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Valencia Shelter Services Annual Open House & Fall FUNdraiser

Valencia Shelter Services Annual Open House & Fall FUNdraiser

VSS' Open House is a free, family-friendly community event that brings together local artists, vendors, businesses, community partners, and supporters for a day of live music, food and beverages, a community ofrenda, costume contest, silence auction, VSS site tours, and more.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, making this annual gathering especially meaningful for VSS. It is a time to raise awareness about domestic violence, honor survivors, remember those whose lives have been impacted or lost to violence, and strengthen the community connections that help survivors know they are not alone.

Our Annual Open House & Fall FUNdraiser is one of the ways we bring that awareness home to our community. By opening our doors, we have the opportunity to introduce more people to VSS, share information about our services, connect with community partners, celebrate the strength of survivors, and raise critical funds to support the individuals and families we serve throughout Central New Mexico.

Valencia Shelter Services
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Valencia Shelter Services
(505)565-3100
vssconnects@gmail.com
https://www.vssnm.org/
Valencia Shelter Services
445 Camino Del Rey SW Ste. E
Los Lunas, New Mexico 87031
(505)565-3100
vssopenhouse@gmail.com
https://www.vssnm.org/new-events-3/2026/10/17/vss-open-house-fall-fundraiser-2026