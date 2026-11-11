Your Weight Matters Albuquerque
Your Weight Matters Albuquerque
Real Science. Real Experts. One Day Only.
Stop guessing and start learning from trusted medical professionals. At this FREE one-day event, you’ll hear directly from a physician, psychologist and dietitian about what truly works for long-term weight management. Seats are limited—secure yours today!
At these free events, you’ll hear from leading experts in weight management, nutrition and mental health who will address common struggles and provide strategies to help you. You’ll also enjoy a free brunch and connect with people who understand your experiences.
Marriott Albuquerque
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Obesity Action Coalition
800-717-3117
info@obesityaction.org
Artist Group Info
agreco@obesityaction.org
Marriott Albuquerque
2101 Louisiana Blvd NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87110