hoteldetail?cm_mmc=GoogleMaps-_-CP-_-US-_-ABQCP