Workshop: There are _____ in the future: Folding prophecy onto paper

Saturday August 22nd, 1-4pm at Alpaca

taught by Lupita Limón Corrales

You can ask ChatGPT or you can pull a tarot card instead. Magic is the name they gave to poor women’s science after enclosing the land and the air.

Join LA-based poet, bookmaker, and organizer Lupita Limón Corrales for an afternoon making paper gifts with our prophecies and poems.

Combining the paper fortune-telling form of our childhoods with the circulation possibilities of hand-collaged zines, this workshop will guide participants to make the template for a book-sculpture-game that can be xeroxed, folded, and gifted to comrades and friends.

Paper, pens, glue, and some collage materials will be provided. Please feel free to bring additional supplies if desired, in addition to any visual or poetic references you may want to work in. Mallika Singh’s HORIZON audio-visual reading room will also be available for dialogue.

FREE with RSVP! To RSVP email mallikasighs@gmail.com.

Bring a snack or drink to share :)

Copies of Limón Corrales’s newest chapbook, Algo Lindo Viene (#1-17), will be available for purchase.