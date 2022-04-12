UNM to hold a teach-in and benefit concert in solidarity with Ukraine

A concert and teach-in to help Ukraine will be held at the Rodey Theater on the University of New Mexico campus on April 14. The audience will be invited to contribute what they can to benefit refugees now in Poland.

The event will include several speakers including Ukrainian activists working with refugees and local campaigners for migrant justice.

There will also be performances from the Argentinian-French band Engine and from Iraqi composer and Grammy-nominated oud player Rahim AlHaj.

AlHaj told KUNM that as someone who fled violence in his home country, the opportunity to help other people in a similar situation is an important one.

"I am one of the people who is really suffering from the war and displacement and a refugee," he said. "And I came as a refugee and I've been an advocate for immigrants and refugees around the world.

He said he wanted to put a human face on global cycles of violence in which civilians suffer the most.

"Unfortunately, we see it over and over and over again, that governments fight each other, and human beings pay the price."

The event starts at 7pm.

