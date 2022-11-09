© 2022 KUNM
Local News

Raúl Torrez elected next state Attorney General

KUNM | By Shaun Griswold, Source NM
Published November 9, 2022 at 1:41 AM MST
Raul Torrez AG Nominee
Susan Montoya Bryan
/
AP
Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez has been elected New Mexico Attorney General.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez will be headed to Santa Fe.

Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez is the next New Mexico Attorney General, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Torrez secured about 55% of votes cast over Republican challenger Jeremy Michael Gay's nearly 45%, as of early Wednesday morning.

Torrez won heavily in his home district of Bernalillo County and even in McKinley County, the district where his opponent lives.

Torrez will replace Hector Balderas who served two terms and was unable to run again.

Shaun Griswold, Source NM
Shaun Griswold is a journalist in Albuquerque. He is a citizen of the Pueblo of Laguna, and his ancestry also includes Jemez and Zuni on the maternal side of his family. He grew up in Albuquerque and Gallup. He brings a decade of print and broadcast news experience. Most recently he covered Indigenous affairs with New Mexico In Depth. Shaun reports on issues important to Native Americans in urban and tribal communities throughout the state, including education and child welfare.
See stories by Shaun Griswold, Source NM
