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The Sixties Show

The Sixties Show

Travel back to the music, culture, and spirit of the 1960s with The Sixties Show. This high-energy Off Broadway multimedia show from NYC combines authentic vintage instruments, archival historic footage, and dazzling visuals alongside musicians who are current and former band members of The Who, The Rascals, Hall & Oates and John Fogerty.

Popejoy Hall
$34-$88
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Popejoy Presents
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
http://popejoypresents.com/
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-8010
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
http://www.popejoypresents.com/