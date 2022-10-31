Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez makes case for second term

November 8th marks the date for the U.S. midterm elections, but it’s also when the Navajo Nation will pick its next president.

New Mexico in Focus Correspondent Antonia Gonzales with our media partner New Mexico PBS sat down with current Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez to discuss his last four years in office, and asked why Navajo residents should put their trust in him to lead them out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JONATHAN NEZ: Three years ago, we went through a trying time as a people, as a nation, with COVID-19 coming into our lands. As you know, we were number one in the country, per capita in COVID positive cases, and we were able to turn it around. Now, we are one of the most vaccinated people in this country and our elders are leading the way at 90% vaccination rate. The support of our public health professionals, and our public safety personnel, we turned the tide, and we helped each other out throughout these difficult times. And if that isn't leadership, I don't know what it is.

And now with the funding that has come in from the federal government, there is a lot of irons in the fires, projects that are moving forward. We gave over 1,000 homes electricity during the Cares Act distribution. This is not on-the-job training as the president, you know, it takes a lot of time building up your stamina to do this job. You can't just get your degree and jump right in and decide to be the president. You have to be tried. And you know, I have been tried through some difficult times. And I think the Navajo people know that we as an administration can lead into the future. Our Navajo people want water, electricity, broadband telecommunication.

ANTONIA GONZALES: Talking and reflecting on COVID-19, which hit the Navajo Nation hard, is it time to fully open everything on Navajo land if you are elected to another term?

PRESIDENT NEZ: I think we are very cautious. Just look at what happened throughout the country. Governments out there had a mask mandate, they take it off, they put it back on. Here on Navajo, we kept the mask mandate in place, protocols in place, just so that our Navajo people can be safe. It wasn't about us individually. Here on Navajo, and really in Indian Country, it was about taking care of our families or communities and our nation. I think at some point in time, yes. But, with monkey pox spreading throughout the country, we have four confirmed cases... We are utilizing those lessons learned from COVID-19. And right now, we're just monitoring the situation. I think eventually the government's gonna have to step back and it'll be the responsibility of the individual.

ANTONIA GONZALES: As you've been campaigning across Navajo land what are you hearing? What is the top issue that Navajo people want addressed immediately looking back that they think is unfinished business and then looking forward in the future?

PRESIDENT NEZ: We are working on streamlining some of the processes so that infrastructure, economic, and community development projects can get done quicker. One example is the infrastructure bill. There was a provision in there that said that we would be able to have right-way-access for broadband telecommunication projects and so on Navajo fiber optic cables are being put in all over the nation. And all we need to do is just get from the trunk line to the homes. One of the top priorities that we started four years ago is to get rid of the red tape. Not just on the Navajo Nation government, but also the federal regulations and policies. A second term, you know, it's going to be focused on infrastructure because I truly believe that if you build a good infrastructure, that's the foundation for the future of a nation.

Find the full interview online. KUNM’s Bryce Dix contributed to this report.

