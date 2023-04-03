MON: State vacates charges against former tax official, Green Chile crops on the rise, +more

New Mexico court vacates convictions against ex-tax chief — Associated Press

The New Mexico Court of Appeals vacated on Friday two felony convictions for embezzlement against a former secretary of the state Taxation and Revenue Department because a yearslong prosecution extended beyond the statute of limitations.

The court's order on a 2-1 split decision knocks out two convictions against ex-taxation secretary Demesia Padilla on charges of embezzlement and computer access with the intent to defraud and embezzle.

The appeal hinged on whether time was effectively paused on the statute of limitations during a change of court venue that delayed resolution of the case. Attorneys for Padilla say a final indictment was filed after a five-year cutoff date starting with the commission of the allegedly criminal conduct.

Padilla served from 2011-2016 as an appointee of then-Gov. Susana Martinez. Other public corruption charges against Padilla were dismissed previously as being too vague.

Under the vacated convictions, Padilla would have confronted a sentence of five years of supervised probation, 200 hours of community service and a $25,000 order to provide restitution to embezzlement victims.

Padilla resigned her Cabinet post in December 2016 after state investigators searched the tax agency for tax documents connected with Padilla and her husband. She was charged about 18 months later.

Albuquerque, state do property swap to solve land use issues — Associated Press

The city of Albuquerque has announced a property swap with the state in hope of solving land use issues. The city is giving a lot on Menaul Boulevard to the state in exchange for two properties and will provide a larger, more-accessible space for Solid Waste operations.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Saturday that the deal is a win-win for both parties.

"Number one, it does mean that we are going to get the access and the land we need to have a sort of anchor point for the Rail Trail," Keller told Albuquerque TV station KOB.

State Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla said the property swap is for roughly equal valued land.

And since the swap is a joint resolution, it only has to pass the state Senate and House and doesn't need approval from the governor, according to Padilla.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the state gets the Menaul site for a public safety headquarters to replace the central New Mexico offices — including the State Police office in Albuquerque — and provide a modernized location for law enforcement training and operations.

City officials said providers may still apply for safe outdoor spaces at other locations in Albuquerque.

They said the Pan American site is better for the transfer station, allowing easier access for large city vehicles and presents an ideal place for Solid Waste Department operations.

Padilla could not immediately provide an estimated cost of the public safety headquarters, which he said is still in the planning phase. But he said the money to build it will come from recent budget surpluses.

Grass fire near small New Mexico community mostly contained — Associated Press

Residents in the small community of Echo Ridge were told to evacuate Sunday due to a grass fire south of Moriarty in central New Mexico.

Torrance County Sheriff's officials said the fire was mostly contained by afternoon, but a size estimate wasn't immediately available.

The cause of the grass fire was unclear.

Echo Ridge is southeast of the small town of Moriarty which has only a couple thousand people.

Authorities said Echo Ridge residents were told to go to a shelter set up at the Moriarty Civic Center as a precaution.

Get it while it's hot: New Mexico boosts chile production — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

New Mexico produced more than 53,000 tons of its most famous crop during the last growing season, meaning more chile peppers found their way into salsas and onto dinner plates than the previous year.

State and federal agriculture officials rolled out the latest numbers this week as New Mexico's governor signed legislation that established the sweet smell of green chile roasting in the fall as the state's official aroma.

New Mexico's love affair with the hot peppers runs deep. Chile is one of the official state vegetables, it's on license plates and it forms the basis of the state's official question: "Red or Green?"

The state in 2014 even adopted its own trademark and certification program to protect the reputation and integrity of its signature crop, much like Idaho has capitalized on potatoes, Maine has its lobsters and Florida has its fresh fruits and juices.

The numbers released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the New Mexico Department of Agriculture show that more than 90% of the chile produced in 2022 was of the green variety.

The value of the crop was estimated at more than $46 million, about $1 million more than in 2021. Chile used for processing — for salsas, sauces and spices, for example — account for most of that value while fresh chile brought in about $4.4 million.

While production was up, the land used for planting was actually less than in 2021. That's because farmers are seeing higher yields from their crops due to irrigation and cultivation improvements, said Travis Day, executive director of the New Mexico Chile Association.

He said the latest figures are exciting news for the industry, which has faced its share of market and labor challenges in recent years.

"Our members are finally seeing normality after the COVID pandemic and labor, while still an issue, is slowly getting better," he said.

Day also pointed out that more farmers outside southern New Mexico's chile-growing belt are having success with peppers. About three-fifths of last year's production came from counties other than Sierra, Doña Ana and Luna counties.

Doña Ana County is home to Hatch, a village at the edge of the Rio Grande that has come to be known as the "Chile Capital of the World." Researchers at New Mexico State University have long said that soil conditions, warmer temperatures, the right amount of water and a longer growing season in the region result in a unique flavor.

Farmers are expecting a strong season this year — as long as the weather cooperates.

Forecasts calling for more moisture could help increase the availability of irrigation supplies, but Day warned that standing water in fields increases the potential for wilt and root rot diseases that could affect the harvest in late July and early August.

New Mexico Supreme Court blocks local abortion ordinances — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

The New Mexico Supreme Court blocked local anti-abortion ordinances Friday pending the outcome of a case centered on constitutional rights to equal protection and due process.

The ruling granted a request by Democratic state Attorney General Raúl Torrez and follows the state's recent adoption of a new abortion rights bill signed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham just weeks ago that overrides any local ordinances aimed at limiting access to abortion procedures and medications.

The state already had one of the country's most liberal abortion access laws, but two counties and three cities in eastern New Mexico recently adopted restrictions that reflect deep-seated opposition to offering the procedure. Torrez's petition and the legislation that was passed during the recent 60-day legislative session aim to override those ordinances and prevent other counties from adopting abortion restrictions.

The goal is for New Mexico to remain a safe haven for women seeking abortions, Torrez said in a statement Friday.

The legislation and the petition "will make it clear that everyone in the state of New Mexico has a protected, constitutional right to make their own healthcare decisions," he said. "Given the attacks we are seeing in Texas and across the country, I am proud to stand with our Legislature and the governor to continue this fight."

Democratic governors in 20 states this year launched a network intended to strengthen abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision nixing a woman's constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The decision shifted regulatory powers over the procedure to state governments.

In 2021, the Democratic-led New Mexico Legislature repealed a dormant 1969 statute that outlawed most abortion procedures as felonies, ensuring access to abortion even after the federal court rolled back guarantees. The governor also signed a series of executive orders that, among other things, barred state cooperation with other states that might interfere with abortion access.

The changes over the past two years have prompted more providers to relocate to New Mexico and bring patients with them.

Mississippi's only abortion clinic relocated to southern New Mexico. Tele-health provider Choix, based in San Francisco, became licensed last year to operate in New Mexico.

One of the largest abortion providers that had operated in Texas opened a new clinic in New Mexico's largest city last week. Officials with Whole Woman's Health said more than a dozen patients walked through the doors of the Albuquerque clinic in the first week, all of them from Texas. For some, it required a road trip that spanned about 900 miles (1,448 kilometers).

"And everybody who cared for the patients was also from Texas. It was remarkably meaningful for the staff. It was Texans serving Texans," said Whole Woman's Health President and CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller. "It was just an emotional day for everybody."

Whole Woman's Health started a fundraising effort last summer to help with the costs of moving equipment and supplies from Texas to New Mexico and for the purchase of a building to serve as its new home.

New Mexico's governor also has pledged to spend $10 million to build a new abortion clinic in the southern part of the state near El Paso, Texas.

In its order, the New Mexico Supreme Court outlined a schedule for the ongoing case over the ordinances in the cities of Hobbs, Clovis and Eunice, and in Lea and Roosevelt counties. It said briefs due in April should address what, if any, effect the new abortion rights law will have on the case.

In an earlier brief filed with the court, a coalition of anti-abortion organizations argued that the attorney general bypassed ordinary litigation procedures by filing the emergency petition in hopes of having the court declare a new constitutional right without the benefit of a lower court taking up the issue.

Erin Hawley, an attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents the groups, suggested Friday that it would be "a massive error from the New Mexico Supreme Court if it was to create a so-called 'right' to abortion out of thin air." She also took issue with the legislation barring local ordinances that limit access.

"State legislatures should be affirming that life is a human right and ensuring that women and families facing unplanned pregnancies have real support," Hawley said.

Towering Monument Valley buttes display sunset spectacle — Associated Press

A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations played out this week at Monument Valley on the Navajo Nation along the Arizona and Utah border.

Twice a year, in late March and mid-September, spectators, photographers and videographers get a visual treat. As the sun sinks, the West Mitten Butte's shadow crawls across the desert valley floor before climbing up the side of the East Mitten Butte.

The spectacle draws people from around the world to Monument Valley Tribal Park, which already is popular with tourists.

TV and movie critic Keith Phipps once described Monument Valley as having "defined what decades of moviegoers think of when they imagine the American West."

It is a frequent filming location, including a number of Westerns by the late American film director John Ford, as well as the 1994 Oscar-winning film "Forest Gump." In the movie, the character played by Tom Hanks is seen running on the road to Monument Valley, the park's impressive landscape in the background.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy to join Las Cruces rally for Herrell — Associated Press

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will visit New Mexico next month at what will likely be an announcement by former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell to campaign for her old seat.

The Roswell Daily Record reported Friday that McCarthy will attend a rally April 10 for Herrell at the Heritage Farm & Ranch Museum in Las Cruces.

"I'm inviting you to join Speaker Kevin McCarthy and me in Las Cruces as we launch a new campaign to restore our values and flip this district," Herrell wrote on her campaign Facebook page this week.

Paul Smith, a spokesperson for Herrell, confirmed to the newspaper a campaign announcement will take place but offered no other details.

The Republican from Alamogordo, who represented the 2nd Congressional District since 2021, lost re-election last year to Democrat Gabe Vasquez by 1,350 votes.

She filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission just two weeks after the loss. The filing would permit her to raise funds in the 2024 election cycle.

A representative for Vasquez did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.

The 2nd Congressional District includes the state's eastern border with Texas to its western border with Arizona and from southern Albuquerque down to communities along the U.S.-Mexican border.