FRI: Largest powwow draws Indigenous dancers to New Mexico, + More

Largest powwow draws Indigenous dancers to New Mexico - Associated Press

Tens of thousands of people are gathering in New Mexico for what organizers bill as the largest powwow in North America.

The annual Gathering of Nations kicks off Friday with a colorful procession of Native American and Indigenous dancers from around the world moving to the beat of traditional drums as they fill an arena at the New Mexico state fairgrounds.

The dancers slowly spiral their way, one by one, toward the center of the venue, making for a spectacular display.

This marks the 40th year for the gathering, which has grown from humble beginnings in 1983 into a massive celebration with Indigenous people showcasing their cultures through dancing and singing competitions.

Spectators get a chance to see the competitors' feathered bustles, buckskin dresses, fancy shawls, and beaded head and hair pieces. Many of the dancers' elaborate outfits are detailed with hand-stitched designs.

Most dancers at the Gathering of Nations compete for prize money.

More than two dozen contestants from the U.S. and Canada also are vying for the title of Miss Indian World. The winner will be crowned on the final night of the powwow and will spend the next year serving as a cultural ambassador as she travels to events and other powwows.

Several hundred Native American tribes in the United States and First Nations in Canada are represented at the gathering, which has become Albuquerque's second-largest annual festival and brings in more than $20 million for the local economy each year.

Organizers held virtual gatherings in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions. This is the second in-person gathering since public health regulations were relaxed.

School days extended in Las Cruces - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

Las Cruces Public Schools will extend the school day by 10 minutes each day, just one of many districts needing to lengthen their academic year in response to a law passed during the 2023 legislative session.

Other districts are choosing to extend the school’s academic calendar rather than adjust the school day. Albuquerque Public Schools board voted April 5 to extend the school year by an additional four days.

House Bill 130 requires districts to increase all of the instructional hours for K-12 to 1,140 hours per year. Previous rules were a minimum of 990 hours at elementary schools and 1,080 at secondary schools. When the bill was enacted, only a quarter of New Mexico’s 189 public and charter elementary schools, and about half of secondary schools met the hour requirements, according to a financial analysis of the bill.

Deputy Superintendent Wendi Miller-Tomlinson presented the information at Tuesday’s Board of Education Meeting, as part of the process of submitting a budget to the state’s Public Education Department.

“This is one of the steps necessary to get our budget approved,” she told the board.With a 10-minute addition to the day, elementary schools next semester will run from 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

“The time was added to the end of the day, so that children would not have to go to the bus stop 10 minutes earlier in the morning,” she said. “That’s problematic in the winter when it is dark in the morning.”

Middle schools will run from 8:55 a.m. to 3:55 p.m. High schools will run from 8:25 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Miller-Tomlinson said the schedule allows for complete bus runs between each school level, and minimizes disruption.

Miller-Tomlinson recounted that state officials verbally said lunch and lunch recesses would not count towards the instructional requirement.

“We would like to see something more concrete in writing, but we have not seen that yet,” she said.

LCPS schools operate on a year-round school calendar, with spring semester ending in early June and the new fall semester starting in late July. There are two-week breaks in fall, winter and spring.

The estimated statewide costs for the change ranges from $171 million to $245 million, according to a fiscal impact report on the bill.

Some of those costs would be offset by repealing programs to extend school days for kindergarten through fifth grade, and opt-in arrangement for a longer academic year. The fiscal report estimates a savings of $34 million to $108 million.

Man convicted of killing mom of 2 New Mexico police officers - Associated Press

A Mexican national was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday in the 2019 slaying of the mother of two state police officers in a case that drew national attention and spotlighted Albuquerque's struggle with crime.

Jurors also found Luis Talamantes-Romero, 35, guilty of eight other felonies in the death of Jacqueline Vigil, who authorities say was killed outside her northwest Albuquerque home in an attempted burglary.

Vigil, 55, was shot in her driveway in November 2019 as she prepared to leave for a gym.

The case went unsolved for months, drawing the attention of then-President Donald Trump as he pushed his tough-on-crime agenda. Vigil's family also traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with Trump.

Prosecutors said Talamantes-Romero also was convicted of aggravated burglary, attempted armed robbery, tampering with evidence, conspiracy and other charges.

They said a man who was with Talamantes-Romero when Vigil was shot agreed to testify against him as a condition of his plea agreement with the state on charges unrelated to the murder.

Former New Mexico governor remembered as Hispanic role model - Associated Press

Jerry Apodaca, a Democrat who became New Mexico's first Hispanic governor in 54 years when he took office in 1975, has died. He was 88.

He died at his home in Santa Fe on Wednesday after what may have been a stroke, his son Jeff Apodaca said.

His son talked about the legacy his father left behind, one that fellow Democratic politicians say paved the way for more minorities to enter public office and take on leadership roles in corporate boardrooms across the country.

He took his role seriously, said the younger Apodaca, an Albuquerque businessman and former media executive.

"I used to meet with people in Fortune 500 companies, and there was not a meeting that went by where I wouldn't run into a Latino executive who'd ask me, 'Are you Jerry's son?' They would tell me so many stories about what he'd done," Jeff Apodaca told the Santa Fe New Mexican. "General Motors, McDonald's ... he opened doors for Latinos in the '70s and '80s."

Apodaca ran an insurance business in Las Cruces before being elected to the state Senate in 1966. He was 40 when he was inaugurated as governor on Jan. 1, 1975, making him the first Hispanic governor in New Mexico since Octaviano Ambrosio Larrazolo left office in 1921.

During his four-year term, Apodaca's administration reorganized the state government to its current form by creating a cabinet system with 12 departments. Delivering on a campaign pledge, his administration consolidated agencies and eliminated some boards and commissions.

In an interview shortly before his gubernatorial term ended, Apodaca cited the government reorganization and establishment of a statewide kindergarten system as major accomplishments. He claimed his administration made the government more open and responsive to citizens.

Apodaca regularly held open office hours where residents could meet with him. His administration implemented tax relief programs, including tax credits, tax rebates and tax rate reductions, but Apodaca was criticized for appointing close friends to public positions.

"I didn't find any logical reason to exclude anyone from the administration just because he helped in the campaign or because he was a friend," he said in December 1978. "I think the record speaks for itself. The success of this administration does not rest entirely on my shoulders."

Apodaca also battled allegations linking him to organized crime figures.

While campaigning in 1982 for U.S. Senate, Apodaca disputed claims by a convicted felon that he had accepted a $10,000 bribe as governor in return for granting a pardon or parole for a New Mexico inmate. Apodaca called the accusation "a total fabrication."

A grand jury requested by Apodaca ultimately found no evidence of perjury.

He lost the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate to Jeff Bingaman, who went on to serve for 30 years.

Apodaca, who played halfback at the University of New Mexico in the mid-1950s, was appointed in 1978 by President Jimmy Carter as chairman of the President's Council on Physical Fitness. While governor, he ran and completed the 1978 Boston Marathon.

After leaving office, he resigned from the fitness panel after being elected to the board of directors for tobacco giant Phillip Morris.

Carter also interviewed Apodaca for Secretary of Education when the U.S. Department of Education was created. The job went instead to Shirley Hufstedler, a federal appellate judge in California.

After leaving office, Apodaca endured a series of troubled business ventures, including failed real estate deals that led to a bankruptcy filing. In later years, he sought to return to politics but lost the Democratic primaries for U.S. Senate in 1982 and for governor in 1998.

Apodaca also ventured into publishing, taking over Hispanic magazine and Vista magazine, both English-language periodicals aimed at Hispanic readers. He also served on the University of New Mexico's board of regents from 1985 to 1991.

Apodaca started in politics as a state senator from Las Cruces, serving four terms from 1966-76. In the 1974 gubernatorial race, he defeated Republican Joe Skeen by just 3,752 votes. Campaigning during the post-Watergate era, Apodaca portrayed himself as "The Man Nobody Owns."

Born Raymond S. Apodaca in Las Cruces on Oct. 3, 1934, Apodaca graduated from UNM in 1957 and began teaching history and coaching high school football in Albuquerque. He later moved back to Las Cruces, opened an insurance business and branched out into retail and real estate.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Clara, three daughters, Cindy, Carolyn, Judy, and two sons, Jerry Jr. and Jeff.

University official gets prison for defrauding school - Associated Press

A former Florida college administrator has been sentenced to one year and three months in federal prison for defrauding the school out of $155,000 during a website redesign project.

Brian Carroll, 47, of New Market, Tennessee, was sentenced Monday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in January to felony wire fraud. Carroll must also forfeit proceeds from the crime and pay restitution.

According to court documents, Carroll was serving as the executive vice president of Southeastern University in 2016 when he became involved in a project to redesign the website and digital brand of the university's President. The private university is located in Lakeland, Florida, about 30 miles east of Tampa.

Carroll set up an anonymous limited liability company based in New Mexico without the knowledge of other Southeastern University officials and then used that company to bid to the university to perform the web rebranding project for a total price of $185,000, prosecutors said. The school accepted the bid with Carroll's recommendation, and the university made five payments to Carroll's company over several months in late 2016, officials said.

Unbeknownst to university officials, Carroll's company contracted with an unrelated New York-based company to do the actual work on the project for just $30,000, leaving Carroll with the remaining $155,000, investigators said.

A sealed indictment was returned against Carroll in August 2021, and he was arrested three months later.