Long-lost Georgia O'Keeffe painting found in Manhattan closet sells for $4.8M

– Associated Press

A long-lost Georgia O'Keeffe painting that had been buried in the closet of a Manhattan apartment for decades sold at auction Tuesday for $4.8 million.

The 1930 landscape painting "Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I" is likely the first in a series of three works depicting Lobo Peak in northern New Mexico, according to Christie's auction house. Its existence was known from a 1931 photograph, but its whereabouts had been kept secret until recently.

A Manhattan woman in her 90s nonchalantly told her niece one day in 2022, "Oh, by the way, there's a Georgia O'Keeffe in the closet." Her family believes she received the painting as a graduation gift from her mother, who had purchased it in 1963 from a New York gallery for $3,800.

The woman, who died recently, displayed it in her East Village apartment for many years until the mid-'80s when she noticed a guest looking at it a little too closely. From then on she kept it in her closet, safely hidden behind coats and boxes.

When the family finally unboxed it this year, they discovered it has all the hallmarks of O'Keeffe's work, including her signature marking on the back: a star with her initials scrawled in the middle.

The 10-x-24-inch (25.4-x-61-centimeter) oil painting is among O'Keeffe's early love letters to New Mexico, where she settled and lived for decades. The identity of the winning bidder was not disclosed; it sold for $4,878,000.

Known as the "mother of American modernism," O'Keeffe maintained a home and studio in Abiquiu and a nearby summer residence tucked between the red-rock cliffs of Ghost Ranch. She died in 1986 at age 98 and is best known for her paintings of flowers and American Southwest landscapes.

The second piece in the "Near Abiquiu, New Mexico" collection is at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the other, for many years, was in the collection of the Rockefeller family.

DEA whistleblowers claim new retaliation

– Colleen Heild, Albuquerque Journal

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Albuquerque who filed whistleblower complaints alleging misconduct within their agency report new instances of retaliation for speaking out, according to their attorney.

DEA agents David Howell and Emmett Fritz contend that they have been wrongly accused of leaks and violating policy since revelations came to light that the DEA watched but never intervened as drug dealers delivered up to 2 million potentially lethal fentanyl pills into the city and state.

The traffickers, who were the subject of DEA wiretaps, may or may not have eventually been arrested weeks or months later, but the fentanyl was never recovered. New Mexico, meanwhile, continues to be among the top U.S. states for its rate of fatal drug overdoses.

The practice, known as “fentanyl walking,” is now under investigation by the office of New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Inspector General and congressional committees. The state’s congressional delegation on Sept. 4 asked the OIG to expand its review to include examining whether the DEA’s decisions led to increased overdose deaths. Last month, the Bernalillo County Commission voted to declare a state of emergency over the fentanyl crisis.

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

New Mexico Information Technology Department seeks $30M funding boost amid cyberattack ‘crisis’

– Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The New Mexico Department of Information Technology is seeking a funding boost in the upcoming fiscal year to harden state and local networks against increasingly common cyberattacks, Secretary Manny Barreras told a legislative committee this week.

In addition to a roughly 5% base budget increase, the department is seeking a one-time, $30 million allocation to the department’s Office of Cybersecurity, which the New Mexico Legislature created in 2023.

The funding, if the Legislature approves it at the upcoming legislative session beginning Jan. 19, would go toward vulnerability analyses and patching of IT systems for an array of state and local governments, including state agencies, universities, public school districts, tribes, wastewater systems and small towns and villages.

“Many of them, especially the small and rural ones, don’t have the resources to do this on their own,” Barreras told lawmakers on the Legislative Finance Committee on Monday.

The department’s request comes amid a spate of high-profile IT failures that have grounded airplanes nationwide or interrupted major email service. Lawmakers on the committee also referenced a recent cyberattack at the University of New Mexico Hospital, which resulted in ambulances being diverted to other hospitals and patient appointments being canceled.

“We’re in a crisis right now. We have several things that are going on worldwide that’s impacting how we do business,” Barreras told lawmakers.”We don’t know the whole story behind a lot of these at this point. It’s still under speculation, but we got to get serious about this.”

The one-time funding the department is seeking will evaluate current vulnerabilities and help governments prepare for “newer risks” to their online infrastructure and data, Barreras said, including from artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

The Office of Cybersecurity assists 442 public entities statewide with cybersecurity. Over the last year, the office received 56,000 cybersecurity-related alerts and helped entities through 37 “incidents,” Barreras said.

Separate from the one-time appropriation, the department is seeking a base budget of $118.5 million in the upcoming fiscal year, which represents a 4.6% increase, or $5.2 million, over the current year.

That recurring budget increase includes $3.8 million for the department’s Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, which leads the state’s efforts to connect New Mexico households to high-speed, affordable internet, including in rural and tribal areas.

Much of that new funding would enable the office to increase staffing from 15 to 20, including hiring three new mapping and data employees, as well as a deputy director and public information officer.

“Good broadband decisions start with good data,” Barreras told lawmakers about why the staff increase is needed. Connectivity requires “knowing exactly which homes and businesses lack service and where infrastructure is planned or needed,” he added.

The rest of the department’s recurring budget increase request would go to the Office of Cybersecurity for statewide risk assessments and safety audits, according to the department.

Lawmakers on the committee said they shared the department’s concern about cyberattacks and would consider legislation ensuring local entities adopt best practices and adhere to statewide standards.

LFC Chair Rep. Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces), however, noted that the Legislature is receiving funding requests for cybersecurity upgrades from a host of different state and local entities, including state-funded hospitals and district attorneys’ offices.

He said he is “at a loss” about why the Legislature would fund both the state IT department’s cybersecurity requests and those for individual entities to “go their own way with very different standards.”

According to an LFC analysis, several dozen state agencies collectively are requesting $153 million in the upcoming fiscal year for various IT upgrades, many of which relate to cybersecurity or modernizing obsolete systems.

Barreras said he agrees the Legislature should consider legislation that creates “more centralization, standardization statewide” on the cybersecurity front.

“You know, one mission, one system, one network,” he said. “And we’re all working together.”

Federal food aid paperwork taking toll on New Mexico Health Care Authority staff, secretary says

– Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

Major changes to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program contained in the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” enacted last year are taking a financial toll on the New Mexico Health Care Authority, Secretary Kari Armijo told lawmakers on the Legislative Finance Committee on Monday.

The bill, known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” or H.R.1, imposed new paperwork requirements on roughly 460,000 New Mexicans who receive SNAP assistance and placed new costs on state agencies that oversee the program, Armijo said. The new paperwork requirements went into effect in May and require SNAP recipients to provide additional documentation regarding their income and expenses.

That requirement has resulted in a 16-fold increase in records SNAP recipients send to HCA caseworkers, along with an 81% increase in eligibility verifications that state workers are now required to conduct, according to new data Armijo released Monday.

“The impacts of H.R.1 are not just policy impacts or financial impacts,” Armijo told lawmakers. “They are workload impacts for our agency. We have to equate all of this work into tasks and a frontline workforce that can manage those tasks.”

In addition to the increased workload, the spending bill, which President Donald Trump signed in July 2025, increased the share the state is required to pay for SNAP administration from 50% of costs to 75%, which imposed an additional $6.7 million on the authority.

The authority is anticipating additional costs as more provisions of the bill go into effect next year. As a result, Armijo’s budget request seeks a $14.1 million increase in recurring funding for the authority’s Income Support Division, which administers SNAP and other programs including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The requested funding for the upcoming state fiscal year — $1.56 billion — amounts to a roughly 11% increase over the division’s previous budget.

Armijo requested an additional $5 million in recurring funding dedicated to New Mexico food banks, which are seeing increased demand due amid rising grocery prices and at least 18,000 New Mexicans losing SNAP since H.R. 1 went into effect.

The Legislature, in a special session shortly after the bill went into effect last year, approved $8 million for food banks in a one-time appropriation, but Armijo noted that the food banks are still receiving “a lot of demand” and that funding for them is needed on a recurring basis.

Armijo’s presentation Monday related only to the authority’s budget requests for the Income Support Division and two other divisions. Armijo will provide a separate budget presentation in the coming weeks regarding H.R.1 impacts on Medicaid, the low-income health insurance program, which the authority also oversees.

Santa Fe boy dead following incident at Roswell military school

– Santa Fe New Mexican

Details remain scarce regarding the death of a Santa Fe teenager who died on the campus of New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that 16-year-old Juan Geovanny Sagche López was a student at New Mexico Military Institute, which is a state-run boarding high school and junior college.

Police and medical personnel responded to an emergency call from the campus on Oct. 17.

The New Mexican reports that New Mexico Military Institute has not provided records of the incident in response to a request for records from The New Mexican.

New Mexico education advocates and lawmakers voice opposition against federal education tax credit

– Matt Mondschein, Source New Mexico

New Mexico education advocates, teachers union representatives and a state lawmaker on Tuesday held a news conference to decry the state’s participation in a controversial federal education tax credit.

The Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program, established in President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act enacted last year, allows eligible taxpayers to receive a federal tax credit of up to $1,700 annually for charitable contributions to qualified nonprofit “scholarship granting organizations.” Those organizations then award scholarships to eligible K-12 students in public and non-public schools to cover qualified educational expenses. States can opt in to the program, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

Earlier this month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that New Mexico would become the 32nd state to participate, saying in a statement that at a “time of diminishing federal investment in education, New Mexico must take advantage of every dollar we can to bolster public education and continue our state’s upward trajectory in literacy and student achievement.”

During Tuesday’s news conference, Bethany Jarrell, president of the National Education Association New Mexico, said the tax credit “may be packaged as an opportunity for families, but let’s be clear, this is a voucher scheme.” She added that while the New Mexico Constitution “establishes a responsibility” to provide education for all children, the scholarship organizations are “private” and “do not have the constitutional responsibility to educate every child.”

That constitutional right to education for all students was at the heart of the state’s landmark Yazzie/Martinez equity case, in which the court ruled that the state did not provide equitable education support to at-risk students such as English language learners, Native American students, students from low-income families and students with disabilities.

“New Mexico must not import a policy that risks deepening educational inequities while leaving public schools with greater responsibility and fewer resources,” Yazzie/Martinez reform advocate Loretta Trujillo, executive director of Transform Education NM, said on Tuesday.

Source NM has a pending request to the governor’s office for a response to the advocates’ criticism.

Several state lawmakers also denounced the governor’s decision.

At the news conference, Sen. Linda Lopez (D-Albuquerque) said she was “very disappointed” Lujan Grisham had opted in to the tax credit, saying the “voucher program is a backdoor entry to remove money from our public schools.” She said that the Legislature has stood against “anything that is associated with vouchers,” and added that “as we move forward under a new governor, I will stand with my colleagues to say no, we will not.”

In a recent phone call with Source NM, Rep. Andrés Romero (D-Albuquerque), chair of the House Education Committee, said that the governor’s decision undermines the Legislature’s work when it comes to Yazzie/Martinez students.

“These voucher programs in the states that have had them disproportionately gone to affluent families and students, and have benefited private school over public schools,” Romero said, calling claims that the program will fund things like after school programs “a hope and a wish.”

NMHU graduate, state senator among finalists to lead school

– Las Vegas Optic

New Mexico Highlands University has announced the five finalists in its search for a new university president. The Las Vegas Optic reports that interviews with the candidates are ongoing, with the final one scheduled for next Monday. The five finalists are Isaac Bernard Brundage III, Holly Hansen-Thomas, Mario Martinez, Carlos Rey Romero, and Pete Campos.

Campos has served as a state senator representing Las Vegas and the surrounding area for the past 35 years. and has also served as the President of Luna Community College. Brundage currently serves as the Vice President for Student Affairs at California State University, Chico, and previously was Vice President for Student Affairs at Western New Mexico University.

Hansen-Thomas currently serves as the Vice Provost for Research, Innovation, and Corporate Engagement at Texas Woman's University. Martinez is currently the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Fort Lewis College. Romero is Associate Vice President for Research at New Mexico Tech.

The Highlands Board of Regents intends to take final action regarding the selection of the President at a meeting set for Dec. 7. The need for a new president traces back to May, when the Board of Regents placed then-President Neil Woolf on administrative leave and later fired Woolf, along with several other top officials at the school.

Stephen Fox, longtime gallery owner who became homeless, dies in Santa Fe hotel room

– Santa Fe New Mexican

In Santa Fe, Stephen Fox, a former longtime gallery owner who became homeless but remained a local fixture, has died. Fox was 78.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Fox died Monday in a hotel room that a friend had rented for him.

Fox’s cause of death was unknown, however, a friend of Fox told the New Mexican he believed Fox had throat cancer. The newspaper described Fox as one of Santa Fe’s true iconoclasts and is among the eccentric characters who are part of the city’s unique history.

NM United falls in conference final

– KUNM staff

New Mexico United’s season ended Monday night with a playoff loss at Isotopes park in Albuquerque. For the second consecutive season, New Mexico advanced to the United Soccer League’s Western Conference final.

Visiting Sacramento Republic FC needed extra time to defeat United. Sacramento scored in the 102nd minute to secure a 2-1 victory for the visitors, who will face Louisville City FC on Saturday for the league championship.

The loss was especially disappointing for United fans, as New Mexico would have hosted the championship match had they qualified.

12,178 were in attendance. The game had been scheduled for Sunday, but was moved to Monday night after last weekend’s air travel cancellations.

