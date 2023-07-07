© 2023 KUNM
Albuquerque Public Schools scales back special education

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published July 7, 2023 at 3:32 PM MDT
Nash Jones
/
KUNM

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order in May creating a new Office of Special Education after a bill stalled during the legislative session. Advocates applauded the move, but the state’s largest school district recently announced it’s cutting certain special education classes.

The decision by APS to cut special education services in social studies and science was criticized by lawmakers during an interim meeting of the Legislative Education Study Committee.

Chief of Schools at APS Dr. Channell Segura wrote in a memo that the goal is to create more inclusivity by ensuring students with disabilities have equitable access to grade-level standards and general curriculum so they’re no longer secluded in their own classes.

Democratic Representative Elizabeth Thomson disagrees with the district’s decision saying that these students will be in general education classes and receiving no support.

"if kids with special needs could just absorb by being around typical kids, we wouldn’t have any issues and they don’t. And so this is like a slap in the face to Yazzie/Martinez" said Thomson.

The Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit was settled in 2018 and challenged the state’s failure to provide services that students in certain groups need to be successful. That includes those who are low-income, Native American, English language learners, and those who have disabilities.

APS said the district believes in terms of Yazzie/Martinez its decision will contribute to robust education experiences and it expects to see increased academic gains as a result.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.

Local News APSElizabeth Thomsonspecial education
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
Related Content
  • News
    Let's Talk Yazzie/Martinez update
    Taylor Velazquez
    In 2018, a judge ruled in the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit that New Mexico was failing to provide an equitable education to students who are low-income, Native American, have disabilities or are English language learners. This means that the state is in direct violation of the education clause in the New Mexico State Constitution.
  • Local News
    Yazzie/Martinez plantiffs heading back to court soon
    Taylor Velazquez
    The Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit is one of the biggest education court cases the state has ever seen. But advocates say, since its settlement, nothing has substantially changed. Lawyers from the Center on Law and Poverty hosted an information session recently to talk about their preparations to head back to court.
  • Local News
    Governor creates state's first Office of Special Education
    Taylor Velazquez
    Governor Lujan Grisham recently signed an executive order to create the Office of Special Education, which is the first of its kind in New Mexico. A special education advocate spoke more about what gaps currently exist and how this office should work to bridge them.
