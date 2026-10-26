MON: Democratic US senators considering presidential runs rally party faithful at New Mexico matanza, + More

Democratic US senators considering presidential runs rally party faithful at New Mexico matanza

– Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

Hundreds of enthusiastic Democrats gathered at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque on Saturday to hear from two United States senators who are considering runs for president, marking New Mexico’s first step into the 2028 Democratic presidential primary as a newly crowned early primary state.

The Democratic National Committee in August moved New Mexico’s Democratic presidential primary to Feb. 15, 2028, making it the fourth primary to be held in the country. Previous New Mexico primaries took place in June, often well after the party’s nominee had emerged.

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) convened the inaugural “4th in the Nation Matanza,” which served as both a political rally with just over a week until the Nov. 3 general election and an informal kickoff to a long presidential campaign.

Between performances by local mariachi bands and other performers, U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), who both have said they are considering runs for president, gave stump speeches laying out the stakes of the upcoming mid-term elections and recounting their own high-profile fights with President Donald Trump.

“People from all over the country now have a chance to see the beauty and everything that New Mexico has to offer,” Van Hollen told attendees Saturday. “And you, the people of New Mexico, will have a really key role in shaping the future direction of the Democratic Party, and you’ll have an essential role in selecting the next president of the United States of America.”

Van Hollen, a U.S. senator since 2017, told Source NM after his speech that he visited New Mexico to help campaign for Luján, who is running for reelection against Republican opponent Larry Marker, and to listen to New Mexicans while he “kicks the tires” on 2028.

“There’s no better way to kick the tires than talk to people in New Mexico, give them my vision of where the Democratic Party needs to go, but also get input and feedback from them,” he said.

Both Kelly and Van Hollen, in interviews after their speeches, said they are embracing New Mexico’s new prominence in the presidential race. They cited the state’s high population of Native American, Hispanic and rural voters, as well as its proximity to the U.S. Mexico-border as reasons the state should be more prominent in the campaign.

“I think it’s significant not only for New Mexico but for the West,” Kelly said. “I think it means that the Democratic Party is prioritizing, you know, what happens out here.”

Kelly, in his speech, criticized the Trump administration for rising prices, healthcare cuts and the ongoing war in Iran and urged New Mexico Democrats to head to the polls.

“I’ve been traveling all over the country campaigning for Democrats in some of the most competitive races because so much is on the line for families here in New Mexico and across our nation,” Kelly said. “Everything, everything comes down to the work we do between now and election day.”

Kelly was joined on stage by his wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.), who has advocated for an end to gun violence since she was severely injured in an assassination attempt in 2010. Giffords described her difficult recovery from the gunshot wound that nearly killed her.

“Words once came easily to say I struggle to speak, but I’ve not lost my voice,” she said. “America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words.”

Van Hollen and Kelly are just the latest potential Democratic presidential candidates visiting New Mexico in recent weeks. Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland and incumbent U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.) in Las Cruces in September.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) joined Haaland on Oct. 19 to tout the state’s universal childcare program. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker visited the state and filmed a campaign video endorsing Haaland, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is slated to join Haaland for a healthcare event Tuesday in Española.

In her speech Saturday, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) celebrated the visits of the high-profile Democrats and predicted that more are on their way.

“Every single Democrat who wants to run for president has to come to New Mexico. It means they have to talk to you,” she said, pointing to the crowd. “It means they have to look you in the eye and ask you what you care about, your hopes, your dreams, your vision for the future of this country.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for 2027 to be the ‘year of New Mexico senior citizens’

– Leah Romero, Source New Mexico

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for the upcoming 2027 legislative session to be the “year of New Mexico senior citizens” as the state is projected to have one of the largest populations of seniors 65 or older by 2030.

Lujan Grisham spoke to attendees of the state’s 48th annual Conference on Aging last week in Glorieta where approximately 1,000 New Mexico seniors, caregivers, professional careworkers and others gathered for informational sessions, panels and activities held over two days. This was the final aging conference before Lujan Grisham’s second and final term ends.

“You’re the reason this state works,” Lujan Grisham said on Tuesday, the first day of the conference. “It’s all of the retirees, it’s the grandparents raising grandchildren, it’s the families and generations of commitments that make this state who she is, and will determine what kind of future she has.”

Lujan Grisham praised the Legislature for supporting funding for universal childcare, early education, free access to college and decreasing childhood poverty rates during her administration, but said the populations needing the most support now are adults with disabilities, veterans and retirees.

“Those are game changers for New Mexico’s future, but we can’t measure our future with those numbers and successes that I just rattled off if we aren’t taking care of the families who are still left behind by lack of federal support and funding, by inflation that is crippling everyone,” Lujan Grisham said. “This is not unique, I wish it was, and it’s cyclical. It’s happened before.”

She pointed to more direct transportation benefits, including the use of Uber, to make sure older adults can go to medical appointments; raising healthy food standards across the state, particularly as food costs have increased; and expanding and improving senior centers as a hub for services. Lujan Grisham added that she will be living in Albuquerque after her term ends and will commit to working with an area senior center to help make improvements.

“Let’s rebuild something that New Mexico, for a long time, was known as one of the leaders in the country, because we can do that again, and we can do it in a way that supports our sovereign nations, our rural communities, our homebound elders and their families, and we can also create more working opportunities for people who desire that for their future,” Lujan Grisham said.

Aging and Long Term Services Department Secretary Emily Kaltenbach told Source NM that insufficient caregiving capacity and social isolation are major issues facing the state currently.

“We have older adults who live in rural areas without the natural supports because younger generations are moving to find economic stability elsewhere, leaving a lot of older adults in rural areas, and that social isolation really makes me nervous,” Kaltenbach said. “We’d like to support programs that address it early.”

According to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, ALTSD’s Fiscal Year 2028 general fund request is $97 million, which is 25% higher than the previous year, and more than $120 million counting federal and other funding. The budget includes requests to add staffing within the Adult Protective Services Division and to make the Kiki Saavedra Dignity Fund, used to address “high-priority” services such as transportation and food insecurity, a permanent endowment. Kaltenbach is expected to present the department’s budget request to the Legislative Finance Committee in the next few weeks.

Tornado causes ‘significant wind and storm damage’ in Santa Fe

– John Miller, Albuquerque Journal

A tornado touched down in midtown Santa Fe on Saturday night, toppling trees and damaging homes.

“I see a lot of trees down. I see a lot of damage from houses. I saw the roof in the guy's front yard that bounced off his roof,” said city spokesperson Peter Olson, standing in a neighborhood several miles south of the Historic Santa Fe Plaza.

The tornado touched down in the area of Rancho Siringo and Camino Chueco, just south of the Midtown Santa Fe redevelopment area, which is home to a new restaurant, movie theater and apartments.

No injuries had been reported as of 10 p.m. as a result of the rare weather event, according to officials.

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

Gilman Tunnels close after rock slide

– Albuquerque Journal staff report

A rock slide last week has closed the Gilman Tunnels until further notice.

"The Santa Fe National Forest has temporarily closed the Gilman Tunnels on National Forest System Road (NFSR) 376 located in the Jemez Ranger District due to a rockslide that has blocked access through the tunnels," an Oct. 23 release reads.

While NFSR 376 remains open, the road is closed on both sides of the Gilman Tunnels, and motorists will not be able to travel through the area, it adds. Visitors are asked to follow all closure signs and barriers for their safety.

Crews are assessing conditions and working to remove debris and reopen access as quickly as possible. The closure will remain in effect until the area is determined to be safe for public access.

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website

New Mexico officials announce sixth case of New World screwworm

– KUNM News

A sixth case of New World screwworm has been found in Hidalgo County, New Mexico according to the state Department of Agriculture.

It’s the second case this week and this time the parasite was found in a calf. State and federal officials are continuing to expand surveillance and fly-trapping around affected locations to find additional cases.

They have established a 12.4-mile radius infested zone around the animal’s location, which is in the bootheel region of southern New Mexico. That means animals in this zone must be inspected and treated as necessary before moving within or outside the area.

State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Holeck urged producers and animal owners to check for wounds regularly and report suspicious wounds quickly.

The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture plans to reopen the Columbus, New Mexico, port to livestock trade next Monday. It has been closed because of the screwworm since November 2024.