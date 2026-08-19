WED: Navajo Code Talker descendants criticize New Mexico's new plan for museum, + More

'An overstep': Navajo Code Talker descendants criticize New Mexico's new plan for museum - By Bella Davis, New Mexico In Depth

For decades, Navajo Code Talkers and their descendants have dreamed of an expansive museum on the Navajo Nation that would educate the public about the complex code they developed using their language, credited with helping secure Allied victory in World War II. Some have also hoped for a connected veteran's center and space to do research and store archival material.

The state of New Mexico has set aside $20 million in capital outlay, half of that this year, and Chevron donated about 200 acres of land in Tse Bonito, near Window Rock, the Navajo Nation capital, in 2009.

Now, a museum is finally moving forward, with a groundbreaking planned for December — but at an entirely different site.

New Mexico state officials and Navajo Preparatory School are planning to build a scaled-down version on the school's campus in Farmington, a town just outside the boundary of the Navajo Nation, about two hours northeast of Tse Bonito.

Some descendants say that wouldn't do justice to their fathers and other Code Talkers, and they question why they weren't consulted about it.

"To me, it was an overstep and overreach by the governor," said Zonnie Gorman, the daughter of the late Carl N. Gorman, one of the original 29 Code Talkers. She's also a recognized historian of the Code Talkers.

Neither Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office nor Navajo Prep responded to requests for comment.

The project has also faced scrutiny from state lawmakers.

During a Tuesday meeting of the Indian Affairs Committee, lawmakers spent an hour and a half questioning the cabinet secretary for Indian Affairs — one of several state agencies involved in the project — and the head of Navajo Prep about consultation of descendants, operational details, and ownership.

"I think it's a responsibility of ours … and to our Navajo citizens across the state that we have some insight into, where's the money going, who's getting paid, how much are they getting paid for this work," said Sen. Angel Charley, D-Acoma. "It has been years in the making."

State of New Mexico takes over planning

Earlier this summer, the state General Services Department and Indian Affairs Department put out a request for proposals from architecture or engineering firms with a June deadline. When it was first published, the request included a requirement that firms identify a Code Talker subject matter expert to consult on the project.

That was how Gorman learned about the new plan. She got a flurry of emails in May from a handful of firms asking if she'd serve as an expert.

The requirement was removed about a month after the original request was published. A spokesperson for the Indian Affairs Department didn't respond to a question about why it was taken out.

Growing up, Gorman, who has a doctorate in history from the University of New Mexico, attended countless Code Talker gatherings, during which discussions of a potential museum would come up.

She sees a museum as a way to give the public a deeper understanding of what the Code Talkers, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, accomplished and just how intricate their code was. The popular narrative about them is "superficial," Gorman said, due in part to persistent, inaccurate stereotypes about Native Americans being primitive.

"You see that so intertwined and woven into the way in which the Navajo Code Talkers' story is told in popular narrative. 'Oh, they substituted words because they didn't have words in their native language for bombs and tanks,' not understanding how the language actually works," she said.

While she appreciates Lujan Grisham is attempting to honor a promise she made to get a museum built, Gorman said, the plan should have been more carefully considered.

On top of concerns about the scope of the museum, the location is also a sticking point, said Laura Tohe, the daughter of the late Code Talker Benson Tohe, who enlisted at 16 years old after convincing his parents to give their permission.

"Farmington is the site of a lot of social injustice for Navajo people and Indigenous people," Tohe said. "That didn't sit right with (her and other descendants) to build this facility that's going to attract visitors, and give the businesses their patronage, and in the meantime, this dark history with Indigenous people exists there."

Tohe, a professor emerita of English at Arizona State University and the author of "Code Talker Stories," also first learned about the plan through outreach from architecture firms. She and Gorman are part of a larger group of descendants who work to preserve the legacy of the Code Talkers.

Questions about control

From 2019 to 2025, New Mexico appropriated nearly $10 million for the museum, with Lujan Grisham providing most of the money through her capital outlay allocations. As of April 2026, only about $279,000 had been spent. About $7.2 million of the remaining money must be spent by July 2027, while $1.5 million is available through June 2028 and about $1 million through June 2029.

And this year, Lujan Grisham allocated another $10 million to the museum and used a line-item veto to remove language requiring it to be built in McKinley County, where Tse Bonito is.

The $20 million will cover the construction and exhibit design work, the Indian Affairs Department said in a press release Friday.

Some of the funding came from Sen. Shannon Pinto, D-Tohatchi, whose late grandfather, former state senator John Pinto, was a Code Talker who advocated for the creation of the museum.

The move to Farmington, Pinto said, was driven in part by Lujan Grisham's desire to see the museum on track to being built before she leaves office at the end of the year.

Lujan Grisham "felt that she wanted to walk in through the doors of something, and even at least our Code Talkers too, to be able to walk through, so she knew time was of the essence," Pinto said.

Exactly how many men were trained as Code Talkers is unclear. Gorman puts the number at about 400.

Only two of them are still alive.

The plan came together quickly during this year's 30-day legislative session, Pinto said.

"Some of that timeline was not really in my hands," Pinto said. "If this was something that could have had a little more time to evolve, I think the input (from other descendants) would have been allowed."

Pinto said it's her understanding another Code Talker group is still pursuing the Tse Bonito museum.

Gorman and Tohe met with state officials and Navajo Prep administrators in June — a little over a week before the deadline for requests for proposals — to share their concerns.

One of their takeaways was that the museum was going to be built despite their objections, Gorman said, so they proposed a compromise, outlined in a letter sent in late June to those who attended the meeting.

They suggested the building not be called a museum and instead be used as a space for a Diné bizaad (Navajo language) program, plus a "one-of-a-kind exhibition" about the Code Talkers, perhaps housed in a public lobby. Their proposal, they wrote, "better fits the mission of the school and its long-term goals," while not "diminish(ing) the movement toward one day seeing a state-of-the-art Navajo Code Talkers museum."

As of Tuesday, they hadn't gotten a response from state officials.

But it appears some of their suggestions were heard.

The museum will house a Diné bizaad institute and a student leadership program, Navajo Prep Head of School Shawna Becenti told lawmakers on the Indian Affairs Committee during Tuesday's presentation with Indian Affairs Cabinet Secretary Josett Monette.

Becenti also said the museum will be open to the public.

Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, asked whether they plan to consult Code Talkers and descendants who have long advocated for the museum to be built in Tse Bonito. They will be consulted, Becenti said, particularly in exhibit design planning.

Lawmakers pressed Becenti and Monette on a number of administrative details.

Navajo Prep approved a memorandum of agreement with the state in May, according to the Friday press release. The state is acting as a fiscal agent, Monette told lawmakers, and five agencies are involved in the effort.

Charley, the state senator from Acoma, asked Becenti whether she's approving payments to contractors. Becenti said Navajo Prep is approving contracts with the architect and design firms, but they're not privy to the full budget breakdown, like payment for any Navajo consultants.

"I have real concerns about you taking over an asset in three years that you're not having direct oversight of at this point," Charley said. "I know people have all of the best intentions, and we want this to happen. But I also want the people who are going to ultimately end up with this asset to have a say in how it's coming together."

The state will own the project while it's under construction and will transfer to Navajo Prep after it's finished. The state will also cover operational costs — estimated to be $600,000 per year — for the first several years before that too gets passed to the school.

Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero, D-Albuquerque, said she believes the Navajo Nation should own the museum.

"Every single one of the agencies that were named here is the state of New Mexico," Roybal Caballero said about the state agencies involved in overseeing the planning. "Where is the sovereignty here? Where is the ownership? Does it belong to the state of New Mexico? Or does it belong to the Navajo Nation? Or does it belong to whomever the stakeholders believe it should belong to? That's an important question."

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This story was originally published by New Mexico In Depth and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.

U.S. Energy Secretary Wright says New Mexico has ‘room to grow’ amid oil, gas boom - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

During a visit to Hobbs on Tuesday, United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that New Mexico, already the nation’s second highest oil-producing state, still has even more to offer as President Donald Trump seeks to boost domestic energy production.

Wright made those comments following a tour of a Permian Basin oil production facility as part of a series of stops his department has dubbed the “Great American Energy Comeback Tour.”

The secretary’s tour touts record-breaking domestic oil and gas production during Trump’s second term, thanks largely to production in the Permian Basin, which covers southwestern New Mexico and west Texas.

In 2025, the Permian Basin produced 6.6 million barrels per day of crude oil, comprising 48% of totalU.S. oil production. Lea County, where Wright visited Tuesday, produces the most crude oil of any county in the Permian Basin.

Wright’s visit comes amid high oil prices resulting from the Iran war that have sent oil prices to nearly $100 per barrel. The price increase has resulted in a windfall in revenues to state coffers, recently projected to be roughly $850 million.

Wright said the state should wear its oil-producing status as a “badge of pride,” and that the state’s remaining oil reserves present opportunity for “a lot of room to grow,” especially if the state joins the federal government in quickly approving permits for oil and gas drilling operations.

Since Trump’s second term began, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has typically taken less than 90 days to issue permits for various oil and gas extraction efforts, Wright said Tuesday. That’s down from more than a year during President Joe Biden’s term, he said.

Wright visited a facility that Mewbourne Oil Company owns near Hobbs. Republican Greg Cunningham, who is currently running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.) for the 2nd Congressional District seat, also attended. He told Source NM he was there to “listen and learn” about how oil companies operate and how better to support them if elected to Congress.

It’s unclear who invited Cunningham to the tour. Mewbourne CEO Kenneth Waits said the DOE invited Cunningham; DOE spokesperson Ben Dietderich told Source NM that the company invited the congressional candidate.

Cunningham did not immediately respond to Source NM’s request for comment.

In a response to a query from Source NM, Vasquez’s campaign spokesperson Patricia Socarras Santiago said Vasquez was not invited to the event. “While Greg was cozying up with the MAGA Administration, Gabe spent the last few days in Carlsbad, Alamogordo, and Silver City talking to New Mexicans about the uphill battle they’re facing in Trump’s tanking economy,” she said in a statement.

During the tour, Wright heard from company leaders about their operations, including how they’ve adapted to recent state laws aimed atreducing methane emissions. The privately held company is among the largest Permian Basin oil producers and extracts roughly 300,000 barrels of crude a day, CEO Kenneth Waits said Tuesday.

Company leaders showed Wright a series of separating tanks and technology they said they use to separate gas, water and oil and divert them into separate pipelines. Waits said the company has reduced its methane emissions 81% over the past four years and currently captures 99.8% of all the methane produced in its oil-drilling operations.

The 0.2% of “excess” is flared into the atmosphere, which happened periodically during the roughly two-hour tour Friday.

Mewbourne in 2023 faced a $5.5 million fine from the United States Department of Justice under the federal Clean Air Act and New Mexico state law, along with a settlement agreement that government officials said would result in 1,300 fewer tons of methane released annually into the atmosphere.

The company did not admit to wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement.

In addition to drastically increasing its rate of methane capture in recent years, Waits also touted the use of a LiDAR emissions tracking system called LONGPATH, which continuously monitors sites for leaks and alerts company officials when one occurs.

Wright’s visit to Mewbourne followed a tour of the Urenco uranium enrichment facility in Eunice, as well as a visit Monday to another oil facility in Midland, Texas.

Albuquerque City Council greenlights $40 million in tax incentives for Sawmill hotel - Gillian Barkhurst, Albuquerque Journal

Plans for a midsized hotel in the Sawmill area are moving forward after the Albuquerque City Council approved more than $40 million in tax incentives at Monday’s meeting.

Some local business owners welcome the hotel, saying it will create a more affordable option for tourists. Residents, however, warned that the hotel will disrupt the historic neighborhood and worsen traffic.

Monday night, the council overwhelmingly sided with the developer, Albuquerque-based Sun Capital Hotels.

“If we don’t incentivize certain larger projects — they’re not going to happen,” said Councilor Brook Bassan. “We’re going to have a vacant building on a vacant piece of property that causes a whole other problem we’ve been facing.”

The ordinance approved millions in industrial revenue bonds, or IRBs, a financing tool commonly used by states and municipalities to encourage development. Under this arrangement, private companies are not paid taxpayer dollars; rather, local governments agree not to impose taxes on developments for the duration of a bond so long as the company meets agreed-upon requirements.

Ultimately, the tax abatement for the project passed on an 8-1 vote, with Council President Klarissa Peña as the lone holdout.

The project was delayed two weeks ago to allow developers to speak with residents about their concerns. But even with additional time, Peña said that the ordinance as written did not adequately address neighbors’ concerns about height, traffic and noise.

“What protections do we have for such a historic neighborhood like Old Town, one of the gems of our city?” Peña said.

Though the developers spoke with community members about their concerns, Orlando Alvidrez, executive director of the Sawmill Land Trust, urged the council to get community demands in writing. Those demands included “strong amendments” to limit neighborhood impact, Alvidrez said.

Residents also expressed concern about character and whether a hotel branded beneath hospitality giant Hilton would respect the area’s history.

Though the logo will be national, developers said the faces behind the counter will be local.

“This is our home, this is our backyard,” said Sun Capital Finance Manager Sahil Kholwadwala.

Kholwadwala said the hotel’s design was thoughtful to support preexisting businesses, not compete with them. The hotel, at 1010 18th NW, won’t include a bar or restaurant to encourage guests to dine out in the Sawmill area and nearby Old Town.

Under current plans, the hotel will replace a 25,000-square-foot office building, north of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science. The building will include 135 rooms, resulting in an estimated 70,000 overnight stays each year, Kholwadwala said. Additionally, the hotel will employ between 42 and 47 people.

According to Kholwadwala, the hotel will fill a gap in the market by creating an affordable option for travelers. The planned hotel would be within walking distance from Hotel Chaco and Hotel Albuquerque, two luxury hotels whose cheapest rooms were approximately $400 a night on Tuesday.

“We’re trying to build an affordable hotel for all incomes in the hottest spot in Albuquerque,” Kholwadwala said.

With tax abatements approved, the once delayed project can begin again in earnest, though developers didn’t offer a timeline. In uncertain financial times, Kholwadwala said securing municipal support was the project’s “final hurdle.”

Earthquakes rattle Valencia, Socorro counties again - Julia M. Dendinger, Valencia County News-Bulletin

Another swarm of small earthquakes is shaking southern Valencia and northern Socorro counties.

At about 9:40 p.m. Monday, a magnitude 3.1 quake was detected about 9 miles west-southwest of the Pueblitos area in northern Socorro County.

A second small quake, magnitude 2.5, was recorded around midnight Monday about 14 miles west of Pueblitos, this time just north of the Valencia County line.

In June, a series of six earthquakes — the strongest of which measured magnitude 3.9 near Las Nutrias — had residents wondering just what was happening.

The small quakes and swarms are a familiar pattern to seismologists who have studied the area for decades.

Mairi Litherland, seismic network manager with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Albuquerque Seismological Laboratory, said the swarms occur over the Socorro magma body.

“This area has been monitored for a long time, starting about 1960. The network has changed some since then, so we have the ability to detect small earthquakes people can’t feel,” Litherland said. “Those that people can feel, we’ve had the ability to detect the whole time.

“What does happen in this area near the Socorro magma body, the pattern we’re seeing, is there’s a swarm that lasts a couple of days or weeks, then it quiets down, then there’s another one. It’s a very common pattern for this body that we’ve seen happen in the historical past. So, it’s not your imagination that you didn’t feel anything a couple of years ago and now you’re feeling something, but it’s not unprecedented.”

There were a series of small earthquake swarms in the area in 1990 and 1991, but it has been fairly quiet in recent years. Litherland noted that in seismology, it is difficult to be absolutely certain when earthquakes will occur or how severe they will be, but the current activity is similar to what has happened in the past.

“We see when earthquakes happen and that helps us map faults and, in a statistical sense, understand what’s happening,” she said. “Stress is building up due to the magma body and then it releases. We can’t say when they will happen or how big, but people are correct — there are more this year than typical. In 1990, there were also a lot more than typical. It goes in cycles.”

The patterns seen with these swarms are typical of magma bodies, Litherland said. In other locations, earthquakes are the result of the Earth’s crust moving along plates and faults.

“It’s a little different here. The cause is the magma body, not plate tectonics, but it’s all related,” she said. “If you think about the typical pattern, there’s a big quake and aftershocks. With a magma body, you see several earthquakes that are relatively the same size over time.”

Scientists don’t have a perfect understanding of how magma bodies cause quakes, but they appear to be related to fluids and other properties unique to a magma body.

In her June interview with the News-Bulletin, Litherland noted that while oil and gas regions in the state have seen an uptick in human-induced quakes, the Socorro area has a long, well-documented natural history of seismicity.

Neither of the earthquakes felt this week was as large as the initial quake in June, which topped out at magnitude 3.9.

“A lot of people felt it. It’s possible there will be more felt earthquakes in this swarm,” she said. “I do encourage anyone who felt the quakes to report them to the USGS ‘Did You Feel It?’ website. It helps us understand the impacts they are having on people.

“There is a lot of information on the website about earthquake preparedness. Historically, they have been moderate and not caused damage, but it never hurts to be prepared.”

If you think you felt an earthquake, visit earthquake.usgs.gov/data/dyfi/ to report the activity.

The News-Bulletin is a sister newspaper of the Journal.

State Democratic Party secretary files lawsuit saying she was illegally removed from post - Dan Boyd, Albuquerque Journal

While New Mexico’s Republican Party has been beset by infighting during this year’s election cycle, a recently filed lawsuit indicates state Democrats aren’t in full harmony either.

The lawsuit filed last week in 2nd Judicial District Court in Albuquerque accuses top Democratic Party of New Mexico officials of not following party rules in their push to remove Brenda Hoskie, the party’s secretary, from her post.

It specifically names state Democratic Party Chairwoman Sara Attleson and DPNM Executive Director Sean Ward as plaintiffs.

The removal of Hoskie, who is Navajo, came after she voiced concern about a pattern of discrimination against Navajos within the state Democratic Party, according to the lawsuit.

In a social media post earlier this year, Hoskie said she was told by top DPNM officials to “stay on my reservation” and be a token representative of New Mexico’s Native American population. She said she shared the concerns with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and other officials.

Former state Sen. Jacob Candelaria of Albuquerque, who is Hoskins’ attorney in the lawsuit, said Monday separate discrimination and retaliation claims could also be filed against the state party.

But he said the current lawsuit specifically targets how Hoskie was stripped of her position as secretary despite no hearing on the matter being held by the party’s State Central Committee, as is required by DPNM rules.

“The lawsuit simply asks the court to enforce the Democratic Party’s own rules,” Candelaria told the Journal.

He also described the removal of Hoskie from the party post she was elected to as an “illegal coup attempt,” and said an attorney for the state Democratic Party had asked him to delay filing the lawsuit.

There could be recent legal precedent about the courts’ ability to intervene in disputes over New Mexico political party rules, as a state judge in Los Lunas ordered former GOP chairwoman Amy Barela to step down from her post in May for failing to comply with published GOP rules.

Even before the lawsuit was filed, the Democrats’ internal dust-up had caused fissures within the state party. A group of Democratic State Central Committee members has backed Hoskie, according to emails obtained by the Journal.

A Democratic Party of New Mexico spokesperson said Monday the party maintains the internal processes involving Hoskie were conducted in compliance with party rules.

“Our focus remains on reaching voters across the state and electing Democrats in November,” the DPNM spokesperson also said.

But the lawsuit suggests that internal tensions within the party surrounding Hoskie, who is the former McKinley County Democratic Party chairwoman, have been simmering for several months.

After Hoskie leveled her discrimination allegations this spring, a complaint against her was filed by Attleson. Both Attleson and Hoskie were elected to their party leadership posts in April 2025.

Instead of a full vote being taken in response to Attleson’s complaint, the party’s seven-member committee on discipline held a May hearing that led to certain requirements being imposed on Hoskie, including a full written apology to certain party members, in order to keep her post.

When Hoskie did not comply with at least one of those requirements, she was declared by top party officials as removed from office, according to the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the legal action comes with less than two months remaining before the start of early voting in this fall’s general election. Democrats currently hold all statewide offices in New Mexico, along with comfortable majorities in both legislative chambers.

The lawsuit that seeks to restore Hoskie to her party post has been assigned to District Judge Lisa Chavez Ortega. No hearings in the case had been scheduled as of Monday, according to court records.

Appeals Court opinion limits land grant power - Emily Sender Taos News

The New Mexico Court of Appeals just created a new precedent for quiet titles on land grants.

The Taos News reports that the court ruled in favor of Robin Collier of the Cultural Energy Radio Station and his quest to build a new radio tower.

Collier had plans to build the tower within the Cristobal de La Serna Land Grant south of Taos.

However, Collier found overlapping claims to the land he had filed a deed for, and filed a quiet title action to resolve the disputes.

In 2024 the Cristobal de La Serna Land Grant filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing it had immunity given by broad language in the Land Grant Act.

Still, the New Mexico Court of appeals decided that the language in the act did not apply to land grants.