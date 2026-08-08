Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros
Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros
Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros explores contemporary earthen artworks, establishing a profound dialogue between regional roots and global perspectives. As visitors engage with the exhibition, they embark on a journey through time, examining the intricate relationship between humanity and the elemental material of unfired earth.
Visit Harwood Museum of Art website for an in-depth view of this exhibition.
Image Credit: Ronald Rael, LIMINAL, 2026, 3D printed adobe. Courtesy of the artist. Photo by Brad Trone.
Harwood Museum of Art
Free - $15
Every week through Feb 28, 2027.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux StreetTaos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com