Raúl Torrez elected next state Attorney General

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez will be headed to Santa Fe.

Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez is the next New Mexico Attorney General, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Torrez secured about 55% of votes cast over Republican challenger Jeremy Michael Gay's nearly 45%, as of early Wednesday morning.

Torrez won heavily in his home district of Bernalillo County and even in McKinley County, the district where his opponent lives.

Torrez will replace Hector Balderas who served two terms and was unable to run again.