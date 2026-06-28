Album Review: New Threats from the Soul by Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band

Artist: Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band

Album: New Threats from the Soul

Genre: Alt-Country

Label: Sophomore Lounge

Release date: July 5, 2025

Reviewer/show: Sister Winter, Studio 505

A silence born from something finally worth paying attention to.

The pitch dark of a cave where your eyes finally stop insisting. Ryan Davis writes from that darkness– living in the separation, but hearing the chorus.

New Threats from the Soul is formally inventive, yet feels like home– not the sentiment, but its gravity. The way a familiar place knows your shape before you arrive. The spark of recognition when you look into a stranger's eyes– a prick of pain. Davis doesn't flinch.

Each line an aphorism, his lyrics never strain toward transcendence. They begin there, then wander back into ordinary life. Nothing is announced as sacred. Nothing is denied it either. Soul, here, is not comfort. It’s exposure.

In Texas we have a word for this: Texistentialism. Ryan Davis is from Kentucky.

Close enough.

Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band make honky-tonk mysticism without spectacle. New Threats tunes country’s ‘three chords and the truth’ into a long road of nuance and wonder– a porch light, a death thought, a joke with God.

It doesn't hand you answers. It makes room for you to notice. His lyrics pull on the little cracks in the separation between this world and the next. A discipline of attention.

From the beer-sticky floor, Davis looks up to find the heavens ajar and unfurling.