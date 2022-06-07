© 2022 KUNM
Local News

Congressional District 2 chooses Democrat to take on Rep. Herrell

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published June 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM MDT
Darshan Patel and Gabe Vasquez
via campaign social media
Darshan Patel and Gabe Vasquez are vying to be the Democrat candidate for Congress

In today's primary elections, Democrats will choose their candidate for Congress to run against Rep. Yvette Herrell in the newly redrawn Congressional District 2 in the southwest of the state.

Darshan Patel is a doctor who grew up in Albuquerque, and now practices in rural Lea County. He is a first generation American and says that immigration reform is at the top of many of his potential constituents' agendas.

"I think we need to change the discourse and how we talk about migrants and asylum seekers in general, instead of demonizing people who are seeking a better life or seeking to contribute to American society," he said.

He said labor shortages in rural areas underscore the need for a commonsense overhaul of immigration policy.

The other candidate, Gabe Vasquez, is a Las Cruces city councilor. He said when he talks to people their main complaint is inflation, and he wants to address the economy.

"That begins with creating good paying jobs, and creating an economy that works better for New Mexicans and holding oil and gas companies accountable," he said, adding that healthcare costs are bankrupting people, especially during the pandemic.

The successful candidate will run against Rep. Herrell in the fall. Redistricting means the district now includes a significant part of Albuquerque, and less of the eastern part of the state, which could favor a Democratic candidate.

Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
