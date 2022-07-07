Grief Center asks for community support after break-in at new space

In May, we told you about the Center for Hope and Healing , a new holistic grief support space opening in Albuquerque. The still only partially renovated building, which houses the Grief Center — formerly the Children’s Grief Center — and several other grief-informed providers, was broken into over the weekend. Now they’re asking for community support to stay on track.

Courtesy the Grief Center Files scattered on the floor of the administrative offices of the Grief Center after a break-in at the Center for Hope and Healing.

Grief Center Development Director Suzie Blake said staff came into work Tuesday after the holiday weekend to find their offices ransacked.

“It was heartbreaking, because we’ve been working so hard to get the building up and ready,” she said. “And, you know, now we’re being distracted.”

Blake said two therapist tenants were also robbed and that the Albuquerque Police Department is investigating.

She said replacing the stolen items — including technology and copper wiring, along with the repairs — will likely cost the Grief Center over $10,000.

We’re just going to keep moving forward as best as possible,” said Blake. “And, you know, the community has been so wonderful in supporting us this whole time, and I know that they are going to be there for us as we get through this.”

Construction on the building has been primarily funded by individual contributions . And while she says community members have offered to help clean or bring lunch for the staff, their biggest need now is for financial donations to help meet the unexpected costs.

Blake says the center is resilient and hopes to keep their commitment to the community of a September 1 grand opening.

