New Mexico semi-open primary advocates say phone calls boosted turnout

– Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

A new report from one of the lead advocates for opening New Mexico’s primary elections to independent voters credited its outreach strategy for a significant turnout boost in the June 2 election.

The primary marked the state’s first-ever foray into allowing independent and “decline to state voters” to cast ballots for one of the state’s two major parties. Previously, those voters would have to either sit out the primaries or register as a Democrat or Republican before or on election day to participate.

However, voters registered with third parties still had to change their registrations to either “decline to state,” or to one of the major parties in order to participate, which makes New Mexico’s primary “semi” versus fully open. States with fully open primaries allow any registered voter to vote in any party’s primary without being a member of that party. Twenty states hold fully open primaries, according to the Independent Voter Project.

In the months leading up to the primary, Let Us Vote New Mexico, the local chapter of the national Open Primaries Organization, tried to reach as many independent voters as possible. They procured voter lists and devised media campaigns that aimed to inform the state’s roughly 410,000 independent voters about their new right.

In the end, 11% of independent voters — about 47,000 people — cast ballots in the primary, according to the report. That’s far higher than the 5% turnout Open Primaries President John Opdycke told Source NM he was expecting.

“I was hoping we could move the needle by a couple percentage points,” Opdycke said in an interview Monday. “I mean, we’re up against a culture in America where even in states that have had open primaries for decades, most people don’t vote in the primaries.”

Opdycke credits his organization’s phone outreach to a little more than 125,000 voters as one reason independents cast ballots.

According to the report from his organization, independent voters Let Us Vote New Mexico contacted turned out at a rate of 23.8%, compared with 16.5% of those the organization did not contact. Both groups of independents had voted in the 2024 election.

While Opdycke and other report authors stressed that their study is not based on a randomized sample and therefore is not scientific, the difference in turnout represents the “strongest comparison available and a meaningful one” and serves as a baseline to compare future elections against.

He also said the 11% turnout was surprising given the lack of buy-in from county clerks across the state. With just days before early voting started, 20 of 33 county clerk websites did not prominently mention the change.

“I don’t know the county clerks and how underfunded they are. I’m sure there’s good reasons,” he said. “But it just was disappointing to see how something so simple became so hard.”

But overall, the state’s first-ever semi-open primary was a success, he said, and marked the beginning of a change in the way campaigns are run in the state and what kinds of candidates are successful.

“It’s going to change how candidates talk about themselves, how candidates market themselves, and who they reach out to,” he said. “Independents are now part of the equation.”

‘We needed to be doing more’: Habitat for Humanity embarks on its largest Santa Fe development

– John Miller, Albuquerque Journal

Habitat for Humanity broke ground last week on a 90-home subdivision along Airport Road on Santa Fe’s southwest side, marking a significant milestone in the nonprofit’s efforts to build not just low-cost homes but affordable neighborhoods.

The 10.5-acre development, known as Casa de Todos, represents the largest undertaking in the local Habitat affiliate’s history and a departure from its traditional approach to affordable housing construction.

“We want this to be an exemplar for how you can do aesthetically pleasing, community-minded, affordable housing development,” said Cathy Collins, executive director of Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity.

The nonprofit purchased the property at 4323 Airport Road for about $1.4 million in December, with existing approvals for a 58-lot subdivision that featured a central roadway flanked by homes and driveways.

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

PNM requests new rate hike months after the last increase went into effect

– Santa Fe New Mexican

New Mexico’s largest electric utility has filed a request for another rate increase hike just months after its previous rate hike went into effect.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that a request filed by the Public Service Company of New Mexico with the state Public Regulation Commission on Tuesday would increase the average residential bill by about 19%.

The request will be reviewed and discussed by the Public Regulation Commission in the coming months. Commissioners have the authority to decide whether PNM can raise its rates and what those rates would be.

State officials approved an increase last year that raised bills for the average household by more than $12 a month. PNM’s new request comes amid significant rate hikes at all of the state’s investor-owned utilities.

Deadlines near for drought-related SBA disaster loans

– John Miller, Albuquerque Journal

Months after historic drought conditions parched New Mexico's rivers, reservoirs and agricultural lands, small businesses still grappling with the economic fallout have until December or early next year to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.

The U.S. Small Business Administration issued a reminder Tuesday to small businesses and private nonprofits, including those in northern New Mexico, that they could qualify for loans if they suffered economic losses associated with drought beginning Feb. 3.

At least 31 of New Mexico's 33 counties are covered by drought-related SBA disaster declarations, with application deadlines that have not yet passed. Those deadlines vary by declaration, with applications for assistance under the declaration referenced Tuesday due by Dec. 24 for Rio Arriba, San Juan and Taos counties.

Separate declarations announced in April, May and June have application deadlines ranging from Dec. 10 to Feb. 1.

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

PRC nominating committee rejects New Mexico governor’s request for more candidates

– Santa Fe New Mexican

The state committee that helps pick New Mexico’s utility regulators told the governor “no” this week.

The nominating committee that chooses candidates for the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission has given the governor’s office two names to choose from in order to fill one vacancy on the board.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sent a letter to the committee last week requesting more names.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that during a public meeting, members of the committee voted to adjourn without taking action on the governor’s request.

Lujan Grisham must appoint someone to one of the three commission seats before leaving office.

The choices before her are current Commissioner Gabriel Aguilera and Laura Sanchez, an attorney who works for the Office of the State Auditor.

Judge orders Kalshi to block sports betting on New Mexico tribal lands — for now

– Tilly Robinson, Albuquerque Journal

The prediction market platform Kalshi has two weeks to block access to sports betting on lands belonging to four tribes in New Mexico.

U.S. District Judge Margaret Strickland granted a preliminary injunction Monday to the four tribes — the Mescalero Apache Tribe, Pueblo of Isleta, Pueblo of Pojoaque and Pueblo of Sandia — and signaled she was likely to side with their complaint.

The tribes sued Kalshi in the U.S. District Court for New Mexico in May, arguing the platform breached the tribes’ rights to regulate gaming on their lands by allowing users to wager on athletic events. That violates the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988, which gives tribes sole authority to operate certain gaming activities — including sports betting, slot machines and wagers on horse racing — on their lands, the plaintiffs said.

Under IGRA, gaming operations must be authorized by tribal ordinances and compacts with state governments, and 60% of profits must be paid to the tribal government. All four tribes in the lawsuit maintain gaming compacts with New Mexico and operate casinos.

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

Key takeaways from AP findings that the DEA allowed 1.4 million fentanyl pills to go unseized

– Associated Press

Federal and state authorities are scrutinizing a controversial strategy in which the Drug Enforcement Administration permitted fentanyl to hit the streets of New Mexico in an effort to build bigger cases against traffickers.

A new Associated Press investigation shows the practice was far more prevalent than previously known, with the DEA permitting at least 1.4 million additional pills to be trafficked between August 2024 and April 2025 as it closed in on the largest fentanyl bust in U.S. history.

Here are key takeaways from the AP's latest reporting, which was based on thousands of pages of court documents, investigative records, detailed wiretap reports and 12 hours of DEA surveillance footage:

The AP previously revealed in June that DEA whistleblower David Howell and other agents in New Mexico had questioned the morality and effectiveness of the tactic, known as “walking” drugs.

But the number of pills that went unseized was much higher than the hundreds of thousands AP originally reported.

The DEA looked on — and often recorded from a surveillance plane circling above New Mexico — as dealers trafficked large packages of pills in plastic bins and duffel bags that passed through highly transited hotels, apartment complexes, Airbnb rentals and self-storage facilities in six states.

Agents also “walked” as many as 100,000 pills at a hotel in Albuquerque after the DEA surrounded the building in a stakeout.

“Everybody wants the big fish, but the big fish isn’t guaranteed,” said Brian Besser, a former DEA senior executive who oversaw the agency’s Rocky Mountain division. “When you’re dealing with a substance that can take this much human life, you can’t gamble like that.”

Defenders of the wait-and-see approach say it can lead to bigger cases and the removal of higher-ranking bosses. But when Howell first spoke out, the DEA denied ever knowingly allowing the trafficking of a synthetic opioid the White House has designated a “weapon of mass destruction.”

The agency stood by that denial after AP obtained hours of DEA surveillance footage showing agents monitoring fentanyl shipments. The agency's own wiretap reports provide detailed summaries and the number of pills that went unseized.

“Our response has not changed,” DEA spokesperson Amanda Wozniak wrote in an email.

She declined to answer questions due to an ongoing review by the U.S. Justice Department’s inspector general. The agency previously said its decisions were lawful and coordinated with federal prosecutors to prevent public harm.

The U.S. attorney’s office in New Mexico and Justice Department declined to answer questions.

“The Department of Justice is committed to using every lawful tool available to identify, disrupt and dismantle the organizations responsible for trafficking fentanyl into our communities,” Tessa DuBerry, a U.S. attorney’s office spokesperson, wrote in an emailed statement.

Justice Department rules today permit fentanyl walking

At times, the DEA has allowed traffickers to continue operating under surveillance when agents suspect they are moving cocaine, heroin and marijuana so as not to spook bigger targets.

Fentanyl, however, poses such unprecedented dangers — a few milligrams can kill the average adult — that the DEA for years ran a public safety campaign with the slogan “One Pill Can Kill.”

The Justice Department in 2017 began instructing agents to seize fentanyl whenever “practicable” since even unintentional contact can prove deadly. However, officials loosened those rules in 2024 to give agents more discretion even after Howell came forward.

“Agents are driving around in a car plastered with ‘One Pill Can Kill’ and at the same time walking hundreds of thousands of pills of fentanyl,” said Kevin Small, a former colleague of Howell's. “They’re hypocrites.”

The tactic has drawn bipartisan criticism in Washington and New Mexico. Congress has launched an oversight inquiry, and the New Mexico attorney general initiated a criminal investigation.

Even as the fentanyl crisis has subsided from its peak, it continues to batter New Mexico, where officials in Albuquerque recently declared a state of emergency and last week sued the DEA seeking $153 million in damages. Overdose deaths from the drug, much of it crudely manufactured in Mexico, spiked 44% last year in the state.

“This is like trying to prevent my house from burning down by negotiating with an arsonist,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said in an interview, referring to the DEA. “They are fully engaged in the cover-up because they know they went too far and it’s wrong.”

Santa Fe DA sued over lawmaker’s employment records

– Santa Fe New Mexican

An Española businessman is suing the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office over its handling of employment records.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office is accused of violating the Inspection of Public Records Act by failing to provide records related to its employment state Rep. Andrea Romero.

Pablo Lujan of Española filed a complaint to that effect last week. Lujan also filed a complaint with the state Ethics Commission in September. That filing questioned the legality of Romero working for the D-A’s office while a member of the Legislature.

The office hired Romero in May. She resigned on Sept. 1 after state Attorney General Raul Torrez sent a letter saying that Romero’s employment by the D-A’s office while a legislator was unconstitutional.

Taos targets March completion date for ice rink

– Taos News

The ice rink at the Taos Youth and Family Center has been closed since a damaging fire in August 2024.

The Taos News reports that town officials hope to have repairs to the building completed by next March.

A new ice plant recently arrived from Canada, and the rink floor is getting a makeover. Town officials told the Taos News that while March is the goal for completion, the rink will not open for skating until the job is complete.

