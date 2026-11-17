Albuquerque bans the use and sale of glue traps

– Gillian Barkhurst, Albuquerque Journal

The Albuquerque City Council voted unanimously to ban glue traps citywide at a Monday meeting.

The ordinance amended the city’s Humane and Ethical Animal Rules and Treatment (HEART) Ordinance and banned both the use and sale of glue traps, a common pest control product. The ordinance declared the use of glue traps as “animal cruelty.”

Resident Christine Schwamberger described glue traps as “cruel and indiscriminate” during public comment. Many public commenters, from physicians to wildlife conservationists, repeated those words Monday night, urging the council to vote yes on a ban.

“It’s really hard for me to imagine the final hours and days of someone’s life when they are stuck to something that they don’t understand,” sponsoring councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn said about animals stuck in glue traps. “They’re perhaps trying very hard to get away. The more they fight, the more they are stuck in various parts of their body.”

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

New Mexico’s ‘insurer of last resort’ to make all enrollees reapply, director says

– Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

Roughly 8,000 New Mexico homeowners covered through the state’s “insurer of last resort” will receive notices next year that their policies aren’t being renewed, an official overseeing the high-risk pool announced Friday at a housing conference in Las Vegas.

Analisa Sisneros, executive director of the state’s Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan, told attendees at the Rural Housing Summit that the plan’s administrators are updating the plan’s software and, in doing so, will issue non-renewal notices to all homeowners who are covered through the policy.

All policyholders will be able to reapply for the FAIR Plan, Sisneros said, but only after they try again to receive coverage in the regular insurance market. The software update presents an opportunity for a “clean slate” that will help ensure the plan is available to those who most need it for years to come, she said.

The FAIR Plan offers homeowners insurance to those who face challenges getting policies in the private market due to increasingly expensive natural disasters and other factors. While the plan is supposed to provide temporary coverage and serve as the “insurer of last resort,” Sisneros said that some FAIR plan enrollees have been on the plan since the 1990s.

All policyholders will be able to reapply for the FAIR Plan, Sisneros said, but only after they try again to receive coverage in the regular insurance market. The software update presents an opportunity for a “clean slate” that will help ensure the plan is available to those who most need it for years to come, she said.

The notice of non-renewal, expected sometime next year, will “highly encourage” enrollees to seek coverage elsewhere, Sisneros said.

“But if that is not an option for you, you are more than welcome to come back to the FAIR Plan,” she said Friday.

The FAIR Plan has seen steadily increasing enrollment in recent years, as well as scrutiny from state lawmakers concerned the plan isn’t adequate or solvent. A spike in private insurers opting not to renew policies across the state has heightened the plan’s importance.

Homeowners in wildfire-prone counties, in particular, are increasingly turning to the FAIR Plan for coverage, state officials said recently. They’re joining homeowners in areas prone to damaging hail and high winds, such as southeast New Mexico.

Faced with that trend, Sisneros said Friday that canceling everyone’s policies, at least temporarily, will make sure the plan remains available for those who truly need it.

“The reimagined FAIR Plan is bringing it into the times and making sure we know what we’re ensuring and that we are not taking on business that in the long term can mess with the FAIR Plan solvency,” she said. “We want to make sure we remain around for years to come.”

Sisneros did not respond to Source NM’s phone call seeking further comment Monday.

Rep. Anita Gonzales (D-Las Vegas), who convened the homeowners insurance panel where Sisneros made the announcement, told Source NM after the summit Friday that she expects a “lot of kickback” from policyholders who will have to submit new paperwork to apply or potentially see higher premiums as a result of the update.

But she also said she understands the FAIR Plan administrators’ reasoning.

“I don’t think they’re necessarily trying to kick anybody off. It’s kind of like, ‘Let’s get you restarted,” she said. “This will require them to attempt to get on the market, and if they still get denied, they still have an opportunity to be on the FAIR Plan.”

BLM begins review of pipeline through southern New Mexico

– Algernon D’Ammassa, Albuquerque Journal

A proposed 887-mile fuel pipeline would run from the Texas panhandle through southeast New Mexico to El Paso before heading west and cutting through public lands in southern New Mexico and Arizona.

The federal Bureau of Land Management announced Monday the initial steps of an environmental impact statement for the Western Gateway Pipeline, jointly developed by energy companies Phillips 66, Kinder Morgan and HF Sinclair.

“Public lands in Arizona and New Mexico continue to support the nation’s progress toward greater fuel supply resilience,” the BLM stated in a news release. “The construction of the proposed pipeline would help provide high-paying construction jobs and advance the Trump Administration’s priority of American Energy Dominance.”

The project website states the pipeline “will transport essential refined products, such as gasoline and diesel, from Midcontinent refineries and additional Gulf Coast supply points, including Houston and the Port Arthur/Beaumont area.”

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

New World screwworm spreading rapidly across Southwestern states

– Kevin Hardy, Source New Mexico

A deadly flesh-eating parasite that can plague livestock, wildlife and pets continues to spread across the American Southwest.

Officials detected the arrival of the New World screwworm in June — the first time in decades the pest had been seen in the United States. Since then, detections have spiked, with 139 recorded cases across three states. While fewer than 10 total cases were recorded in August and September, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has already confirmed 53 cases this month.

“We got a bunch more cases all of a sudden,” said David Anderson, professor and extension economist in livestock and food product marketing at Texas A&M University.

Rising infections have pushed state leaders to designate certain outbreak areas across Texas, New Mexico and Arizona, where animal movement is being restricted.

The movement of pets and livestock is restricted in all or parts of 31 Texas counties as officials there are tracking 77 sites with at least one confirmed case.

Contrary to its name, the screwworm grows into an adult fly about the size of a common housefly. The name screwworm refers to the larvae (maggots) that burrow into open wounds, feeding as they go “like a screw being driven into wood,” according to USDA.

The pest could threaten beef and dairy cattle — potentially exacerbating high prices for consumers. But the screwworm can also infect people, wildlife and pets. That’s pushed states to recommend or require certain monitoring of pet movements.

California, for instance, requires all warm-blooded animals coming from an infested zone to have a pretravel inspection, a veterinary certification and an entry permit into the state. In Texas, adoptions for thousands of dogs and cats were put on hold in August as most states restricted movement of animals from areas with screwworm infestations.

“It’s thrown a wrench into things, for small rescues as well as the bigger shelters,” Mia Bendixsen, executive director of the Texas Humane Legislation Network, told The Associated Press.

Earlier this month, the New Mexico Livestock Board broadened its screwworm tracking to regional infestation zones as more cases were confirmed across southern parts of the state. Those zones demarcate where ranchers must receive state authorization before moving cattle.

“We are working closely with our state and federal partners to investigate these cases, increase surveillance and monitor for additional infestations,” New Mexico State Veterinarian Samantha Holeck said in an October statement, according to Source New Mexico.

Screwworm maggots burrow into the flesh of living animals through wounds as small as a tick bite or in body openings such as the eyes or nose. That means ranchers must keep close watch over newborn calves with exposed umbilical cords and may need to rethink branding and tagging operations that provide an entry for the pests.

While the flies could prove deadly to herds, USDA says they do not create food safety risks.

But a worsening infestation could impact beef prices, which are already near record high prices.

In August, federal officials began a phased reopening of Southern ports for cattle imports from Mexico, which had been barred because of the screwworm infestation. That should slowly help rebuild the domestic cattle supply chain and eventually offer some relief for consumers, said Anderson, of Texas A&M.

Anderson expects consumers could see some relief in prices next year. But grocery shoppers shouldn’t expect a return to the rock-bottom beef prices they enjoyed five to 10 years ago.

“Because there’s so many other costs, not only producing and processing the animals, but transportation, labor — everything is higher,” he said.

The screwworm can infect humans, but so far no domestic cases have been reported in people, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mexico and Central American nations have reported more than 2,850 cases in people, according to CDC tracking.

To eradicate the pests, the federal government plans to breed sterile male flies and then release them into areas with established populations. The sterilized males will mate with females, which will then lay unfertilized eggs. With females mating only once in their lifespan, officials say this method progressively reduces and eliminates the fly population.

USDA is constructing a $750 million sterile fly facility in Southern Texas that aims to produce up to 300 million sterile flies per week when it opens next year. The agency has also invested in sterile fly facilities in Mexico and Panama.

Last week, the federal government began the process of hiring 228 people for the new Texas facility.

“Protecting U.S. livestock and wildlife from New World Screwworm is a national security priority, and this new facility will drastically boost the availability of sterile flies – our most successful offensive capability to drive these serious pests away from our border,” Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said in a news release about the hiring.

New project could bring microgrid power project to Los Lunas

– KOAT–TV

A proposed $7 billion microgrid project near Los Lunas prompted questions and concerns from residents during a public meeting in Los Lunas last Friday.

KOAT-TV reports that discussions focused on water usage as well as other environmental impacts and also transparency.

A team from the developers Trammell Crow presented a slide show to the public before opening the floor for questions. Trammell Crow announced plans to apply for an air quality permit from the New Mexico Environment Department. The application is the first step toward building the microgrid facility.

Some residents speculated that the facility might be intended to power a data center. Trammel Crow says it is in talks with potential clients but has not secured a user for the facility.

City of Santa Fe planning to replace closed Salvador Perez Pool

– Santa Fe New Mexican

The city of Santa Fe is moving forward with plans to build a new municipal pool.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that an assessment of Salvador Perez Pool found that repairing the more than 70-year-old facility would likely cost almost as much as building a brand new pool.

The pool has been closed indefinitely since March. It was closed after the discovery of mechanical problems that made the pool unsafe. The pool is also out of compliance with federal disability standards.

City staff are now working to prepare a roughly $261,000 budget amendment resolution to fund the design of a new pool.

The Santa Fe city council is scheduled to review that matter at its December meeting.

Santa Fe County: 55% of short-term rentals not in compliance with regulations

– Santa Fe New Mexican

Local Santa Fe County officials say a little more than half of the short-term rentals currently on offer aren’t following the law.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that over half of short-term rentals in the county are either out of compliance with regulations or not permitted at all.

The county’s numbers come from checking listings on platforms like VRBO and Airbnb against the county’s list of licensed operators.

The numbers do not take into account short-term rentals within the city of Santa Fe. The county monitors only permits outside the municipalities of Santa Fe, Edgewood and Española.

County officials say they plan to hire a full-time code enforcement officer specifically for monitoring short-term rentals.

