Three Day or Come for the Day Pine & Pride: A Queer Woman Mountain Camping Weekend

This is a paid event because we had to pay for the camp grounds and the talent!

Tickets: Day Pass $30

One Night Experience (Fri or Sat) $55

Full Weekend Immersion (Fri–Sun) $80

(The original meetup signer uppers, Christine, Nancy, Barb, Patrice, Shirley, Maureen, Zan, Sara, Jesse, all got the early bird discount for signing up so early ($18/$30)!)

August 28–30 | Sandia Mountains

If your nervous system is tired…

If you’re craving real connection…

If you want to meet lesbian+ and queer women as whole humans

Come to the mountains with us.

We’ve reserved Robin camping site at Cedro Peak in the southern portion of the Sandia Ranger District. The campground is surrounded by ponderosa pine, piñon, and juniper trees. Paved, level paths make the space accessible for wheelchairs and powerchairs. There’s plenty of parking, a covered picnic area, and lots of room to spread out.

Close enough to the interstate to be easy.

Far enough to feel like an exhale.

### What We’ll Do:

• Cornhole (competitive but friendly 😉)

• Folk singing and camp songs around the fire

• Short hikes through the pines

• Optional overnight backpacking adventure

• Deep conversations

• Laughter

• Quiet moments under the stars

Forest Bathing workshops

Music

Hiking

Meet & Greets

Back Packing (optional and led by Nicki)

Fire offering

And so much more!

And yes — plenty of lesbian and queer women.

This is community-building first.

Connection always.

***

### Directions

Zan corrected me and Robin campsite is in the Manzanito mountains SOUTH of I-40, not on the west side of the Sandias! Here's a link to the correct information https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/cibola/recreation/cedro-peak-camping-sites-robin-and-jay Please also mention how accessible this site is, to encourage more folx like me to attend.

Also water is not available so we will have some water available for you but bring your own - if you run out we have you covered!)

***

This is for women who want something real.

No pressure.

No performance.

Just mountain air, good people, and the kind of weekend you’ll still be smiling about in October.

Tickets go on sale March 15.

Come stand beside women who can stand on their own.

And have the time of your life.

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Google map of the user's next upcoming event's location

Robin campsite is in the Manzanito mountains SOUTH of I-40, not on the west side of the Sandias! Here's a link to the correct in

https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/cibola/recreation/cedro-peak-camping-sites-robin-and-jay · Tijeras, NM

Tijeras,NM: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/cibola/recreation/cedro-peak-camping-sites-robin-and-jay Website We will be at the Cedro Peak Camp site Robin. This site does not have water. We will have some additional water, but please bring water!