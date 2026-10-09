FRI: Hull gets debate stage to himself as Haaland cites scheduling conflict, + More

No rebuttals in this debate: Hull gets stage to himself as Haaland cites scheduling conflict

– Dan Boyd & Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal

The one and only agreed-upon general election debate in New Mexico’s open race for governor ended up being a political spectacle with a hefty dose of intrigue.

Republican Gregg Hull had the KOB-TV debate stage to himself Thursday evening, after Democrat Deb Haaland did not show up for the event due to what her campaign described as a scheduling conflict.

While she faced steady GOP criticism in recent days, Haaland said she was honoring a commitment to meet Thursday with farmers and ranchers in southern New Mexico.

However, a Haaland campaign spokeswoman did not provide additional information about the location of the event or when it had been scheduled.

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

Extensions available for some New Mexico taxpayers hit by storms

– Algernon D’Ammassa, Albuquerque Journal

New Mexicans affected by recent storms and flooding may be eligible for extra time on taxes due in October, November and December.

The state Taxation and Revenue Department granted extensions this week to individuals and businesses that protect them from penalties as well as interest for the extended time to file and pay.

The extensions are available for gross receipts tax, compensating tax, withholding taxes and oil-and-gas, combined fuel and other excise taxes due on Oct. 26, Nov. 25 or Dec. 28. The date to file and pay under the disaster relief extension is Jan. 25, 2027.

Personal income tax returns due Oct. 15 — such as for taxpayers who had previously been granted extensions or for fiscal year tax filers — would be due Jan. 15 under the extension. The same deadline applies for estimated income tax payments for fiscal filers.

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

Homeless advocates plan sit-in and march to protest Robinson Park closures

– Megan Kamerick, KUNM News

Advocates for the homeless are planning a sit-in and march on Saturday in Albuquerque as part of World Homeless Day .

The planned action comes in the wake of moves by the city to restrict open hours in Robinson Park as a way to discourage unhoused people from hanging out there for hours at a time. Downtown Albuquerque News reports the park is now open in three segments: 7 to 9 a.m., 11 am to 2 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m.

Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency Director Terry Brunner described the new restricted hours as only a preliminary plan that would last from three months to a year. The park is also the location of the Downtown Growers’ Market, which is planned to continue as usual on Saturday.

The protest is called The Right to Rest. A circulating flyer advertising the protest notes that people who live outside are being pressured to disappear or keep moving without anywhere stable to go. There is an Albuquerque city ordinance that forbids sitting, lying, sleeping or camping on sidewalks in certain areas.

Protest participants are asked to bring water, gloves, socks and other supplies to share with unhoused neighbors. The march takes place at 1:30, which is after the Downtown Growers’ Market ends.

Still no explanations for this week’s pipeline explosions

– KUNM News

Two petroleum pipelines ruptured in opposite corners of New Mexico earlier this week. Both incidents are still under investigation.

In Lea County near the Texas border, deputies with the sheriff’s office found two people dead near a pipeline fire in an oilfield.

Officials are calling it an industrial accident. But have not said what work was underway at the time, which company owns or operates the pipeline, or who employed the two people who died. Their names have not yet been released.

In San Juan County near the Colorado border, a natural gas pipeline exploded, sending flames a hundred feet high for about forty-five minutes until workers were able to shut it down. It prompted a wildfire, but that was quickly contained. The cause is also not yet known.

FAA approves Angel Fire to take over airport

– Taos News

The Village of Angel Fire is preparing to take over responsibility for Angel Fire Airport from Colfax County.

The Taos News reports that the change marks the end of a multi-year effort by the Village to assume control of the airport, which has been managed by Colfax County for decades.

The Taos News says the village plans to explore opportunities to expand service to the airport. Currently, the airline Advanced Air provides seasonal scheduled service to and from Albuquerque.

Angel Fire Airport is located about 23 miles east of Taos. Sitting at an elevation of over 8,000 feet, it’s the fourth-highest elevation airport in the United States.