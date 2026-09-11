FRI: New Mexico Department of Justice presents Mark Zuckerberg deposition in state’s Facebook case, + More

New Mexico Department of Justice presents Mark Zuckerberg deposition in state’s Facebook case – Joshua Bowling, Source New Mexico

New Mexico Department of Justice attorneys led the second day of the state’s trial against Facebook by showing the jury a video deposition of founder Mark Zuckerberg regarding allegations that his company’s leaders publicly misrepresented how they stored and shared users’ data.

In the video deposition, attorney Randi McGinn, who’s representing the NMDOJ in the case, asked Zuckerberg a series of questions about the company’s data privacy policies. Although the case is largely focused on allegations that Facebook — now known as Meta Platforms — exposed personal information in data breaches such as the Cambridge Analytica scandal, McGinn spent much of the deposition questioning Zuckerberg about the company’s practices regarding content moderation and combatting misinformation.

“Despite your promise to treat politicians the same as ordinary users, Facebook created something known as a ‘whitelist,’ which shielded politicians from being fact-checked, didn’t it?” she asked Zuckerberg, who answered that he wasn’t familiar with such a list.

After nearly an hour, their conversation turned to the case’s central themes: whether, and how, third-party apps on the website improperly obtained millions of users’ personal data.

In the Cambridge Analytica data breach, an academic posted a personality quiz on the website. When people clicked on it, they surrendered their data, as well as their Facebook friends’ data, which the creator then sold to a consulting firm that aided President Donald Trump and Ted Cruz’s political campaigns.

Attorneys for the state have alleged that the pattern of exposing the data of everyone on a Facebook user’s friends list was common for years.

Zuckerberg disputed that characterization in his deposition.

“You’re missing the most important part, which is that the person had to grant the app developer permission” to access their data, he told McGinn.

His statements echoed an argument Facebook’s attorneys made in their opening arguments in Santa Fe Wednesday — that many of the case’s relevant details are outdated.

For example, Zuckerberg pointed to the data vulnerabilities associated with using third-party apps. It was popular in the social network’s early days to play games like FarmVille or Words with Friends on a computer while logged into Facebook, but that changed once social media use increasingly migrated to smartphones.

“Before maybe 2012, most of the use of Facebook was on our website. Now it’s in mobile apps,” he said. “We had a developer platform that allowed developers to build things that would go inside the website. On mobile apps, that’s not how it works, because of the rules around Apple and app stores and things like that. So, it’s evolved quite a bit over time.”

The trial, which stems from a lawsuit former New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas filed in 2021, is expected to run through early October. NMDOJ attorneys on Thursday also began questioning witness Samuel Woolley, a University of Pittsburgh professor and expert on computational propaganda, after finishing the recording of Zuckerberg’s deposition. Witness questioning is expected to continue Friday.

Influential state senator facing ethics complaint over sons' business says he followed state-issued guidance - Dan Boyd, Albuquerque Journal

An influential Democratic state senator is facing an ethics complaint over records that suggest he lobbied a New Mexico Department of Transportation engineer in 2024 about his sons’ paving company.

But Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said Thursday he was following guidance he’d sought from the State Ethics Commission and did not cross any ethical bright lines.

“I don’t get paid in any way from that company,” Muñoz said in a Thursday interview.

The complaint against him and the NMDOT — along with three individual DOT employees — was filed with the Ethics Commission last week by former state Sen. Jacob Candelaria, who is an attorney in Albuquerque.

It hinges on DOT emails discussing work done by Prestigious Paving, a Gallup-based company established in 2019 by Muñoz’s two sons that has been paid more than $18.8 million by the state over the last four-plus years.

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

New Mexico environmentalists host ‘people’s public hearing’ to decry Roadless protection removal - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The United States Agriculture Department’s move to repeal protections for roughly 45 million acres of federal forestland nationally without a public hearing prompted New Mexico environmentalist groups to host their own forums across the state this week, including one Wednesday evening at a basketball gymnasium in Albuquerque’s Barelas neighborhood.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins on Aug. 18 announced that the department had formally proposed repealing the 2001 Roadless Rule, which currently protects federal forestland, including roughly 1.6 million acres in New Mexico, from road construction and timber harvesting. She unveiled the proposal last year in Santa Fe during the Western Governors’ Association annual convention.

Rollins said the roadless rule has “frustrated” local forest managers and impeded wildfire suppression and prevention, though studies show that wildfires, most of which are human-caused, occur less frequently in protected “roadless” areas than in unprotected forestland.

The USDA’s announcement made no mention of public forums to host public feedback on the proposal. Instead, the department is accepting online comments on the repealthrough Sept. 21.

A USDA spokesperson did not immediately respond to Source NM’s request for comment Thursday about why the department is not holding public forums.

Such public forums are typical for USDA rule changes, according to leaders of environmentalist group New Mexico Wild.The proposed enactment of the Roadless Rule 25 years ago featured hundreds of such public forums across the country, according to theFederal Register.

The USDA has also opted to hold public hearings for other recent proposed rule changes, including those about reducing salmonella in poultry products and regulations forSouth Texas onion growers.

Approximately 80 people, including U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) attended the “people’s public hearing” on Wednesday in Albuquerque, hosted by New Mexico Wild and other local environmentalist groups. Organizers said they would submit testimony from speakers at the hearing to the USDA. Other forums will be held in Pecos, Las Cruces and Silver City in the coming days.

Heinrich told those gathered Wednesday that he attended the public forums in the late 1990s regarding implementing the Roadless Rule. Those forums improved the eventual policy that has remained widely popular for the last 25 years, he said.

“Let this administration know that it’s not okay not to have a public forum,” Heinrich told attendees. “That public process is at the heart of good democracy, good governance, and we won’t accept anything less than that.”

Other speakers said they were concerned that repealing the rule will increase light pollution, harm wildlife, damage watersheds, impede Indigenous cultural practices and remove the experience of solitude from the outdoors, all in service of profit for timber companies.

Emmet Yepa is a Jemez Pueblo member and government affairs director at Semilla Project, a youth environmental justice group. He said the Roadless Rule has protected lands sacred to his people in the Santa Fe National Forest.

“As public lands, these areas should remain protected for the public good rather than open for development,” Yepa said. “We have a crucial opportunity to preserve these ecosystems while they are still healthy. Once lost, they cannot easily be restored.”

Plains Regional CEO dismissed - Eastern New Mexico News and KUNM staff report

The CEO of Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis – Bill Priest – was terminated this week. Eastern New Mexico News reports

Eastern New Mexico News reports that Hospital board member Brad Bender told Eastern New Mexico News that the move was a surprise to both the board and to Priest.

Presbyterian Healthcare Services, which operates the hospital, would not comment on the dismissal of Priest, who had been with the center for three years.

Presbyterian says that Brian Dietz has been made interim CEO.

Plains Regional Medical Center is the only hospital serving east-central New Mexico. The closest other New Mexico hospitals are located in Clayton, Las Vegas, and Lovington.

Measles case diagnosed in Valencia County - Santa Fe New Mexican

An unvaccinated child in Valencia County has tested positive for measles, the New Mexico Department of Health announced Thursday.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that it's the state's 19th case of the illness in 2026.

The previous 18 cases were largely confined to Southern New Mexico, with one identified in an unvaccinated Eddy County adult and the rest among federal detainees at jails in Luna, Doña Ana and Hidalgo counties.

AI literacy coach, used in Taos K-2 classrooms, sparks privacy concerns - Taos News

An AI literacy coach and testing tool used by Taos Municipal Schools and other districts across the state is facing scrutiny from parents and others concerned about how the software uses and stores recordings of young readers’ voices.

The Taos News reports that the New Mexico Public Education Department began requiring a tool called Amira I-S-I-P as its new statewide testing tool for students in kindergarten through second grade during the 2025-26 school year.

A bipartisan group of 35 state lawmakers sent a letter to PED Secretary Mariana Padilla Aug. 25. It called for greater transparency and additional independent testing to evaluate how accurately Amira measures students’ literary proficiency.

