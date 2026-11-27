State to begin charging co-pays for universal childcare in March

– Natalie Robbins, Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico’s universal childcare program will begin charging co-pays to high-earning families in March after an inflation-related provision in the law was triggered.

The Early Childhood Education and Care Department sent letters to families enrolled in the program Tuesday, alerting them that co-pays will begin in 90 days for anyone earning more than 600% of the federal poverty level, or $163,920 for a family of three and $198,000 for a family of four.

The provision in the universal childcare bill requiring co-pays is activated if the 12-month average percentage change in the consumer price index exceeds 3%. That figure was at 3.4% as of the end of August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Co-pays, which fall on an income-based scale ranging from $15 to $99 per month for one child, will be paid directly to childcare providers, ECECD officials said. The monthly charge is capped at $148.50 for a family at the highest income scale with at least two enrolled children.

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

Advocates push for modernized sex education in New Mexico

– Natalie Robbins, Albuquerque Journal

It’s time to update New Mexico’s two-decade-old sex education curriculum, advocates say.

At a meeting of the Legislative Education Study Committee in Santa Fe last week, public health leaders and advocates asked lawmakers to modernize the laws governing sex education, updating them to include instruction on consent, boundaries, healthy relationships and sexual assault prevention.

Content would be age-appropriate — for very young students, the instruction might look like boundaries on acceptable forms of touch and how to be a good friend — and parents would retain the ability to opt students out. New Mexico’s current sex education guidelines, which emphasize abstinence and disease and pregnancy prevention, have not been updated since the 2000s.

Health and sex education standards are laid out by the Public Education Department and not easily enforceable, said Marshall Martinez of LGBTQ advocacy group Equality New Mexico. Martinez said in an interview he hopes the Legislature will codify the new standards in a law or policy during the upcoming session in January.

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website .

New Mexico nonprofit brings music, joy and connection to people with neurological conditions

– Leah Romero, Source New Mexico

When Nicole Gallegos founded Healing Harmonies New Mexico in 2022, the group was a small way for people with neurological conditions to come together, make music and connect with others. Today, the nonprofit organization has about 80 members who rehearse and perform with Gallegos in the Albuquerque area.

Healing Harmonies brings together people with dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, ALS, stroke, traumatic brain injury and other neurological disorders or changes and their caregivers, and creates a space for them to “rediscover” their voices through socialization, cognitive engagement and vocal strengthening.

According to experts, one in four New Mexicans are projected to be aged 65 or older by 2030, meaning the state will soon have one of the largest elder populations in the country. In the same timeline, the Parkinson’s Foundation reports that 1.2 million people will be living with the disease across the U.S. And according to the Alzheimer’s Association, 46,000 New Mexicans lived with the disease in 2020, with 642 people dying from the disease in 2024.

Earlier this week, the State of New Mexico announced it had recently completed an approximate five-year plan to address dementia and brain health in the state, with includes goals for caregiving, education, policy, services and workforce development. According to the report, approximately 46,000 New Mexico residents aged 65+ live with Alzheimer’s, and 20% of adults 45+ report cognitive decline, though few seek evaluation.

“We want New Mexicans to know that support is available, whether you’re navigating a new diagnosis or providing help to a loved one,” Aging and Long-Term Services Department Secretary Emily Kaltenbach said in a statement. “This roadmap gives us a path forward to prioritize those supports and help those living with dementia and their families maintain their quality of life.”

During a recent mental health workshop held in Santa Fe, aging experts voiced concern over social isolation among older adults and the need for earlier screening for mental health and cognitive changes.

“I feel like all of us can run into it with brain changes or with aging; we can just develop sometimes an apathy or some depression, especially when we’re talking about mild cognitive decline or any of those other neurological changes,” Gallegos told attendees during a presentation at the state Aging and Long-Term Services Department’s annual Conference on Aging held in October in Glorieta. “Something that I think about myself is these steps — make it small, make it easy and do something together…Just think, ‘I don’t need to accept that feeling of sadness or loneliness.’”

Gallegos is a licensed speech-language pathologist and certified vocologist with Corrales Voice & Speech Therapy. She held a session at the aging conference in which she asked attendees to sing along to “You Are My Sunshine” while moving their arms and clapping in time, combining music and physical movement. By the end of the session, nearly everyone had joined in and a happy buzz spread around the room as people laughed and talked about the experience.

According to the organization’s website, Healing Harmonies and Gallegos’ approach uses music as a catalyst for improved memory and breath support, as well as social connection.

“There’s so many, so many tough, really tough diagnoses where we know someone might not be alive in a year from now. And I think even for the family member, being able to support them and bring some joy in that moment, I think just being around other people who are experiencing the same things that they are is huge,” Gallegos told Source NM. “But also, we just laugh a lot. We try to keep it really positive so that it’s a really uplifting space.”

She said the nonprofit is working to expand into other communities in the state by connecting with other people who could start their own Healing Harmonies choir. Gallegos told Source NM that she has connected with interested people in Los Alamos and Santa Fe, but funding is the barrier for expanding right now.

“It doesn’t cost much to do it, but it adds up just to be able to maybe have a musician come out or rent space for rehearsals. I don’t feel like we’re far off though,” Gallegos said. She added that the group is also working to meet the needs of more people by expanding virtually. “That way at least people, if they’re homebound, could join us. Or if they’re in a very remote part of New Mexico.”

Healing Harmonies has two performances in Corrales scheduled in December. On Dec. 5, the group will take part in the 7th Annual Pay What You Please Trees event, where attendees can pick a Christmas tree and proceeds are donated to charities, including Healing Harmonies. On Dec. 12, the group will perform a free holiday concert at San Ysidro New Church featuring Christmas classics, plus some tunes by Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton.

Lujan Grisham makes last push for 180 school days in final weeks as New Mexico governor

– Santa Fe New Mexican

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has about a month left in office. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the governor intends to spend some of her remaining time advancing the cause of having all New Mexico schools in session for at least 180 days of each school year.

In an opinion piece published in The New Mexican, Lujan Grisham criticized the 85 school districts and charter schools on a four-day week this year.

In 2024, some school administrators took the state Public Education Department to court when the state tried to mandate 180 days of instruction. The number of districts and charter schools on four-day weeks has increased to 85 this school year from 58 in the 2024-25 school year.

The Legislature has put $2.6 billion toward extending learning time since the 2018 Yazzie/Martinez v. New Mexico ruling that held at-risk students needed, among other supports, more time in the classroom.

New Mexico Office of Housing touts nearly 2,800 new housing units in first year of operation

– Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

In its first fiscal year of operation, the New Mexico Office of Housing has spent more than $135 million and helped create nearly 2,800 new housing units across the state, leaders announced this week.

The New Mexico Legislature created the Office of Housing in 2025 and attached it to the state Department of Workforce Solutions. The office, which employs a handful of full-time housing officials, has received more than $150 million in funding in a time of historic housing-related investments from the Legislature.

Prior to that, lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had worked for several years to create a statewide housing entity that coordinated projects, collected data and worked on state-level housing solutions. The state currently lacks at least 58,000 affordable housing units, and homelessness and rents have increased in recent years above the national average.

Department Secretary Sarita Nair, who will soon become New Mexico Gov.-elect Deb Haaland’s chief of staff, announced Tuesday that the office had completed an annual report for its first year of operations and launched a new data-sharing website that details its spending and operations.

“Addressing New Mexico’s housing challenges requires coordination, transparency, and sustained investments,” Nair said in a statement. “The website gives New Mexicans a way to see the work underway, understand how state resources are being used, and access information that can help communities move housing solutions forward.”

According to the department, the office has helped fund 2,758 new housing units. That includes affordable rental and homeownership units, as well as 156 units of supportive housing, which pairs shelter with access to services like case management or mental healthcare:

The department has also supported more than 1,000 shelter beds, according to the report.

It’s also supporting work to gather more information about the larger housing landscape.

New America, a nonprofit public policy think tank, selected New Mexico as one of 11 states to join its Eviction Data Response Network, which aims to strengthen eviction information systems.

The Office of Housing in turn provided the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty $150,000 in matching funds for the center to take on a two-year eviction data collection initiative. Maria Griego, the center’s economic equity director, told Source NM that the aim is for a public-facing website with as much information about eviction trends and local data as possible.

Currently, researchers or advocates like Griego have little access to data regarding approximately 13,000 New Mexicans who were evicted last year. Information regarding their demographics, household size or how they owed in rent is difficult to collect and parse, Griego said.

Data related to evictions affecting children is of particular interest, Griego said, including which school districts experience the largest number of evictions.

Griego also said she hopes the data will highlight the state’s three-day eviction notice period. Under current law, landlords can move to evict a tenant three days after serving them notice of nonpayment.

“Even if you have the money available on the fourth day, they don’t have to accept it and you can be evicted,” she said. “We think that this new project will really help shed a light on how much are folks in arrears, how much investment we need to be making into eviction prevention.”

Griego said she expects lawmakers will introduce legislation at the upcoming session that will lengthen the three-day period, which she said is one of the shortest such periods in the country.

Lawmakers and advocacy groups have also called for legislation during the upcoming 60-day session beginning Jan. 19 that strengthens the office or potentially transforms it in statute to a state housing division, one with more resources and authority.

“We’re so excited that they exist,” Griego said of the new housing office, which she described as a “great step forward” in looking at the state’s housing issues. “And we look forward to continued partnership with them, hopefully, working on a number of housing initiatives.”

New Mexico announces recipients of state creative arts grants, totaling $1M

– Matt Mondschein, Source New Mexico

A mural festival, folk art apprenticeships and new art spaces on Santa Fe’s developing Midtown campus are a few of the eight projects receiving state funding through a new “creative industries” initiative grant.

The state Economic Development Department’s Creative Industries Division in March issued a call to local governments, municipalities, Tribal nations and Pueblo governments statewide to apply for a new Creative Industries Public Development Projects Grant. Creative industries, the agency said in a news release, account for $6 billion of New Mexico’s economy annually.

Each of the eight project recipients will receive $125,000. They include the City of Albuquerque for a new art mural festival on the city’s Rail Trail; the state’s New Mexico Arts for professional development workshops and an expansion of its Folk Arts Apprenticeship Program; and the City of Santa Fe and the Metropolitan Development Agency to rehab more than 17,000 square feet of vacant building space at the former Santa Fe University of Art and Design campus — now called Midtown Santa Fe — to create spaces for community and arts organizations.

Santa Fe Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency Deputy Director Carly “Cav” Venditti told Source NM that the project will help local artists by providing access to “below-market rent for workspaces and workforce training,” ultimately supporting more than 10,000 community members annually, within the culinary, film, new media and other art mediums.

“Creative organizations are not just cultural assets; they have the capacity to be employers, educators and drive economic activity,” Venditti said, adding that the project creates a space “to really make room for folks that are driving the economy and will help train the next generation.”

Other recipients include: Gallup, to create a walking tour downtown that combines augmented reality with Indigenous art; Las Cruces, for workforce development for local artists, as well as a new immersive art experience festival; Los Alamos County, for an initiative to provide expanded artist residency and literary festival programming; Taos County, to create an online career portal to connect youth with paid art internships; and Santa Fe County — in partnership with the Arts, Culture and Creative Economy Council — to launch “a series of pilot initiatives to strengthen and connect its creative economy, focusing on rural and underserved communities.”

MDC records second inmate death in less than a week

– Matthew Resien, Albuquerque Journal

An Albuquerque man died just over 12 hours after being booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Tuesday.

MDC spokesperson Candace Hopkins said 37-year-old Arsenio Mascarenas was pronounced dead about 1:55 p.m. after experiencing “medical distress.” The death came less than a week after inmate Jennifer Peña died after being taken to the hospital from the jail.

Mascarenas had been arrested during a fight at a West Side truck stop and was jailed on a battery charge and multiple warrants on drug and property crimes. He was the 12th inmate to die this year at MDC.

The embattled facility has recorded more inmate deaths in 2026 than Rikers Island in New York, which has seen at least nine deaths but holds several thousand more inmates than MDC.