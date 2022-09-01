City of Albuquerque investing in new youth center for homeless teens

U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and city councilors gathered at Civic Plaza Wednesday to announce initial funding for a new youth center serving teens experiencing homelessness.

Officials said the center would be the first of its kind in the state and would serve people ages 18 to 25 who are experiencing housing insecurity.

In Bernalillo County alone, there are between 1,200 and 2,300 young people without stable housing. Young people often feel unsafe in adult shelters that don’t provide services aimed at their age range.

Keller said young people are the most vulnerable because they have limited resources while underage.

“The resources they can access on their own is particularly challenging. And obviously, we know that if we don't help the youth, while they're youth, as adults, they often become much more problematic for themselves and for society.”

The center is expected to cost $10 million, with $7 million coming from the American Rescue Plan and $1.5 million in federal funds Stansbury helped secure. The city is kicking in $275,000 from the general fund.

“Having the security of a roof over your head and a safe place to call home is fundamental to the development of a young person,” said Stansbury, “No child should ever have to wonder where they will sleep at night.”

City officials are still deciding on a location and whether they will buy a property and remodel or build from the ground up.

The state hopes to have young people in the facility within two years.

