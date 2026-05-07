Album Review: Cover The Mirrors

Artist: Ben Kweller

Album: Cover The Mirrors

Genre: Rock

Label: The Noise Company

Reviewer/Show: Sister Winter, Studio 505

Release Date: June 26, 2025

Cover The Mirrors is Ben Kweller’s seventh album and his first following a profound personal loss. The San Fransican-born Texan long admired for his bright-hearted songwriting approaches the darkness with honesty and patience, waiting for the sunrise.

The album title references the Jewish mourning tradition of covering mirrors after a death– a ritual meant to encourage inward reflection during periods of grief, and release of what can no longer stay. That sense of introspection carries throughout the record.

The opening track, “Going Insane,” begins with a long, weary sigh from Kweller, as if gathering strength. Cover The Mirrors wrassles the ticking pangs of the heart into an unadorned foot-tapper– filtered through Kweller's raw, sweet voice; beckoning us to the simple, noble act of making something beautiful to share from whatever comes our way.