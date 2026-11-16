MON: A Georgia O'Keeffe painting buried in New York apartment closet is going up for auction, + More

A Georgia O'Keeffe painting was buried in a New York apartment closet. It is going up for auction

– By Joseph Frederick and John Seewer, Associated Press

The painting was buried behind coats and boxes in the closet of a Manhattan apartment for decades.

Few if anyone knew about the hidden treasure until the woman in her 90s who lived there nonchalantly told her niece one day, "oh by the way, there's a Georgia O'Keeffe in the closet."

The painting — an early example from a time when O'Keeffe became enamored with the American Southwest — depicts a classic New Mexico landscape with rolling hills in earth tones.

Christie's estimates its value at $3 to $5 million. It is set to go up for auction on Tuesday.

The auction house says the painting from 1930 was likely the first in a series of three. The second is in New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. The other, for many years, was in the collection of the Rockefeller family.

Up until now, the whereabouts of the first one had largely been a mystery.

O'Keeffe painting comes from a key period

The painting of Lobo Peak near Taos, New Mexico, is "particularly important because of its early date and its representation of the inception point of O'Keeffe's time in the American Southwest," said Tylee Abbott, director of American Art at Christie's.

In 1963, a New York art gallery sold the painting for $3,800 to a woman who gave it to her daughter.

"Before that it was only known through photography that had been taken in 1931," Abbott said.

O'Keeffe, who died in 1986 at age 98, is often called the "Mother of American modernism." She was a pioneer with her own style of abstract art, most known for paintings of flowers and Southwestern landscapes.

She lived in Abiquiu, New Mexico, where she built a home and studio on land with breathtaking desert vistas that inspired the work of the 20th century painter. Many Native American communities trace their ancestry to the area in northern New Mexico.

Family believes painting was a graduation gift

The daughter of the woman who purchased the painting in 1963 kept it at her apartment in New York's East Village, the auction house said. The family has asked the auction house not to release their identities.

But they did share with Christie's some details, including how the artwork was found.

The woman who owned the painting lived into her late 90s before dying recently. Never married, she was extremely private and incredibly smart, the family said. At one point in her life, she worked with the U.S. Foreign Service, spending time in Europe.

She collected antiques and abstract art but nothing close to the stature of the O'Keeffe.

The family believes she received the painting as a graduation gift from her mother after earning a master's degree in the 1960s. For many years, she displayed it until the mid-'80s when she noticed a guest looking at it a little too closely.

Painting has O'Keeffe's signature mark

She boxed it back into the original packing crate and put it in the back of a closet, said her niece, who spent the last few years caring for her and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to honor the family's request for privacy.

Around 2022, the woman first mentioned to her niece that the painting was in the front closet. It stayed there until this year when they were cleaning out the apartment and getting her affairs in order.

Once unboxed, it was obvious the painting was authentic.

It has all the hallmarks of O'Keeffe's work — including her signature marking on the back, a star with her initials "OK" scrawled in the middle.

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Seewer reported from Ohio.

Parts of northern New Mexico received several inches of snow

– Gregory R.C. Hasman, Albuquerque Journal

For ski resorts in northern New Mexico, this weekend’s snowfall was a welcome sight.

Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort and Pajarito Mountain Ski Area reported 4-5 inches of snow on Saturday, Christiana Hudson, Sipapu Ski Resort marketing director, said in a news release.

“Overnight snow has turned the mountains white at Sipapu Ski Resort and Pajarito Mountain, the first significant snowfall of the season at both hills,” she said.

Michael Anand, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Albuquerque, said parts of northern New Mexico received 2-4 inches, though other areas, including Taos Ski Valley, got as much as 7 inches of snow.

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

New Mexico House Republicans name chamber leaders ahead of 2027 legislative session

- Joshua Bowling, Source New Mexico

Republicans in the New Mexico House of Representatives on Thursday announced their leadership team for the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

House Republicans reelected Rep. Gail Armstrong (R-Magdalena) as minority floor leader, a position she’s held since the 2025 legislative session when she became the first woman to serve as Republican floor leader.

Rep. Rod Montoya (R-Farmington) will replace Rep. Alan Martinez (R-Rio Rancho) as minority whip, and Rep. Nicole Chavez (R-Albuquerque) will take on the job of House Republican Caucus chair.

“I am honored to have the continued trust of my colleagues,” Armstrong said in a statement. “New Mexicans want safer communities, a stronger economy and a government that listens to them. With Rod and Nicole on this team, House Republicans are ready to fight for those priorities and offer real solutions in the upcoming session.”

Armstrong played a role in this year’s legislative push to pass medical malpractice reform and to join several interstate medical compacts, which make it easier for licensed medical professionals from other states to begin practicing in New Mexico. At the time, she said that it was critical to pass the two measures simultaneously, as medical compacts without malpractice reform would give New Mexico physicians “a full tank of gas to be able to go to other states.”

Both Armstrong and Montoya ran unopposed in the November general election.

New Mexico legislative Democrats unseated four incumbent Republicans during the Nov. 3 general election, and will hold 47 of 70 House seats when the new legislative session begins on Jan. 19 for a 60-day session.

Following the election, Armstrong released a statement saying that voters had “sent a message to President Trump and to Congressional Republicans, and that message was felt all the way down the ballot here at home. We hear it, and we take it seriously.” That being said, she added, “Our caucus will stand up to this supermajority, offer real alternatives, and hold Democrats accountable for their failures every step of the way.”

Chavez won reelection to her seat in the House by four percentage points in a race against Democrat Lisa Curtis.

“I am grateful to my colleagues for this opportunity,” Chavez said in a statement. “Families across New Mexico are counting on us to deliver results, and I am ready to help lead our caucus in doing exactly that.”

New time, same place: USL Championship moves Western Conference final – David Glovach, Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico United and Sacramento Republic FC will have another day to rest up for the USL Championship’sWestern Conference final.

And it means Louisville City FC, the winner of the Eastern Conference, will have another day to rest up for the Championship title match.

United and Republic are now set to determine who wins the West at 7 p.m. Monday in Albuquerque. The match was originally scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday.

The reason for the move? Thenationwide travel issues.

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

New Mexico housing leaders outline legislative agenda at Rural Housing Summit

– Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

At an event focused on rural housing challenges, New Mexico lawmakers and housing experts on Friday discussed measures the Legislature will consider at the upcoming session, including new tax credits and building incentives for developers.

State Rep. Anita Gonzales (D-Las Vegas) helped organize the inaugural Rural Housing Summit in Las Vegas to highlight housing challenges particular to rural areas. She represents a district that lost hundreds of homes to the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in 2022, followed by damaging floods and high rates of insurers refusing to renew area homeowners policies.

“Our markets are just very different than you see in the urban cities,” she told attendees Friday. “As you all know, housing is the crux of so many things.”

Rural areas have other housing challenges separate from natural disasters and insurance non-renewals, according to recent analyses. Rural counties collectively lack thousands of affordable ownership and rental units; are experiencing rising homelessness; and contain highconcentrations of aging housing stock.

The Legislature, in recent years, has dedicated historic sums of one-time funding for various housing-related projects across the state. Amanda Breiding, the budget director for the New Mexico House of Representatives, estimated in a presentation Friday that the Legislature has allocated $870 million to housing between 2024 and 2026, which is more than three times the amount the Legislature approved in the preceding decade.

About 40% of the recent housing funding has gone to rural communities, Breiding said.

Despite the increased funding, lawmakers and experts said more needs to be done to ensure affordable housing gets built and gets built in the areas where it is most needed.

Some of the proposals lawmakers and experts laid out Friday included:

a property tax credit for developers who turn vacant or abandoned properties into homes;

long-term property tax relief for developers who reserve 20% of new units for low-income renters;

making municipal land transfers easier for new housing projects; and

incentives for towns and counties that adopt zoning changes that facilitate housing construction.

Gonzales said Friday she intends to introduce the bill establishing the vacant and abandoned property tax credit, as well as one that aims to give homeowners more transparency about the models insurance companies rely on to justify canceling policies.

Sen. Cindy Nava (D-Albuquerque) told Source NM on Friday that she intends to introduce a bill at the upcoming session that would establish a statewide housing division within a state agency.

The Department of Workforce Solutions currently oversees the state Office of Housing, but Nava said a better-staffer and -equipped division is necessary to ensure the state can effectively apply for and implement grant funding from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development and other funders.

“You’re able to accomplish 10 times more things if you have a built infrastructure where you bring all the game players to the table,” she said. “We haven’t had a hub like that where we bring everyone.”

New Mexico Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples task force proposes creating state-level office

– Joshua Bowling, Source New Mexico

New Mexico state lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session may consider a proposal to create a state-level office dedicated to the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons.

Members of the New Mexico Department of Justice’s MMIP Task Force testified Thursday in Santa Fe before the interim Indian Affairs Committee, where they said “many members” of the task force have been advocating for a state-level office.

State lawmakers had several questions for the task force members about how such an office would coordinate with other state agencies. The task force members said they have had varying levels of success getting in touch with state agency heads and hope to make more progress in the weeks between Gov.-elect Deb Haaland’s inauguration and the beginning of the legislative session.

“While there has been really strong interest and we want to push this forward, we do recognize the need for additional expertise and guidance to determine how such an office should be structured, what its responsibilities should include,” Birga Alden, a task force member who also works as the chief communications officer of the anti-human trafficking nonprofit New Mexico Dream Center, said at Thursday’s hearing held at the Santa Fe Indian School. “We welcome your input as we continue to develop the proposal.”

Previously, New Mexico had an MMIP task force within the state Indian Affairs Department. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham scrapped the task force in 2023, and New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez created one within his New Mexico Department of Justice in early 2024 after the Legislature passed a joint memorial directing him to do so.

Any legislative proposals will come during Haaland’s first term as governor. Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo, previously served as secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, where she established a Missing and Murdered Unit within the Bureau of Indian Affairs. At the time, she said the unit would coordinate with tribal governments, law enforcement agencies and families of missing people to help address the crisis.

Before her June primary election for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, Haaland told Source NM that she would revisit the state Indian Affairs Department’s defunct task force and “be transparent about the issue and bring people to the table and find out what we need.”

State Sen. Shannon Pinto (D-Tohatchi), a Diné woman who chairs the interim Indian Affairs Committee, said that efforts to find missing and murdered

Indigenous people often proves difficult because “jurisdiction has always been the conundrum.”

“We shouldn’t be having to do this because our current law and our justice system — it’s for everybody,” she said. “There should be no conundrum on having any kind of action taken for a loved one…but that’s not where we are with this issue.”

