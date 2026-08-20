The Sixties Show
The Sixties Show
Travel back to the music, culture, and spirit of the 1960s with The Sixties Show. This high-energy Off Broadway multimedia show from NYC combines authentic vintage instruments, archival historic footage, and dazzling visuals alongside musicians who are current and former band members of The Who, The Rascals, Hall & Oates and John Fogerty.
Popejoy Hall
$34-$88
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Popejoy Presents
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-8010
customerservice@popejoypresents.com