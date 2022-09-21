New Mexico voters can apply for absentee ballots now ahead of November general election

In-person early voting for November elections begins October 11 in New Mexico. That’s also the first day absentee ballots can be mailed to voters who may be unwilling or unable to vote in person.

Voters can request an absentee ballot now for the November general election by going to NMvote.org. County clerks will begin sending them out on October 11.

New Mexico Secretary of State spokesperson Alex Curtas said mail-in voting is tried and true and voters can even track their ballot to make sure it’s been received and processed.

"We encourage people not to be fooled by misinformation about mail-in voting that tries to say that it’s somehow less secure because that’s certainly not the case. There are just as many safeguards in place in terms of voting your ballot as there are voting in person," Curtas said.

Curtas said voters who are working outside the state (such as active military members) often use this option as well as people with health concerns or other barriers.

The final day to request an absentee ballot is November 3rd and voters will want to make sure that their ballots are returned by 7pm on election night, November 8th. Voters can also return ballots to any polling location or ballot drop box in their county.

Do you have a question about how to be involved in the upcoming election? KUNM and America Amplified are teaming up to offer answers. Go to KUNM.org and fill out the form.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.

