THURS: After historic victory in race for governor, Haaland shifts focus to transition, + More

After historic victory in race for governor, Haaland shifts focus to transition

– Dan Boyd, Albuquerque Journal

Still sleep-deprived a day after posting a decisive victory in New Mexico’s open race for governor, Deb Haaland began the quick turnaround Wednesday to prepare to take office in just 57 days.

The Democratic nominee, who this week became the first Native American woman elected governor in U.S. history, told reporters she planned to start interviewing potential Cabinet picks in the coming days.

She also launched a transition website with information for prospective job seekers, while vowing to “hit the ground running” as governor.

“We didn’t know we would win until last night when the results came in, and I’m not the type of person to put the cart before the horse,” she said during a lunch stop at the iconic Barelas Coffee House in Albuquerque.

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

Navajo Nation elects first female president; opponent says he won’t concede as only 1,115 votes separate the two

– Santa Fe New Mexican

A legal battle is brewing on the Navajo Nation after voters seem to have selected Crystalyne Curley as their next president.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that as of Wednesday night, unofficial results showed Curley received close to 51% of the vote. If elected, she would be the first woman ever to hold the office.

Curley currently serves as speaker of the Navajo Nation Council.

Curley’s opponent, attorney Justin Jones, is not conceding the election. At his watch party Tuesday night, Jones said he intends to pursue legal challenges to the outcome.

The margin between the two is just over 1,100 votes, according to the Navajo Election Administration. The Navajo Nation Code says election results cannot be certified until 10 days after an election.

New Mexico opts in to federal school choice tax credit program

– Natalie Robbins, Albuquerque Journal

Despite her initial opposition to a federal school choice program, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced Wednesday that New Mexico will join more than 30 states that are participating.

Starting Jan. 1, the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit will allow taxpayers to claim a federal income tax credit of up to $1,700 a year, or $3,400 for joint filers, for any donation made to a nonprofit scholarship-granting organization, or SGO.

The SGOs, which will be approved by the governor, will distribute the money to private and public schools for expenses such as tuition, tutoring, technology, before- and after-school programs and supplemental programming.

“At a time of diminishing federal investment in education, New Mexico must take advantage of every dollar we can to bolster public education and continue our state’s upward trajectory in literacy and student achievement,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “By participating in the FSTC, we will give New Mexico taxpayers the chance to keep some of their federal income taxes in New Mexico to support New Mexico students.”

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

New Mexico Forward Party candidates lose Election Day races, promise more campaigns in 2028

– Joshua Bowling, Source New Mexico

Three New Mexico candidates running for office with the state’s newest minor political party lost their races Tuesday evening, but New Mexico Forward Party officials say they’ll continue to field candidates in the next election.

The centrist New Mexico Forward Party ran candidates for the Public Education Commission and for magistrate judgeships in Santa Fe and Luna counties. Other candidates seeking to run for U.S. Senate and Office of the State Auditor did not gather enough signatures to qualify for Tuesday’s general election ballot and lost subsequent legal challenges to gain ballot access.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang co-founded the national Forward Party in 2022 with former Republican New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman. The Forward Party’s tenets include treating “everyone with dignity and respect.”

Despite the party’s losses Tuesday, Chair Bob Perls in a statement said the candidates’ presence on the ballot signaled a growing appetite among voters to move away from the two-party political system.

“The two major parties are satisfying their donors and pandering to their voting base rather than building broad-based governing coalitions to solve our wicked-complex problems,” he said.

Prior to Election Day, the New Mexico Forward Party endorsed four candidates seeking public office: Republican James “Jim” Ellison for state treasurer; incumbent Democrats Kathleen Cates and Meredith Dixon for the state House of Representatives; and independent Zachary Withers for the state House of Representatives.

Cates and Dixon won their reelection bids, according to results from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office.

Perls said that Forward Party officials will focus on fielding candidates for the state Legislature in the 2028 election cycle.

“Half of all state representatives had no competition this election cycle. This is no way to run a democracy,” he said. “Voters need choices and desperately want something and someone thinking beyond the vise grip that the two legacy parties have on political thought and political candidates today.”

Taos voters vote 'Yes' on economic development tax

– Taos News

In Taos, unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election show voters approving an increase in gross receipts taxes, with revenue from the increase going toward economic development.

The Taos News reports that as of late Wednesday, “yes” votes held a margin of 195 over those against the proposal. If passed, businesses would see a 25-cent increase on every $100 taxed.

In nearby Angel Fire, unofficial totals show an identical .25% economic development tax passing by a slim margin.

The Taos News reports that totals as of Wednesday have the “yes” votes leading by a difference of 227 to 210.