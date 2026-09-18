UNM Symphony Orchestra
UNM Symphony Orchestra
UNMSO shares a variety of best-loved works from North and South America, including William Grant Still’s Serenade for Orchestra, Aaron Copland’s well-loved Appalachian Spring, and Arturo Marquez Danzon No. 2. The concert opens celebrating one of the United State’s most famous film composers, John Williams, in his Liberty Fanfare, written to celebrate the anniversary of the Liberty Bell.
Keller Hall
$12.50 - $17.50
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
UNM Music
5052772131
keller@unm.edu
Keller Hall
203 Cornell Dr. NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87111
5052772131
keller@unm.edu