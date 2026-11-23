New Mexico agency seeks funding boost for wildfire-detection cameras —Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department seeks to expand a network of artificial intelligence-enabled wildfire detection cameras to cover the state’s 100-most wildfire-prone communities, department leaders told the Legislative Finance Committee this week.

The department is seeking an additional $1 million in its general budget fund request for the upcoming fiscal year for a wildfire early detection camera system. The 360-degree cameras would be stationed in wildfire-prone areas and use AI to detect wildfire starts and smoke.

The department currently oversees a pilot program with the company Pano AI, which has installed approximately 20 cameras on mountaintops and cell phone towers primarily in and around Bernalillo County. Large electrical utilities like PNM, along with some New Mexico towns such as Raton, also have their own cameras.

In total, according to the department, 59 cameras are stationed across the state, including in southeast New Mexico and the Gila National Forest.

But significant gaps remain across the state, New Mexico State Forester Laura McCarthy told lawmakers Thursday, particularly in 684 communities statewide that the department has identified as wildfire-prone.

If the department could deploy cameras to detect wildfire starts in the 100-most wildfire prone communities in the next fiscal year, McCarthy said, that would mark an “amazing start for New Mexico.”

While the department is still analyzing the benefits of the cameras, McCarthy said, “We are definitely seeing a reduction in the response time for firefighters to get on scene, and they are coming with the right resources because they have more situational awareness.”

The $1 million would go for cameras and related installation and subscription costs, estimated to cost $37,000 each annually, but McCarthy noted that the department can keep its options open in future fiscal years as technology improves and more companies seek the state’s business.

“We have vendors coming to us every week, and honestly, it’s a bit overwhelming to determine what exactly is our best need,” she said. “What we’re doing with the cameras right now is, it’s one year at a time. If there’s a better, newer, better technology that we should pivot to, we’re not obligated to go beyond that one-year period.”

The $1 million request for cameras is part of a roughly $8 million increase in general fund dollars for which the department is seeking legislative approval at the upcoming 60-day session beginning Jan. 19. The department, in total, is seeking $56 million from the state, which is a 13.7% increase from the previous year.

Corrections Department settles inmate sexual abuse lawsuit for $690,000 — Nakayla McLelland, Albuquerque Journal

The New Mexico Corrections Department will pay almost $700,000 to settle a sexual assault lawsuit filed by a former inmate who alleges she was coerced into performing sexual acts with an officer who provided her with drugs.

The Albuquerque Journal’s Nakayla Mclelland reports former Western New Mexico Women’s Correctional Facility inmate Evonne Jaramillo, alleges that correctional officer George Gonzales used his position and authority to control and intimidate her, taking her to restricted areas and raping her repeatedly.

According to the suit, the correctional facility hired Gonzales even though they were aware he had a history of sexual assault accusations that Gonzales said were not substantiated.

The lawsuit says starting in October 2023 Gonzalez propositioned Jaramillo for sexual acts in exchange for drugs. The lawsuit states she felt like she had no choice but to comply, and that the methamphetamine he gave to her eventually made her ill.

Jaramillo’s attorney said Gonzales tried to get Jaramillo to sell the drugs to other inmates.The lawsuit states Jaramillo ended up being housed in the hospital for several days, and was punished for the drug use by losing phone call and commissary privileges, and was placed on a higher level of security.

In September 2024, Gonzales plead guilty to one count of criminal sexual penetration in the third degree as part of a plea deal and is serving three years of supervised probation.

Gonzales resigned less than a week after Jaramillo filed Prison Rape Elimination act complaints.

The lawsuit also states a second woman alleged sexual assault against Gonzales before he resigned, and that he admitted to it on tape “by telling this inmate to not tell anyone, or he would lose his job.”

Jaramillo is serving 45 years in prison, starting in 2019, after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

New Mexico culture secretary tells lawmakers agency reaching ‘breaking point’ due to understaffing — Matt Mondschein, Source New Mexico

The New Mexico cultural affairs department secretary told lawmakers Thursday that current staff vacancies are pushing state museums and historic sites to a “breaking point” and requested a $4.3 million budget increase to fill positions.

The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs operates 16 museums and historic sites statewide; the New Mexico State Library; along with preservation and archaeological efforts. In FY26, the department served 1.6 million people in its museums and historic sites; reached 957,000 children statewide through arts programs and school tours; and oversaw 4.5 million digital transactions through the New Mexico State Library online portal, according to DCA data.



But DCA Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego told lawmakers during the interim Legislative Finance Committee meeting in Santa Fe that lack of funding to fill staff vacancies is leading to the “end of the line” before the department must change services.

“We are in fact reaching a breaking point,” Garcia y Griego added. “We can no longer continue to hold these vacancies and not fill these positions that we have without directly impacting our services and programs to the public.”

According to DCA data, the department has a 17.6% vacancy rate, or 91 unfilled positions. The museums and historic sites alone have 72 vacancies, which has a “direct work impact on curatorial work, visitor hours and site maintenance,” Garcia y Griego said. DCA’s Preservation Division has a nearly 30% vacancy rate, which hinders its work on mandated archaeological and architectural reviews, DCA’s presentation noted.

To fill the vacancies, DCA requested a $4.3 million funding increase for FY27, with over half of the requested funds going to fill vacant positions. Garcia y Griego added that past increases haven’t kept pace with rising costs and DCA having to manage that on top of vacancies “is no longer effective and we will start having to cut services and hours to do that.”

DCA also requested $5.5 million in one-time funding for programs and museum upgrades: $460,000 expansion for the New Mexico Women’s Historic Markers; program; $2 million for the final phase of Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Actcompliance, $1.5 million for the Navajo Code Talker Museum in Farmington; $1 million to update the “Telling New Mexico” exhibit at the New Mexico History Museum; and $500,000 for restoration costs related to the Apollo 11 exhibit at the New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo.

Several lawmakers sounded sympathetic to the department’s needs, as well as some of the specific projects it hopes to fund.

Rep. Charlotte Little (D-Albuquerque) said DCA’s work on the final phase of Native American grave repatriation — during which the DCA will determine who the repatriating tribe is, secure the objects and deliver them to the designated tribe — was “so important to the culture, not just of all of New Mexico, but also our tribal communities here.”

LFC Chair Rep. Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) told Garcia y Griego that the committee “looks forward to continuing to support that work, even as we navigate obviously strong budget demands.”

Sen. Nicole Tobiassen (R-Albuquerque) told Garcia y Griego that she’s “always supported your department and facilities, and I’m so thrilled with what you’re doing and the progress you’re making. Especially with the New Mexico Women’s Historic Marker Program. That’s thrilling to see.”

University of Michigan approves collaboration with Los Alamos National Laboratory for $1.25B tech project

— Santa Fe New Mexican

A controversial partnership between Los Alamos National Laboratory and the University of Michigan is moving forward.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the University of Michigan Board of Regents approved plans and funding Thursday for a $785 million Research and Computing Center in Yspilanti, Michigan. The center would have ties to Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The University of Michigan says the center would be used for “modeling, simulating and analyzing massive data sets.”

Ypsilanti is a community of about 50,000 located along the Huron River southwest of Detroit. The New Mexican reports that local opposition to the project has been strong. In March, Ypsilanti Township passed a formal resolution “declaring . . . unequivocal opposition to the plans” from the university and the lab. Michigan’s 12 federally recognized indigenous tribes also oppose the development. They say it could affect culturally significant sites.

The total cost for the research facility is estimated at $1.25 billion. Los Alamos National Laboratories would contribute $300 million for its role in the project.

New Mexico US Sen. Heinrich’s permitting reform bill passes Senate

—Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The sweeping permitting reform bill that U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) cosponsored passed the U.S. Senate on Thursday evening, despite strenuous objections from environmental groups and tribes in New Mexico and elsewhere.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act aims to hasten federal reviews of a wide variety of energy projects, including gas pipelines and solar arrays, as well as ensure electricity costs from data center development don’t fall on ratepayers.

But the bill, since Heinrich and bipartisan cosponsors introduced it in a news conference roughly two months ago, has prompted widespread criticism from environmental groups concerned the bill weakens laws aimed at preventing energy projects from polluting water, harming endangered species or having other environmental consequences.

The bill has also provoked strong pushback from tribal and pueblo leaders, some of whom traveled to Washington, D.C. in recent weeks to lobby against provisions in the bill that they say will weaken tribal input in developments, including on sacred or culturally meaningful sites.

The All Pueblo Council of Governors, which represents 19 New Mexico pueblos, has been among the most outspoken tribal opponents of the bill.

The bill now heads the U.S. House of Representatives after senators voted 62-33 in favor of it Thursday night. U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) voted against the legislation, saying in a statement after the vote that while he supports permitting reform, “I could not support legislation that fails to address the concerns of our Pueblo and environmental leaders.”

Heinrich, who has received steady criticism from those leaders and members of his own party, hailed the U.S. Senate’s passage of the bill in a statement Thursday. The bill will provide more affordable, clean energy on the grid faster, he said, as well as create jobs and lower costs for ratepayers.

“Americans sent Congress a clear message in this historic election: lower costs,” he said. “We don’t have to wait another year to deliver relief. We can act right now.”

Heinrich also described the legislation that the U.S. Senate passed as a “hard-fought bipartisan agreement.” Most U.S. Senate Republicans voted in favor of the bill, as did 14 Democrats.

“It wasn’t easy. But we proved that Democrats and Republicans can put politics aside and deliver meaningful results for the American people,” he said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished. Now let’s get this bill across the finish line and signed into law.”

The bill now heads to the U.S. House, where Democrats are largely split on the issue. President Donald Trump has said he supports the bill.

U.S. Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger Fernandez, both fellow New Mexico Democrats, have repeatedly criticized the legislation and urged Heinrich and other sponsors to wait until January to bring it up for consideration. January is when Democrats will retake both chambers of Congress following the Nov. 3 election.

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.), who previously declined to weigh in on the legislation, issued a statement Thursday morning also opposing the bill.

“I will continue to work with my House colleagues to improve the existing Senate bill,” he said, “but as the bill is currently written, I cannot support BAAJA at this time.”

New Mexico Mining Watch, a coalition of groups concerned about the bill’s potential hastening of uranium mine proposals across the state, urged U.S. House members to address concerns that tribal nations and groups like theirs have raised about the bill.

“Communities in New Mexico are still living with the consequences of uranium mining that took place decades ago,” Ava Curtis, coordinator of the Multicultural Alliance for a Safe Environment, said in a statement. “Families have spent generations fighting for cleanup, accountability and protection from further contamination. Instead of learning from that history, Congress is advancing legislation that could expose more communities to the same risks.”

