New Mexico emergency management agency seeks 50% more state funding amid federal ‘uncertainty’ —Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is seeking a significant state funding boost next year due to “uncertainty” in federal grants the department usually relies on for most of its funding.

The department intends to ask for more than$8 million in state funds in the upcoming legislative session to pay staff and maintain “essential” agency operations, according to a presentation from Miguel Aguilar, the adjutant general of the New Mexico National Guard and DHSEM cabinet secretary.

The amount marks a more than 50% increase in state funding over what the department currently relies on. But the increase is necessary, Aguilar said, because the department can no longer rely on federal grant funding to pay the bulk of personnel costs like it has in previous years.

“There was a time when this agency was getting a significant amount of funding in those grants, and every year it just seems to diminish more and more,” Aguilar told lawmakers on the Legislative Finance Committee during a presentation Tuesday.

According to the secretary’s presentation, funding from two federal programs — the Emergency Management Performance Grant and Homeland Security Grant Program — has fallen sharply in recent years, from approximately $3 million in both the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years to less than $1 million in the 2026 fiscal year.

The reduction in federal funds and uncertainty over their future availability means the department needs state funding to pay approximately 80 employees tasked with coordinating the state’s response to increasing natural disasters and other emergencies, Aguilar said.

The department in 2026 has responded to severe wildfires and floods across the state, most recently in northern New Mexico communities like Bloomfield and Chama. Officials are currently conducting additional damage assessments across the flood-damaged areas in hopes of securing additional disaster funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

State Rep. Harlan Vincent (R-Ruidoso), whose district has repeatedly been struck by post-fire flooding, told Aguilar, “I’d write you a check today, if it’s up to me, and get you funded.”

But lawmakers also noted that the rising cost and frequency of natural disasters means they need to find a broader solution to both funding the state agency and providing direct assistance to individual homeowners.



The state currently is limited in its ability to pay individual assistance to families after disasters because the anti-donation clause prohibits it, DHSEM State Director Ali Rye said Tuesday. The anti-donation clause prohibits public funds from going to private benefits, but some exceptions exist for affordable housing, indigent healthcare and scholarships for veterans, among others.

As a result, the state generally relies on the federal government, which is not bound by the state’s anti-donation clause, to provide individual assistance, Rye said. That process is also lengthy and uncertain, she said.

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Linda Trujillo (D-Albuquerque) said the Legislature should consider another exemption to the anti-donation clause in order to allow the state to directly assist families immediately after a disaster.

Doing so would require a state constitutional amendment, but Trujillo said one is necessary “so that we can help out in these instances.”

“It’s heartbreaking to hear what’s happening in your communities, and I know it doesn’t seem like much, but our thoughts and prayers go to all of the families in those communities,” she said.

New Mexico education, health officials tackle youth vaping ‘epidemic’ — Matt Mondschein, Source New Mexico

New Mexico public education officials told lawmakers Tuesday that a student behavioral health initiative currently being piloted in six school districts will address student vaping through prevention.

Nearly one in five New Mexico high school students said they used vaping devices in 2023, the state health department reported earlier this year. Although the rate declined compared to 2019 data, lawmakers on the Tobacco Settlement Revenue Oversight Committee on Tuesday pondered how to further address youth vaping.

“This is a really tough nut to crack,” Sen. Martin Hickey (D-Albuquerque), a retired physician who serves as committee chair, said at the hearing. “Vaping is the gateway to addiction.”

Soña Saiz, senior manager of the New Mexico Public Education Department’s Safe and Health Schools Bureau, told lawmakers that PED has seen “a trend around the high incidence of suspensions related to vaping” this year, and described youth vaping as “an epidemic.”

In response to the issue, Saiz said PED is building up its Behavioral Health Initiativepilot program, in partnership with the state Department of Health, to provide students with behavioral and wellness support, including mental health services and peer support. Saiz told lawmakers that the program will also include support and help for students with vaping, alcohol and any other drug use. She added that PED found from the state Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey that what deters high school students from vaping best is “are relationships in their schools and in their communities.”

Currently, six school districts — Aztec, Central Consolidated, Raton, Taos, Las Cruces and Carlsbad — are piloting the program and are “focused on layer-one support, which is all prevention,” Saiz said. The pilot focuses on one high school and its feeder middle school so the support “young people are receiving in middle school can transfer over to high school,” Saiz added. The pilot will continue until June 2028, after which both departments will look to implement effective school health programs statewide.

The education department’s initiative is part of a broader state effort to combat youth smoking. In March, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed a lawsuit against Circle K and other retailers that sell vapes and e-cigarettes for allegedly violating the state’s Unfair Practices Act by selling the products in colorful packaging and bold flavors to attract children.

NMDOJ rebutted the defendants’ request to First Judicial District Judge Bryan Biedscheid to dismiss the case and are awaiting a hearing.

Hickey, who has supported the DOJ’s lawsuit against vape retailers, questioned if vape detector installations in school bathrooms would be worth funding in the next legislative session to further combat vape use in youth.

“The strongest approach would be to consider vape detectors as an optional local monitoring tool rather than a proven prevention intervention,” Saiz said, adding that she hasn’t seen any districts utilize federal grant funds for detectors so far.

New Mexico immigrant advocates, police to propose streamlined visa process for undocumented victims — Joshua Bowling, Source New Mexico

The U.S. Senate on Monday evening voted to advance a permitting reform bill, of which U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) is a key sponsor, toward a final floor vote.

The chamber voted 70-27 in favor of ending debate on an amendment to the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act that Heinrich and his bipartisan group of three fellow senators introduced last Saturday, which they said aimed to address tribal opposition to the bill.

The vote clears the way for the U.S. Senate to take a final vote on the bill as early as this week. If passed, it would head to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill, also called BAAJA, seeks to unsnag a wide array of energy projects, from natural gas pipelines to solar arrays, from years of federal permitting bureaucracy and delays due to litigation, as well as ensure data center developers are liable for energy costs the centers impose on power grids.

The bill has drawn widespread criticism, especially among environmental and tribal groups who say the bill weakens bedrock environmental and historic preservation protections. Many of Heinrich’s fellow Democrats have also expressed opposition, including fellow members of the New Mexico congressional delegation.

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) voted “no” on Monday evening along with 26 other Democrats. That marked his second vote in opposition of the bill.

Tribal groups including the All Pueblo Council of Governors, which represents 19 pueblos in New Mexico, have sent members to Washington, D.C. to lobby against the bill. In a video posted to social media on Monday evening, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) joined several local Pueblo governors on the U.S. Capitol steps urging senators to vote against advancing the bill.

The U.S. Senate’s first procedural BAAJA vote passed by a similar margin last week. In the days since, more prominent groups and national figures have weighed in on the debate.

On Thursday, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, the nation’s largest federation of labor unions, endorsed the bill as a “critical first step towards meeting the moment on affordability, jobs, and environment.”

But environmental groups have continued expressing opposition. Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, speaking this week at an international climate-focused conference in Turkey, said passing the bill would be a “serious mistake” that would give the fossil fuel industry even more license to pollute the earth.

In remarks reported by the Guardian, Gore said Congress should wait until January to consider the bill, when newly elected Democratic majorities take office, enabling “the new balance of power in the US government to do a much better job.”

