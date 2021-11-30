-
The state requires permanent ballot drop boxes be secured, enabling them to be available outdoors 24/7 and serving as a COVID-safe and convenient way to…
-
In order to increase voting access, a new state rule requires each county to provide one secured ballot drop box for every 25,000 voters with a minimum of…
-
Next month’s local elections are the first since the state required counties provide a minimum number of secured ballot drop boxes to ensure voters have…
-
This year, New Mexico began allowing voters to register or update their registration immediately before casting their ballot on Election Day. That…
-
Early voting is underway for the Nov. 2 local elections across the state. While most municipalities have opted to participate, close to a third have not,…
-
Election day is Nov. 2, but the early voting period kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 5, for the 2021 local elections across New Mexico. Regular Local Elections in…
-
2020 was a long year. We don't have to tell you. It was a constant barrage of reality-shaping events, and it hasn’t stopped. What is different for us now…
-
Election Day 2020 was unique amid the COVID-19 pandemic with historic statewide turnout and record-high absentee ballots cast in New Mexico. Alex Curtas,…
-
Tuesday, Nov. 3, is Election Day and despite record turnout during early voting in New Mexico, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says there may…
-
With a record number of absentee ballots requested in New Mexico, there are questions about how long it will take to find out the results of the 2020…