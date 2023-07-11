TUES: Judge OKs states’ plan to end Rio Grande dispute, + More

Judge OKs states’ plan to end Rio Grande dispute - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

Last week, a federal judge gave his stamp of approval on a proposed settlement to end a lawsuit between Texas and New Mexico over Rio Grande water. The move potentially ends a decade of litigation in the nation’s highest court with barely a splash.

U.S. 8th Circuit Judge Michael Melloy – overseeing the case as a special master – gave the nod last week to the plan proposed jointly by attorneys from New Mexico, Texas and Colorado.

In his order, he recommended the U.S. Supreme Court to approve the plan over the objections of the federal government.

THE PLAN AND THE OBJECTIONS

In 2013, Texas sued New Mexico in the U.S. Supreme Court, alleging that groundwater pumping below Elephant Butte Reservoir was shorting Texas’ share of Rio Grande water.

Texas said New Mexico’s actions violated the 1938 Rio Grande Compact – the agreement between Colorado, New Mexico and Texas to split the river’s waters. The Federal government later joined the case, arguing that New Mexico pumping threatened its treaty with Mexico and contracts with regional irrigation districts.

Late last year, New Mexico, Texas and Colorado proposed a settlement establishing how Rio Grande water would be split below Elephant Butte Reservoir. New Mexico would receive 57% of the Rio Grande water while Texas would receive 43% (all excluding Mexico’s share). It establishes a new index that factors groundwater pumping into those formulas, which are based off of a period of drought from 1951-1978.

There would also be a requirement to measure how much water is crossing the Texas-New Mexico state line at the El Paso Gage.

Attorneys for the federal government argued the states could not make a deal without their approval, and said that implementing the plan would impose new burdens on federal agencies.

Finally, the plan allows New Mexico and Texas some flexibility on water delivered at the state line, with guidelines for each state to follow if that delivery is above or under the agreed upon amount for each state. It imposes stricter penalties if New Mexico misses goals multiple years in a row.

“The Consent Decree answers the apportionment question, imposes a general duty of internal water management on New Mexico to achieve the apportionment,” Melloy wrote.

He further said the agreement sufficiently protects water obligated to Mexico in a 1906 treaty.

In over 123 pages, Melloy outlined his argument for how the proposed plan was “fair and reasonable” and why the objections of the federal government can be addressed in other places – such as state courts and proceedings.

“There is nothing unreasonable or unfair in accepting the Consent Decree that protects the Texas apportionment and the Treaty water today leaving details concerning actions by New Mexico for future resolution,” Melloy wrote.

He disagreed that the plan would impose new obligations on the federal government, writing that the changes “amount to additional nuance,” to how federal agencies have operated over the past four decades.

While the court allowed the federal government to intervene in the case, Melloy wrote, many of those factors– such as the federal government’s former alignment with Texas – no longer exist.

“The United States should not be allowed to block the Consent Decree and force the Compacting States to continue litigating this original jurisdiction action against their jointly and clearly expressed wishes,” Melloy wrote.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez celebrated the decision in a press release last Friday.

“The Special Master’s decision is one more step in the right direction for New Mexicans and other arid western states,” he said in a statement. “We agree full heartedly with (the) decision and look forward to a full vindication of our rights as states, to decide our own futures in terms of water use.”

The U.S. Supreme Court ended its session in late June and won’t reconvene until late September. The court will address Melloy’s report, and possibly call for any objections to be submitted to the court by a deadline – which can range between 45 days to 60 days.

The next step is unclear until the court is back in session, said Samantha Barncastle, who represents Elephant Butte Irrigation District in the case. The irrigation district in Southern New Mexico is not a party in the case but is still involved in the settlement discussions, addresses the court and holds significant water rights in the region.

“Our next step will depend on the decisions the United States has to make as to whether they take exception,” Barncastle said.

She will talk with the board during a closed session Thursday in Las Cruces about the report, she said.

“The board remains committed to working with all of the agencies involved, regardless of what court orders come down towards solutions that work for our community as a whole,” she said.

In water legal battles, it’s not over until it’s over.

The federal government’s situation is unusual in this case, said Reed Benson, a professor in water law at the University of New Mexico School of Law.

“I think that the feds are going to have a hard time keeping the Supreme Court from approving the settlement,” Benson said. “They clearly did not convince the special master that their interests were sufficiently compelling to block the settlement, and he thinks it’s a reasonable settlement.”

However, because the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the federal government to intervene in the case; they may put greater weight on the federal government’s concerns if they submit objections to the special master’s report.

“This aint over,” Benson said. “Until it is, we all should recognize there may still be a twist in this tale.”

In the US Southwest, residents used to scorching summers are still sweating out an extreme heat wave - By Terry Tang Associated Press

Even Southwestern desert residents accustomed to scorching summers are feeling the grip of an extreme heat wave smacking Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Southern California this week with 100-degree-plus temps and excessive heat warnings.

To add insult to injury, the region has been left high and dry with no monsoon activity, which can help offset the blazing temperatures. In Arizona, the monsoon season officially begins June 15 and can bring powerful storms with high winds, lightning and heavy bursts of rain.

In Phoenix, Martin Brown and his black Labrador, Sammy, escaped the heat Monday in the lobby of Circle the City, an air-conditioned walk-in health clinic for homeless people that is also a designated hydration station. Anyone can come in, sit and get bottled water or snacks like a burrito or ramen.

"We're homeless, so we don't have a choice. Well, we have a choice: We can sit at the park and swelter in the heat, but no thank you. This is much better," Brown said.

He spends five days a week there during business hours and then takes the bus to spend nights at the park to escape the "jungle hot" time of day.

The heat has made pockets of the desert city feel like ghost towns. A series of sunset concerts was canceled, and covered restaurant patios equipped with cooling misters sit empty.

Phoenix on Tuesday was poised to hit a 12th consecutive day of 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) or higher, according to the National Weather Service. The longest recorded stretch so far was 18 days in 1974.

The high pressure needed to generate monsoon storms isn't in just the right position, according to state climatologist Dr. Erinanne Saffell, so metro Phoenix is left with below normal precipitation and dry conditions that facilitate hotter temperatures. Also, some experts believe this year's heavier snowpack in the West took more energy to melt, prolonging the progression of a summer high-pressure system.

"It just kind of delayed everything," Saffell said.

Stepping outside is like walking into a giant hair dryer. Accidentally brushing metal and other surfaces can feel like touching a hot stove.

All the concrete and pavement in sprawling Phoenix contributes to the misery, as sidewalks and buildings bake all day and release accumulated heat slowly overnight. During the current wave, the "low" temps aren't dipping below the 90 degrees (32.2 C).

"Phoenix in the early 1900s would average about five days a year where they had 110 degrees or higher. Now you count the last 10 years, it's about 27 days a year. That's five times more," Saffell said.

Las Vegas could also see the mercury reach between 110 and 115 degrees (43.3 and 46.1 C) this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. In Albuquerque, New Mexico, temperatures were forecast to be between 100 and 103 (37.7 and 39.4 C) on Tuesday with a heat advisory in effect all day. Inland areas of Southern California are predicted to see conditions peak between 100 and 113 (37.7 and 45 C) from Friday through Sunday.

Like every summer, libraries, churches and other facilities in Phoenix serve as cooling centers or hydration stations for those who need refuge.

Isaiah Castellanos spent Monday morning inside the city library's downtown branch and planned to return after grabbing lunch. A liver transplant recipient, Castellanos said his medications make him sunburn easily. He can't afford to go to the movies or a museum, so the free public library is his go-to place to escape his under-air-conditioned home.

"It's quiet. I'll turn on my music and read a book or watch YouTube with my headphones, but also stay cool," Castellanos said.

Melody Santiago, who oversees the front office of the Circle the City clinic, said some people are so grateful they return with thank-you cards or cookies. She is certain more will come in over the next week.

"It's getting really hot, and they have nowhere else to go," Santiago said. "It's an eye-opener: You never know, you could be there too."

APS looks to fill 740 positions at job fair — By Nash Jones, KUNM News

Amid a special education teacher shortage, the state's largest school district is hosting a job fair Tuesday, July 11, in hopes of expanding its ranks. Albuquerque Public Schools says it’s hoping to fill 740 positions both in and outside the classroom — some on the spot.

The district says some of its most crucial vacancies are for special education teachers. That’s despite its recent decision to cut special education services in social studies and science.

The state recently increased teacher pay, which the district is highlighting on its website. Educators just starting out will make $50,000 annually, with the most experienced eligible for $70,000 a year.

The district is also looking to hire educational assistants, who also got a raise this year. The state Legislature more than doubled the starting salary for EAs to $25,000.

Outside the classroom, the district says its top needs are for bus drivers and custodians, but that there will be plenty of other positions up for grabs as well. Its job board includes openings for counselors, coaches and clerical workers among others.

APS says applicants must pre-register for the event and should bring a resume. It recommends applying online beforehand to quicken the hiring process.

The job fair will be held Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the APS Berna Facio Professional Development Center.

How extreme heat takes a toll on the mind and body, according to experts - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

The Southwestern U.S. is bracing for another week of blistering temperatures, with forecasters on Monday extending an excessive heat warning through the weekend for Arizona's most populated area, and alerting residents in parts of Nevada and New Mexico to stay indoors.

The metro Phoenix area is on track to tie or to break a record set in the summer of 1974 for the most consecutive days with the high temperature at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius). Even the morning low temperatures are tying historic records.

Along the U.S.-Mexico border, federal agents reported that extreme temperatures over the weekend contributed to 45 people being rescued and another 10 dying.

With so many consecutive days of excessive heat, forecasters, physicians and local health officials throughout the Southwest are recommending that people limit their outdoor exposure and know the warning signs of heat illness.

___

KNOWING THE SIGNS

From heavy sweating and dizziness to muscle spasms and even vomiting, experts say heat exhaustion and heat stroke are likely to become more common. In coming decades, the U.S. is expected to experience higher temperatures and more intense heat waves.

Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness and happens when the body loses its ability to sweat.

The skin gets hot and red, and the pulse quickens as the person's body temperature climbs to 103 F (39 C) or higher. Headaches set in, along with nausea, confusion and even fainting.

Jon Femling, an emergency medicine physician and scientist at the University of New Mexico, said the body tries to compensate by pumping blood to the skin as a way to cool off. And the more a person breathes, the more they lose fluids, becoming increasingly dehydrated.

Important electrolytes like sodium and potassium also can be lost when sweating.

"So one of the first things that happens is, your muscles start to feel tired as your body starts to shunt away," he said. "And then you can start to have organ damage where your kidneys don't work, your spleen, your liver. If things get really bad, then you start to not be perfusing your brain the same way."

Experts say it's important to recognize the signs of heat stroke in others, as people may not realize the danger they're in because of an altered mental state that may involve confusion.

In the case of heat stroke, experts suggest calling 911 and trying to lower the person's body temperature with cool, wet cloths or a cool bath.

With heat exhaustion, the body can become cold and clammy. Other signs include heavy sweating, nausea, muscle cramps, weakness and dizziness. Experts say the best thing to do is to move to a cool place, loosen clothing and sip some water.

Older people, children and those with health conditions can face greater risks when the temperatures are high.

During extreme heat events, one of the most common ways people can die is from cardiovascular collapse, experts said, because of the extra energy the heart has to expend to help the body compensate for the hot temperatures.

In general, health officials say staying indoors, seeking air-conditioned buildings and drinking more water than usual can stave off heat-related illnesses. Caffeine and alcohol are no-nos. Eating smaller meals more often throughout the day can help.

___

LEARNING THE LIMITS

Researchers at Arizona State University are trying to better understand the effects of extreme heat on the body and what makes hot weather so deadly.

They're using a special thermal mannequin called ANDI that is outfitted with nearly three dozen different surface areas that are individually controlled with temperature sensors and human-like pores that produce beads of sweat.

"A lot of research that I and my colleagues do is just really focused on understanding how people are responding to higher levels of extreme heat over longer periods of time and then what we can do about it," said Jenni Vanos, an associated professor at ASU's School of Sustainability.

There are 10 thermal mannequins in existence, with most used by athletic clothing companies for testing. ASU's manikin is the first that can be used outdoors thanks to a unique, internal cooling channel.

The university also has developed a new "warm room," or heat chamber where researchers can simulate heat-exposure scenarios from around the globe. Temperatures can reach 140 F (60 C) inside the room — and wind and solar radiation can be controlled for experiments.

Vanos said measuring short- and long-wave radiation in the environment can also tell researchers how much a surface — or a person — in a specific location of a city would heat up.

"And so under these extreme conditions, what's going to really be able to be modified or changed within the urban environment is shade," she said. "In a place like Phoenix or really any sunny hot area, shade is a really critical factor to be able to reduce that overall heat load of the human body."

___

FINDING RELIEF

While air conditioners are cranked up and fans are blowing full blast, residents across the region are anxiously awaiting the start of the monsoon season, hoping it will help to keep the heat at bay.

But so far, the summer thunderstorms — which usually bring cloud cover, lightning and downpours to the Southwestern desert — are absent due to the ongoing El Niño weather pattern, National Weather Service meteorologist Sam Meltzer said.

"It looks like things are going to be abnormally dry over the next couple of months," Meltzer said, noting that storms that might break the heat depend on wind patterns drawing moist air from the Gulf of California into Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada.

"But that doesn't mean we aren't going to get thunderstorm activity," Meltzer said. "It just might be delayed."

Meltzer worked in Phoenix before transferring last winter to Las Vegas. He noted that while temperatures rose last month in the Phoenix area, June stayed abnormally cool in southern Nevada.

The official daytime temperature at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas remained below 100 F (37.8 C) for a record 294 days before temperatures reached 102 F (38.9 C) on June 30. The previous record of 290 days, from 1964 to 1965, had stood for 58 years.

Still, it's not just the air temperature that people need to worry about, Vanos said. Humidity can make it more difficult for the body to produce sweat as a way to cool off.

___

Associated Press writers Ken Ritter in Las Vegas and Walter Berry in Phoenix contributed to this report.