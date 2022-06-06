Primary election for Bernalillo County sheriff's race packed with candidates

The primary races for Bernalillo County sheriff are crowded this year, with seven Democratic nominees and four Republican nominees on the tickets. Among the issues voters face in their choices are increased homicide rates, transparency, and social issues driving crime.

Bernalillo County has the largest sheriff’s office in the state and longtime Sheriff Manuel Gonzales is term-limited out.

Among the Democratic candidates three of the seven have worked alongside Gonzales, a Democrat, who is not endorsing any one candidate, but has donated to the campaigns of former undersheriff Rudy Mora and current undersheriff Larry Koren, according to the Secretary of State's office.

The Republican race is much smaller, with four candidates vying for the spot.

Winners in the primaries will also be facing libertarian candidate Kaelen Ashby Dreyer in November’s election.

Many of the Democratic candidates have focused on investing in data-driven policing and underlying issues like mental health. State lawmaker and former Albuquerque Police officer Patricio Ruiloba, who has raised the most money among the Democrats, also wants mental health treatment for deputies and stronger community relationships.

Republican candidates are touting increased funding and hiring more officers. Paul Pacheco, a former state representative who is leading other Republican candidates in fundraising, said he’ll ask the Bernalillo County Commission for 75 new deputies

