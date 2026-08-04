U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union First-Time Homebuyers Workshop

Come by Marketplace Coffee + Tea. on Saturday, August 15, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. as U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union will host a free First-Time Homebuyer Workshop. The workshop is designed to help attendees better understand the homebuying process, including financing options, mortgage, current market trends, and affordable loan programs. Complimentary food and beverages will be provided, and attendees will have the opportunity to win entertainment gift cards. Space is limited, and the credit union encourages people interested in the workshop to sign up early.

For more information about U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union, please visit USEagle.org.