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Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros

Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros

Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros explores contemporary earthen artworks, establishing a profound dialogue between regional roots and global perspectives. As visitors engage with the exhibition, they embark on a journey through time, examining the intricate relationship between humanity and the elemental material of unfired earth.

Visit Harwood Museum of Art website for an in-depth view of this exhibition.

Image Credit: Ronald Rael, LIMINAL, 2026, 3D printed adobe. Courtesy of the artist. Photo by Brad Trone.

Harwood Museum of Art
Free - $15
Every week through Feb 28, 2027.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux Street
Taos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com
https://harwoodmuseum.org/