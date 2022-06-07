Congressional District 2 chooses Democrat to take on Rep. Herrell

In today's primary elections, Democrats will choose their candidate for Congress to run against Rep. Yvette Herrell in the newly redrawn Congressional District 2 in the southwest of the state.

Darshan Patel is a doctor who grew up in Albuquerque, and now practices in rural Lea County. He is a first generation American and says that immigration reform is at the top of many of his potential constituents' agendas.

"I think we need to change the discourse and how we talk about migrants and asylum seekers in general, instead of demonizing people who are seeking a better life or seeking to contribute to American society," he said.

He said labor shortages in rural areas underscore the need for a commonsense overhaul of immigration policy.

The other candidate, Gabe Vasquez , is a Las Cruces city councilor. He said when he talks to people their main complaint is inflation, and he wants to address the economy.

"That begins with creating good paying jobs, and creating an economy that works better for New Mexicans and holding oil and gas companies accountable," he said, adding that healthcare costs are bankrupting people, especially during the pandemic.

The successful candidate will run against Rep. Herrell in the fall. Redistricting means the district now includes a significant part of Albuquerque, and less of the eastern part of the state, which could favor a Democratic candidate.

