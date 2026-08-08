Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros explores contemporary earthen artworks, establishing a profound dialogue between regional roots and global perspectives. As visitors engage with the exhibition, they embark on a journey through time, examining the intricate relationship between humanity and the elemental material of unfired earth.

Visit Harwood Museum of Art website for an in-depth view of this exhibition.

Image Credit: Ronald Rael, LIMINAL, 2026, 3D printed adobe. Courtesy of the artist. Photo by Brad Trone.