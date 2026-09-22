World Premiere of Thollem Eclectric’s DoReMiAntiFa Symphony + solo acoustic/electric set by Carlos Santistevan

In the age-old tradition of American anti-fascist art, literature, performance, and cinema, the Guild brings you the DoReMiAntiFa Symphony, quality revolutionary entertainment at its finest! Illuminated by ACVilla’s videos of murals around the country, Thollem and his infinity machine spontaneously compose an endlessly surprising transcendent symphonic experience. ACVilla has criss-crossed this crazy country for years documenting “murals-with-a-message” that articulate the intersectionality of our respective struggles and the camaraderie of rising up. Thollem's symphony weaves samples from his many collaborative albums with a remarkable array of musicians. Together, the duo’s work expresses a personal/collective vision that rises out of the ashes of this criminal buffoon of an administration/cult. Joy is a revolutionary act!

We are also pleased to have Carlos Santistevan opening the evening with his singular upright bass and electronics set.

In addition, Thollem Eclectric’s DoReMiAntiFa Symphony performance will be a live recording scheduled for release on ESP-Disk’ Nov. 3rd, 2026

(final election day).

All this at the Guild! This promises to be a night unlike any other.

“Civic duty and the Nation’s health, particularly the state of Democracy, take center stage. Thollem’s music, a seamless mix of the blues, jazz, protest music, punk rock, and now pop, has always been animated by this fundamental concern.”

- Iggy Pot, LiveEye TV

“…a relentless zigzag of rhythms, densities, and moods that range from kinetic,

tightly wound flurries to calm, meditative queries.”

Peter Margasak, The Chicago Reader

“An intense and virtuosic keyboardist”

– Time Out, New York

