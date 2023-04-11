TUES: US House speaker attends rally in New Mexico swing district, + More

US House speaker attends rally in New Mexico swing district - Associated Press

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy attended a rally in southern New Mexico on Monday for former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell as the GOP tries to flip a congressional swing seat back to GOP control in 2024.

Herrell lost her 2022 reelection bid to Democratic Congressman Gabe Vasquez in the majority-Hispanic district along the U.S. border with Mexico.

The state's Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces was the backdrop for Herrell's announcement that she will seek the Republican nomination again, amid supportive appearances by state legislators.

Republicans have nominated Herrell on three previous occasions to seek the 2nd District seat. She lost an open race in 2016 and returned in 2018 to unseat former Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small.

Republicans are separately challenging the new outline of the 2nd District in proceedings before the New Mexico Supreme Court. Political boundaries were changed under a redistricting plan from Democratic lawmakers that divvied up a politically conservative oilfield region among three congressional districts.

Herrell last year embraced a conservative platform of strict border security and unfettered support for the oil industry. The district as recently redrawn stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and parts of Albuquerque.

Vasquez won the seat while highlighting his Latino heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class, immigrant family. He advocated for solutions to climate change and efforts to ensure access to abortion.

Within weeks of the November 2022 election, Herrell registered to run again with federal campaign finance regulators.

Police dispel active shooter threat at New Mexico resort - Associated Press

A call to authorities about a possible active shooter on a pueblo north of Albuquerque on Monday that led to the evacuation of some guests at a hotel appears to be unfounded, according to an FBI agent.

There were no injuries or deaths and officers didn't find any weapons after law enforcement cleared the hotel rooms following the call, FBI special agent in charge Raul Bujanda said.

"There's still an ongoing investigation, but what I can tell you right now is there's no threat to the community or to the resort itself," he said.

Federal, state, local and tribal officers responded to the initial call, blocking off the narrow winding road to the remote hotel with police cruisers, their lights flashing.

The resort is tucked into the hills along the west side of the Rio Grande on tribal land north of Albuquerque.

"We take everything seriously because you don't know exactly what it is that you have until you actually go in and investigate," Bujanda said.

Federal and tribal officials said these kinds of threats have been happening across the country — some are connected, some are not. Authorities said they will know more about the origins of the threat called in Monday afternoon when their investigation is complete.

After the call came in, staff and guests were evacuated to the adjacent golf course, where authorities conducted interviews as rooms were cleared.

By Monday evening, the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort had lifted the lockdown and started allowing people to return.

Santa Ana Pueblo Gov. Nathan Garcia said he was thankful there was no truth to the call.

Pueblo emergency managers said it served as a training opportunity and that more training is being planned with multiple jurisdictions in the area.

"We have to have plans in place. Look at this district right here," Garcia said, as rush-hour traffic passed through a major intersection nearby. "It can happen anywhere but we have to be cohesive, together to make this work and keep our people safe."

No one answered at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort when The Associated Press called seeking information about the situation.

N.M. health boss concerned oversight of disabilities program - Associated Press

New Mexico's health secretary said he's concerned about the state's oversight of a program that uses private providers for home and community-based services for people with developmental disabilities but is being investigated on allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation of program participants.

Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen told The New Mexican that the majority of private providers in the program do a "marvelous job" and care deeply about their clients, but said a small number of providers aren't doing what's needed.

"I think I'm increasingly concerned that we've not been doing the job we need to do to make sure that all our clients have fabulous providers and are getting the services and care that they need," said Allen, who was appointed health secretary in January.

An investigation of alleged abuse and neglect involving a developmentally disabled person was launched after the case was brought to the state's attention on March 1. The state started to reexamine past incidents of suspected abuse and neglect of disabled clients, including three in which a client died and the state terminated contracts with four providers in the Albuquerque area. The allegations also prompted a review of the entire developmentally disabled waiver system, which is meant to offer an alternative to institutional care.

As of noon on Friday, state workers had conducted in-person wellness checks on 4,654 of the 6,815 in the program and identified 68 sites with possible concerns.

At 26 of those sites, the concerns dealt mostly with home repairs, damages or other environmental issues.

But at the remaining 42, the site visits resulted in reported allegations of potential abuse, neglect and exploitation of some of the most vulnerable — and sometimes voiceless — people in New Mexico.

Each of the 68 incidents of concern identified so far is being fully investigated, officials said.

"Our staff have reported to me visits they've been involved in where, like, a parent or guardian or someone has said, 'This is the first time anybody from the agency has ever visited,'" Allen said.

Details on the case of abuse that triggered the in-person wellness checks have not been made public, and Allen declined to provide an update on the disabled client who suffered severe and life-threatening injuries, or even say if the person is still alive or recovering.

"I'm afraid I just really can't right now at the advice of various investigators that are pursuing this," Allen told the newspaper.

Law to ban high-level nuclear waste storage facility effective June - By Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico A state ban on high-level nuclear waste will go into effect in June, blocking a private company’s ability to build a contentious storage facility in southern New Mexico.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 53 into law March 17. The bill did not have the votes for an emergency enaction, so it goes into effect June 15.

The new law has two provisions.

The first expands the scope and duties for a task force to consult state agencies on nuclear disposal and investigate its impacts on New Mexico.

The second bans storage of high-level nuclear waste. The ban is in effect until two conditions are met – the state agrees to open a facility to handle waste, and the federal government has adopted a permanent underground storage site for nuclear waste.

“We do need a permanent solution. But New Mexico can’t just be the convenient sacrifice zone for the country’s contamination,” said Sen. Jeff Steinborn (D-Las Cruces) in an interview.

High level radioactive waste is extremely toxic. Some types will remain highly radioactive for thousands, if not tens of thousands of years. Short doses of exposure can be fatal. If radioactive waste leaches into the groundwater or soils, it can move through the food chain.

The state ban would include regulations on Holtec International’s plans for an underground facility for spent nuclear fuel from nuclear power reactors and other high-level radioactive waste from across the country.

At its peak, Holtec projected the facility could hold 176,600 metric tons of waste aboveground on more than 1,000 acres between Hobbs and Carlsbad.

“This bill is another major obstacle that will prevent this site from ever receiving any nuclear waste,” said Don Hancock, Nuclear Waste Safety program director and administrator at the nonprofit Southwest Research and Information Center.

The region already hosts the Waste Isolation Pilot Project, an underground site that stores clothes, tools, rags and other items contaminated with radioactive waste. The new law does not impact WIPP.

In July 2021, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a federal agency that oversees nuclear operations, gave preliminary nod to the facility in an environmental impact statement, over the objections of people living there, the governor and members of the congressional delegation. Days after the law was signed, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission pushed back, issuing its final decision to license the facility. In a March 20 letter to Holtec, the agency wrote it will publish a final safety evaluation and determine if a license will be issued in May 2023.

Steinborn, who sponsored the bill in the past two legislative sessions, said the task force will now also report each year to the Radioactive and Hazardous Materials interim committee. The task force is made up of secretaries or appointees from seven state departments, now including the Indian Affairs Department and the State Land Office.

Kayleigh Warren, a member of Santa Clara Pueblo and a health and justice coordinator at the nonprofit Tewa Women United, called the four-page bill “an important first step.”

“It’s a way our state can start to communicate to the rest of our county that we’ve done our part,” Warren said. “We’re not interested in being a sacrifice zone for the country’s waste anymore.

Tewa Women United protests the impacts of toxins from Los Alamos National Laboratory on water and land in the Española valley and surrounding Pueblos. Looking forward, a key issue is how tribal governments will participate on the task force.

Native Americans are disproportionately vulnerable from uranium mining on the Navajo Nation or exposed at higher rates to radiation in water supplies.

“I want to see how our voices become part of these conversations moving forward,” Warren said.