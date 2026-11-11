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Your Weight Matters Albuquerque

Your Weight Matters Albuquerque

Real Science. Real Experts. One Day Only.

Stop guessing and start learning from trusted medical professionals. At this FREE one-day event, you’ll hear directly from a physician, psychologist and dietitian about what truly works for long-term weight management. Seats are limited—secure yours today!

At these free events, you’ll hear from leading experts in weight management, nutrition and mental health who will address common struggles and provide strategies to help you. You’ll also enjoy a free brunch and connect with people who understand your experiences.

Marriott Albuquerque
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Obesity Action Coalition
800-717-3117
info@obesityaction.org

Artist Group Info

agreco@obesityaction.org
Marriott Albuquerque
2101 Louisiana Blvd NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110