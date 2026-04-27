The 48th annual Whitehawk Antique Indian & Ethnographic Art Show brings together more than 130 exhibitors, featuring thousands of select historic and contemporary art objects from Native American and other indigenous cultures worldwide. On offer are textiles, pottery, jewelry, beadwork, paintings, woodcarving, and much more.

Preview Opening:

Thurs., Aug. 6th from 5 pm – 9 pm

Show Days:

Friday – Sunday, Aug. 7th – 9th

10 am – 5 pm