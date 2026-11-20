New Mexico legislative analysts lay out pathway to universal primary care —Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

Healthcare analysts for the Legislative Finance Committee on Thursday presented a three-year plan for lawmakers’ consideration that aims to reduce healthcare costs, expand access and potentially provide all New Mexicans with primary care, even if they’re uninsured.

The plan seeks to leverage the state’s position as the biggest statewide purchaser of healthcare, as well as money in the state’s Healthcare Affordability Fund, to improve health outcomes in New Mexico, which regularly ranks among the lowest in the country for healthcare access and affordability.

Prominent New Mexico Democrats, including Gov.-elect Deb Haaland, campaigned this year on major expansions of healthcare access and coverage, including creating a public option, which would allow all New Mexicans access to a government-funded healthcare plan that competes with the private market.

LFC Director Charles Sallee told lawmakers Thursday that the LFC was not recommending a universal healthcare law, which would cover all types of healthcare regardless of a patient’s insurance status, due to high anticipated costs, the unlikelihood of receiving federal approval and lack of evidence that such a law improves healthcare outcomes.

Still, he said the Legislature could, over the next three years, greatly reduce costs and expand access to care by consolidating public employee insurance pools, better targeting state subsidies and exerting more control over prescription drug negotiations.

He also described how the state could move closer to universal primary care by bolstering funding to federally qualified healthcare centers across the state. Primary care refers to most patients’ everyday health checkups, treatment for minor illnesses and preventative care.

The centers already serve all patients regardless of whether they are insured, Sallee noted, and the state has hundreds of millions of dollars set aside in the Healthcare Affordability Fund to directly pay the centers for primary care visits.

The Legislature in 2021 created the fund, which is financed through surcharges on insurers and state funding. Lawmakers have used the fund in recent years to pay for expiring federal tax credits for residents who receive coverage through the state’s healthcare exchange, as well as other healthcare initiatives.

A previous LFC analysis warned that the fund could be insolvent due to rising healthcare costs and other changes that drive people to the heavily subsidized exchange. Still, the fund has hundreds of millions of dollars set aside that could pay for primary care visits, Sallee said, and it would serve as the “prime mechanism” for universal primary care.

Lawmakers from both parties weighed in on the idea and proposals for universal care more broadly. State Sen. Nicole Tobiassen (R-Albuquerque), who hasspoken publicly about her late husband’s challengesaccessing medical care in the state, said she remains concerned about the number of providers statewide, even if patients can access care for free.

“When you need a doctor desperately to live, you may not find one here, and so we can talk about universal care, whether it’s primary or not,” she said. “But then we have the bigger challenge of who’s left to help us, who’s left to do the job.”

State Rep. Liz Thomson (D-Albuquerque), who chairs the Legislature’s interim Health and Human Services Committee, previously told Source NMthat she expects lawmakers to start “laying the groundwork” at the 60-day session beginning Jan. 19, with the goal of having a fully funded universal healthcare program by 2029.

Tobiassen urged lawmakers to meet again before the session begins to do a “deep dive” into the finances of universal care provisions and other healthcare measures. LFC Chair Rep. Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) said he would organize such a meeting.

Tobiassen said the additional meeting is necessary to ensure lawmakers “come armed with the most well-thought-out plan and viable solutions” possible “for all of New Mexico.”

New Mexico education department proposed rules draw backlash from lawmakers, school officials — Matt Mondschein, Source New Mexico

Close to 30 proposed changes to New Mexico Public Education rules governing everything from student privacy to bilingual endorsements drew backlash during a Wednesday legislative hearing from state lawmakers and school district officials over both the proposals’ substance and timing.

On Oct. 20, PED published 14 proposed changes to the state’s education code, ranging from how the department manages student data in contracts with third-party education vendors, to requirements on how school districts administer literacy assessments for all K-3 students. Public comment on the proposals ends on Friday.

Two weeks later, PED published 14 additional proposals covering state reports and data submission requirements; licensure requirements for educators seeking bilingual endorsement; and clarifications to requirements for science teachers seeking to enter New Mexico classrooms. Public comment on those proposals will end Dec. 4. A majority of the proposals will take effect next year if approved.

Both lawmakers and school district officials on Wednesday expressed concern over the number of proposals and the PED timeline during an interim Legislative Education Study Committee hearing in Santa Fe.

State Rep. Brian Baca (R-Las Lunas) said he thought the state education department was “overstepping,” particularly given the pending transition between Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration and Gov.-elect Deb Haaland, who will take office in January. “My phone is blowing up here,” Baca said. “The school district and school boards just found out about this.”

Jessica Martinez, government affairs liaison for Albuquerque Public Schools, told lawmakers that APS is concerned “regarding the volume and timing” of the proposals as they “present significant challenges for meaningful district review due to their potential fiscal, operation and governance implications for school districts.”

President of the Navajo Nation Board of Education Nadine Chatto told lawmakers that she had also just learned about the proposals that day.

“These proposed changes directly affect students, schools and education, especially Native American communities and students,” Chatto said during public comment. “Yet, tribal voices, community input and perspectives of those most impacted appear to be missing from the process.”

Sen. Shannon Pinto (D-Tohatchi) highlighted the lack of tribal consultation with PED’s proposal regarding student data privacy, which “does not address tribal sovereignty or explicitly prohibit vendors from using student data to train AI models,” according to LESC analysis. The proposal would create requirements for how PED and school districts manage student data in contracts with education vendors.

Gregory Frostad, PED executive manager of policy, finance and operation, told the committee that “there was not a formal consultation process undertaken” by PED with nations, tribes and pueblos, and added that he was unaware whether the Indian Education Act requires PED to consult them on all education rule changes. Public comment on the proposal ends Friday.

The proposal to change bilingual endorsement requirements also drew flak at the hearing. According to LESC’s analysis, the proposal — which changes the process for educators seeking bilingual licensure — may impact educators who used alternative routes, such as bilingual educators who used certain language proficiency exams, to meet endorsement requirements.

Chatto said the proposal “will have significant implications for school operations, staffing and the education of Native students.”

Source NM has a pending request for comment from PED regarding the criticisms levied during the hearing.

Stan Rounds, executive director of the New Mexico Coalition of Superintendents, urged PED to postpone the rulemaking until Haaland’s administration takes effect in January, and until after the 60-day session that runs Jan. 19 to March 20.

“I want to remind us we have 28 rules and about 34 days for us to look at all 28 and look at how they intertwine and what their impacts are,” he said.

Public Charter Schools of New Mexico Advocacy Director Jamie Gonzales echoed Rounds’ comments and also asked PED to withdraw the rules and consider the timing. “Dropping 28 rules, to be quite honest, says to the field that we don’t care about your public comment. We don’t want your thoughtful comment, and we’re not going to give you time to give it. And I think that’s problematic, and it’s certainly not something that says we put kids and families first.”

New Mexico Film Office announces the return of ‘Pluribus’ — Source New Mexico

The Emmy-award winning sci-fi television series “Pluribus” will return to New Mexico to film its second season, the state Film Office announced on Thursday.

The show, from Apple TV, marks writer and director Vince Gilligan’s third for Albuquerque, following “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” the latter which he co-created. He also wrote and directed the Netflix film, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which was made in Albuquerque as well.

Gilligan, Film Office Director Steve Graham said in a statement, “found his creative family in New Mexico and has used our landscapes as a setting for making great stories for nearly 20 years.”

“Pluribus,” in a nutshell, tells the story of “the most miserable person on Earth,” (Carol, played by Rhea Seehorn), who “must save the world from happiness.” For a little more context, the New York Times in reviewing season 1, notes that “something” has happened and now “suddenly the human race is not what it once was.” Except for Carol, “the cynical author of a best-selling series of cheesy romantasy novels, who finds herself left outside this change and fighting to save humanity.”

In a news release, the Film Office said the show’s second season, the timing for which has not been announced, is expected to employ more than 500 New Mexico crew members, 100 New Mexico actors and stunt performers and 800 New Mexico background actors. The first season won six Emmy Awards, including for Seehorn as lead actress (she also won a Golden Globe Award and Critics Choice Award for the role), along with writing for a drama series, original main title theme music, production design, picture editing and sound mixing.

The Film Office in August produced a report acknowledging a drop in film and television production in New Mexico and nationally. New Mexico offers a film production tax credit, which a study presented to state lawmakers in May found generates pennies on the dollar for every dollar the state invests.

New Mexico US Sen. Luján introduces media-backed anti-bot bill — Source New Mexico

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) this week introduced legislation backed by New Mexico and national journalism organizations for its attempt to curtail internet “stealth” bots.

The bipartisan Stealth Bot Prohibition Act, which Luján introduced with U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), takes aim at automated web crawlers. “While many have legitimate uses,” a news release from Luján’s office notes, “bad actors have exploited the technology to wreak havoc on online producers, including local newspapers and journalists. Many of these advanced bots evade paywalls, scrape information, and overwhelm websites.”

The “stealth bots” named in the act “are a particular class of disguised web crawlers that America’s adversaries deploy to steal protected online content and use it to train their own AI models.”

In a statement about the legislation, Luján noted that artificial intelligence “is advancing rapidly, creating new challenges and threats for the American people. Congress must act immediately to ensure transparency and accountability for those who misuse this technology.”

The bill specifically would require disclosure of identities and purposes of bots when they access websites, and charge the Federal Trade Commission with enforcement. The proposed legislation also would allow state attorneys general to take action over violations of the law.

The bill has endorsements from a variety of media organizations, including the New Mexico Press Association, the News/Media Alliance and the Association of American Publishers.

In a statement, Patrick Dorsey, publisher of The Santa Fe New Mexican and board chair of America’s Newspapers, described the bill as “common-sense legislation” that “takes a vital step toward protecting American businesses and securing a healthy digital marketplace for news and content. With automated internet traffic now exceeding human traffic and bot and AI scraping activity growing exponentially, this has caused increased costs and slowdowns of our websites. We must have greater transparency to give website owners the choice and ability to block stealth bots and nefarious actors while allowing proper use of their sites and content.”

Governor asks for more PRC candidates beyond two finalists —Justin Horwatch, Albuquerque Journal

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has asked a nominating committee for more candidates to fill a seat on the Public Regulation Commission, weeks after the panel sent her two finalists.

In October, the nominating committee submitted two candidates for the governor to consider for appointment to the PRC. Of eight candidates, the committee identified Gabriel Aguilera, a current commissioner seeking reappointment, and Laura Sanchez, chief general counsel for Democratic State Auditor Joseph Maestas and a former lawyer for Public Service Co. of New Mexico, as most qualified for the post.

But in a Nov. 16 letter, released Wednesday by the Governor’s Office, Lujan Grisham wrote that, given the appointment’s significance and the commission’s role in regulating critical services in the state, “I respectfully request that the Committee provide additional qualified nominees for consideration.”

“A broader pool of candidates will assist in ensuring that the appointment process results in the selection of the individual best suited to meet the demands and responsibilities of the Commission,” Lujan Grisham said.

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website.

Flood victims report lewdness, harassment and sexual assaults at Farmington Red Cross shelter — Tri-City Record

In Farmington, women staying at the Red Cross-run shelter at McGee Park are reporting instances of sexual assault, peeping toms and sexual harassment.

The Tri-City Record reports that since catastrophic flooding in the region led to the shelter opening on October 24, there have been at least 50 calls for service to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office with allegations of sexual crimes against women or other offenses including theft and drug use.

A 36-year-old woman filed a report of sexual assault with the sheriff’s office on Noevmber 8. Shelter residents also told the Tri-City Herald about men going into the women’s showers, including one incident that led to a man’s arrest.

An investigation by the Tri-City Record revealed that since the shelter’s opening at McGee Park, law enforcement has responded to several calls reporting criminal activity in the park itself. Incidents included one report of sexual assault, two reports of assault and battery, and two reports of indecency and lewdness.

