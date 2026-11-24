New Mexico US Rep. Stansbury, tribal leaders urge US House to oppose permitting bill —Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, including U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.), on Monday urged their colleagues to vote against a sweeping permitting reform bill that cleared the U.S. Senate last week.

Sponsors of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, including U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) contend theroughly 500-page billwill streamline and hasten the federal process for approving or denying projects like solar arrays, gas pipelines or electrical transmission lines.

But the legislation has received widespread criticism sinceits introduction in October over provisions opponents say will weaken longstanding environmental protections and speed the construction of artificial intelligence data centers and fossil fuel projects. Tribal groups like the All Pueblo Council of Governors, which represents 19 New Mexico pueblos, have also said the bill will deprive tribes meaningful input on federal projects that could threaten their historic or culturally important sites.

The bill, which President Donald Trump supports, passed the U.S. Senate last week by a 62-33 vote without receiving hearings in Senate committees. Heinrich and other sponsors have urged Congress to pass the bill this year, which they say would help expedite projects and bring down costs.

House Speaker U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced last week that he would push to fast-track the bill to a vote before Thanksgiving through a procedure that requires support of two-thirds of members in attendance, Politico reported.

But as it heads to the House, Stansbury, who has emerged as one of the bill’s leading U.S. House opponents, urged fellow members of Congress to vote against the bill as written or at least wait six weeks until the newly elected Democratic majority in both chambers can improve upon it.

The two other New Mexico members of the U.S. House, Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández and Gabe Vasquez, also Democrats, have publicly opposed the bill in its current form. U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, also a Democrat, voted against it last week.

“This is a bad bill at a bad time that does bad things,” Stansbury said, urging other representatives to “wait until next Congress. Wait until we can work on putting together a truly bipartisan bill that is put together through tribal consultation, through a public process, through public hearings, and with consideration for the impacts for the environment, climate change, affordability and our communities.”

Joey Sanchez, chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors, also joined the call Monday to warn against a bill that he said would destroy “places that have been sacred to us for thousands of years.”

“To just break that up, that’s something that can never be replaced,” he said. “So we are strictly and adamantly opposed to this bill.”

New Mexico sues FEMA over refusing to pay $68M for post-fire reforestation costs

—Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office last week sued the Federal Emergency Management Agency over denying the state’s request for $68 million that is intended to help reforest the burn scar of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire.

FEMA is overseeing a $5.45 billion fund aimed at compensating victims of the 2022 wildfire in northern New Mexico that resulted from two botched prescribed burns on federal land. The fire destroyed millions of trees and caused widespread damage of other types, primarily in Mora and San Miguel counties.

The state — which is eligible for compensation along with individuals, businesses and local governments — sought funding from the agency that New Mexico leaders hoped would help provide the roughly 17.6 million seedlings they estimate are needed to reforest much of the 534-square-mile area the wildfire impacted.

The funding would go to the John T. Harrington Reforestation Center, which sits at the base of fire-scarred mountains in Mora. State and federal Agriculture Department officialshave laid out an ambitious plan for the center, which they hope will ultimately produce 390 million drought-resistant seedlings to reforest burned areas across the Southwest.

State officials wrote in the lawsuit Nov. 17 that they held multiple meetings with FEMA and other federal officials before submitting a claim for the reforestation funds in April 2024. The lawsuit also notes that anindependent actuarial report a firm produced for the compensation fund later that year listed the reforestation center as a project for which FEMA anticipated paying $70 million.

However, FEMA officials denied the state’s claim in June 2025, prompting the state to appeal the ruling. FEMA denied that appeal in September of this year, according to the lawsuit, which prompted the state to sue.

FEMA denied the initial claim and the appeal on several grounds, including that the reforestation center was not damaged in the fire; that the reforestation center has been in the works since 2020; and that the federal law governing compensation for fire victims does not allow payments for “prospective expansion of operational capacity intended to meet future reforestation needs.”

Dianne Segura, an external affairs officer for the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Claims Office, declined to comment on the lawsuit Monday, saying the office does not comment on pending litigation.

Michael Coleman, the governor’s director of communications, told Source NM in an email Monday that the agency’s reforestation denial is the latest example of FEMA’s “abdication of responsibility.”

“FEMA has either denied or delayed payment to the state for a wide range of expenses necessary to recover from a fire the federal government set ablaze more than four years ago,” he said. “The Governor is pursuing all available options to hold the federal government accountable for the damage and support recovery in Northern New Mexico.”

He added that if the funding does not come through, “There are not enough trees being grown to reforest this burn scar and, as we know all too well, that’s a huge problem for northern New Mexico communities.”

In the lawsuit, the New Mexico plaintiffs said FEMA ignored a section of the Hermits Peak Fire Assistance Act that dealt separately with reforestation, including a provision that enables FEMA to pay “a cost of reforestation or revegetation on Tribal or non-Federal land,” as well as a section that authorizes the claims office administration to pay for “any other loss” office leaders determine to be appropriate.

They also argue that the funding would go specifically to seedlings for the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire, even though the center has broader goals of helping reforest much of the Southwest. AGeneral Obligation Bond approved by New Mexico voters in the Nov. 3 general election includes $17.65 million for the center.

“The fact that the State recognized a pre-Fire reforestation need does not eliminate the distinct Fire-caused surge,” New Mexico Chief General Counsel Holly Agajanian wrote. “The Fire created a site-specific need of extraordinary scale, requiring production dedicated to restoration of the burn scar in addition to ordinary regional demand.”

The lawsuit is the second New Mexico has filed against FEMA for denials in the claims process. In September, the state allegedFEMA wrongfully denied its $61 million reimbursement request for costs the New Mexico National Guard incurred in 2022 helping people safely flee the fire, remove debris and prevent flood damage.

New Mexico teacher vacancy rate declines, annual report shows

—Matt Mondschein, Source New Mexico

Vacancies in New Mexico teacher positions declined by 33% this year, according to a recent report from New Mexico State University’s Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation and Policy Center.

The research center has released its report annually since 2015, using job postings from each public school district’s website to collect the data, which does not include state charter schools or private schools. The decline builds on last year’s 18% decline in vacancies. The report shows a total of 867 educator vacancies, 403 of them for teachers, down from 604 last year.

SOAR Evaluation and Policy Center Director Rachel Boren told Source NM that while “it’s good to see a decrease for another year,” math and science teacher vacancies “continue to be the top subjects of need.” The report showed that elementary, middle and high school science teacher vacancies were highest, all consistent with last year’s report.

Special education teacher vacancies, which made up 29% of all vacancies, fell the most— down 46% — from 216 vacancies in 2025 to 116 this year. The second largest decrease, the report highlighted, was vacancies in high school teachers, which dropped 34% from 102 in 2025 to 67 this year.

New Mexico state Sen. William Soules (D-Las Cruces), Senate Education Committee chair, told Source NM he believes the results stem from the Legislature’s work to bolster the student-to-educator pipeline.

“For the last five or six years, we’ve been actively working at trying to increase the number of students who are trained at our universities,” Soules said. “I think we’re starting to see some of them coming out of those programs and filling those vacant spots.”

In 2022, lawmakers expanded the state’s teacher residency program, which also provides stipends of at least $35,000 for education students in the program. A total of 438 students completed the teacher residency from 2023 to 2025, according to recent Public Education Department data — 80% of whom entered the state’s public education workforce within two years of program completion.

The vacancy report shows that while students admitted to university and college education programs declined slightly this year, out of the 1,996 admitted, 63% completed their programs — a 9% increase from the year prior.

Soules said he expects the decline in teacher vacancies to continue.

“We are really moving forward with positive education change and I expect as more graduates come out of our teacher preparation programs, that those numbers are going to continue to decline,” he said.

Former Jemez Pueblo governor accused of using $50K in school grant funds for personal use

—Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal

The $100,000 grant was supposed to go toward building a greenhouse for students of a tribal Head Start program teaching native language. Instead, former Jemez Pueblo Gov. Dominic Gachupin allegedly spent more than half of the money paying off credit cards, withdrawing cash at casinos and shopping.

Gachupin is accused of committing wire fraud in the embezzlement case, which occurred between May 2024 and May 2025. As part of the investigation, federal agents seized over $46,000 in remaining grant funds from Gachupin’s personal account in May.

On Nov. 17, a criminal case was filed against Gachupin in U.S. District Court for New Mexico and an initial hearing has been set for the end of the month.

Gachupin’s attorney did not return calls for comment.

For more on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal’s website .

Forecasters optimistic El Niño will bring good ski season for New Mexico

— Santa Fe New Mexican

After a historically bad ski season last winter, weather forecasters are predicting a bit more snow at New Mexico ski areas this season.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the “Super El Niño” weather system” should bring more precipitation and cooler temperatures to mountains across the region this winter.

Ski resorts had several inches of snow over the past week in high-elevation areas in advance of ski areas opening for the season. Ski Santa Fe is set to open Thursday.

New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $37M in public safety workforce grants

— Source New Mexico staff

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday announced $37 million in public safety workforce grants, stemming from House Bill 255, passed by the Legislature earlier this year, which consolidated public safety funding by creating the Public Safety Workforce Building Program.

The 59 grants to local, tribal and state departments support more than 180 new public safety professionals across a variety of agencies, according to a news release. Grant funds can also cover recruitment, relocation, retention and other workforce initiatives, and must be spent over 24 months.

“Far too many public safety departments are struggling with recruiting and staffing, and this funding will help bolster the ranks across New Mexico,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “Our law enforcement, first responders and judicial personnel have difficult jobs, and they deserve the state’s support to recruit, train and retain staff that will help them ensure public safety in their communities.”

Monthly rate credits kick in following New Mexico Gas Co. sale

—Tilly Robinson, Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Gas Co. customers will start receiving a $3.38 monthly rate credit in November after private equity firm Bernhard Capital Partners took over the utility earlier this year.

In total, customers will receive $40.56 in credits over the next 12 months, ending in October 2027.

The rate credit was a term of the dealapproved by state regulators in July that allowed Bernhard to acquire NMGC. The agreement required Bernhard to distribute $22.4 million in rate credits to its 553,000 customers, $10 million in economic development investments, $5 million in workforce training and $7 million to NMGC’s heat assistance fund for low-income households.

The deal also included a rate freeze that will keep consumers’ rates steady until 2028.

For more on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

New Mexico joins federal lawsuit accusing Dollar General of overcharging customers

—Tilly Robinson, Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez on Friday joined a multistate lawsuit alleging that Dollar General systematically charged customers more at the register than the prices advertised on store shelves.

The complaint, filed by 30 states and the Federal Trade Commission, accused Dollar General of violating federal laws that prohibit deceptive commercial practices. Torrez also accused the dollar-store chain of violating the New Mexico Unfair Practices Act, which bars businesses from making false or misleading statements about the price of their goods and services.

“As a direct result of Dollar General’s unlawful conduct, consumers nationwide have paid significantly more than they expected for basic household goods and necessities, enriching Dollar General at the expense of the low-income and rural households it markets itself as serving,” the complaint alleged.

Asked for comment, a Dollar General spokesperson referred to a statement posted online by the company on Friday.